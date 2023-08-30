Time for some gal-livanting…

We, much like you, are always on the hunt for brand-new ladies’ nights in Dubai. There are well over 100 to choose from that cater to every day of the week, from drinks tokens to unlimited prosecco, we are here for it. But sometimes it’s nice to try out a few new ladies’ night deals in Dubai that have just launched.

Here are 3 new ladies’ night deals to check out in Dubai this September.

Agora

What’s the deal: Dhs150 for free-flowing drinks and sharing plates.

The newly opened swanky cocktail bar that has been on everybody’s Insta stories and on everybody’s lips – Agora is the latest cocktail bar to set up shop in The Edition Hotel in Downtown Dubai has just welcomed a ladies’ night hot off the heels of opening.

Agora, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, open Wed from 8pm. @agora_dxb

En Fuego

What’s the deal: Dhs195 for two courses and three drinks.

En Fuego is the place to be for high-energy vibes, which is ideal for when you and your girlies are looking for a fun night out. At En Fuego, that means a sizzling two-course menu paired with three drinks all priced at Dhs195.

En Fuego, The Avenues, Atlantis The Palm, starting Thu Sept 14 9p to 1am, Dhs195 for two courses and three drinks. Tel: (0)4 426 0750 @enfuegodubai

The Screening Room

What’s the deal: Dhs159 for unlimited prosecco and a platter to share

Studio One has launched a brand new Thursday night at The Screening Room where ladies can sip back and relax while watching a classic film, paired with a snack platter to share and unlimited prosecco. This sounds like the perfect start to a weekend to us.

The Screening Room, Studio One Hotel, Studio City, Thu from 8pm, Dhs159 for unlimited prosecco and platter to share, prebooking required. Tel: (0)4 581 6800

Images: Supplied