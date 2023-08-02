Try something new: 14 brilliant new things to do in Dubai

New ladies’ days, museums, foodie workshops, and much more…

A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.

Here are 14 new things to do in Dubai this month:

Enjoy a new summery menu at Couqley

While we still love and appreciate the roots the Couqley JLT has laid down for the brand. There is something especially chic about Couqley Downtown. Step into France and perch on the air-conditioned terrace for a really Provencial feel lunch. The set summer menu features a variety of dishes including countryside roast chicken, and artichoke tartare.

Couqley, various branches in Dubai. Set menu from Dhs369 per person. @couqleyuae

Fancy a roast at the cinema?

Forget about your traditional cinema snacks, when you book the big screen at any of the Platinum suites at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills or City Walk, you can now enjoy a weekend tradition that shouldn’t be missed – a hearty Sunday roast. At Roxy Cinemas’ branches at Dubai Hills Mall and City Walk, you can now order a Sunday roast to your seat. It’s available only on Sundays from 12pm to 6pm when you book the luxe Platinum cinema.

Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall and City Walk, 12pm to 6pm, Sundays, from Dhs110. theroxycinemas.com

Table for two at the new Korean Barbecue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Hoe Lee Kow is the latest venture of the incredible chef Reif Othman. chef Reif is back to win the hearts (and stomachs) of Dubai diners once more, this time with an unconventional Korean restaurant, Hoe Lee Kow, located in Dubai Hills Business Park. It is worth noting that Hoe Lee Kow is currently in soft opening, operating with a limited menu and with an impending alcohol license. The restaurant will officially open in September.

Hoe Lee Kow, Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 4, Dubai. Soft opening 6pm to 11pm Monday to Friday, 12pm to 12am Saturday to Sunday. Tel:(0)4 255 5142. @hlkbyreif

Challenge your mates to darts and beer pong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This is the first international outpost of the much-loved entertainment bar. Boom Battle Bar is a big kid’s dream. Grab a couple of delicious cocktails before battling it out with your mates at the dart boards, have your go at axe throwing or challenge your friends to the ultimate test of friendship with beer pong (house rules apply.)

Boom Battle Bar Dubai, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, open Sun to Thu 4pm to 1am and Fri and Sat 4pm to 2am. @boom.dxb

Everybody is talking about this ice cream parlour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

While it isn’t entirely brand new, this creamery has been popping up on everybody’s radars recently and Temple Creamery is the perfect way to beat the heat this summer. Found on Al Wasl Road, think of your favourite sweet treat or cereal, combine it with ice cream and you’ve got yourself the menu at Temple.

Temple Creamery, Al Wasl Road, Umm Sequim, open dail 11am to 11pm. @templecreamery

There’s a brand-new indoor theme park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

GLITCH in Al Ghurair Centre spans 40,000 square feet of pure fun and is the perfect place to stay active during the summer months. With more than 30 action-packed attractions, including an indoor roller glider, there is never a dull moment here. Challenge your friends to a rock-climbing race, take on the obstacle course and face off in a variety of arcade games, including bowling, foosball, air hockey and more.

GLITCH Arabia, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, open 10am to 10pm Sun to Thurs and 10am to 12am Fri and Sat, Dhs35 for two experiences, Dhs65 for three experiences, Dhs100 for six experiences. @glitcharabia

A new ladies’ night for you and your girlies

Japanese gastronomy restaurant TABŪ is here with an offer you can’t resist. Their Yakuza Affair is held every Wednesday, from 6pm till late. Ladies can enjoy unlimited selected drinks and a 30 per cent discount on food a la carte from 7pm till 10pm. Priced at Dhs150 per head, indulge in a special menu of fresh tuna belly and Wagyu from Japan, music by DJ Stylez and a live singer.

TABŪ, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Wednesdays, 6pm till late, Dhs150. Tel: (0) 52 950 1309, @tabudubai

The Guild is finally open

It is quite possibly one of the most anticipated openings that the team has been excited about recently. The Guild is a sleek and stunning venue that is located in ICD Brookfield, where you’ll also find cosy cafe Lulu & The Beanstalk and fine French restaurant Josette. The Guild is cleverly divided into four distinct spaces. Each space provides a stunning backdrop for a different occasion, from casual coffees to late night soirees.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, open daily 8am to 5pm. @theguilddubai

Join us on the hunt for Dubai’s best burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

It’s no secret that team What’s On are firm lovers of all things burgers. A newly opened burger joint has joined the ranks in Media City. Previously, delivery only: I am Burger has a brand new branch that solved your problem of where to find a good lunch spot. We can confirm that their burgers are delicious. Don’t leave without trying the Cinnamon Toast milkshake, thank us later.

I am Burger, Loft Office 2, Al Sufouh, Media City, open Mon to Sat 11.30am to 10pm @iamburgerdxb

Garden in The Sky is back at Expo City

Expo City Dubai announced yesterday that the famed attraction the Garden in The Sky will be open to the public once again. The Garden in The Sky closed on May 25 for routine maintenance but has since reopened to the public. You can visit the Garden in the Sky between 6pm and 10pm during the remainder of the summer months. Tickets are priced at Dhs30 per person however, children under two and people of determination have free entry.

Garden in The Sky, Expo City, open daily from 6pm to 10pm, Dhs30, free for children under two and people of determination. expocitydubai.com

Take the little ones with you to Twiggy Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Say hello to Twiggy Family: a new family-friendly beach club from the masterminds behind Dubai’s adult-only beach club, Twiggy by La Cantine. Also located within the Park Hyatt Dubai, Twiggy Family has taken over the hotel’s Al Porto lagoon, with a stunning 100-metre pool that stretches around the Dubai Creek Marina.

Twiggy Family, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek. Daily, 9am to sunset. Dhs200 (weekdays), Dhs250 (weekends), and from Dhs100 (children). Children under five years old go free. Tel:(0)4 602 1105. @twiggyfamilydxb

Barbie is coming

The movie was slated to be out in cinemas in mid-July but due to unknown reasons the release date was pushed, and we can now expect to dress up in our best pink attire and catch the film in UAE cinemas on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The date is currently reflected on the official Vox Cinemas website, but we aren’t able to purchase tickets just yet.

You can keep up to date on the top movies coming out every week on whatson.ae

Visit a swanky new night club

Party people, it’s time to dig out your dancing shoes – there’s a hot new club in Dubai with the coolest new name: welcome to ICY Dubai. Located in the Fairmont Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, ICY Dubai promises to be the ultimate indoor place to party this summer. Welcoming guests from Thursday to Saturday each week, this sleek new club has your next night out sorted. Themed nights will include an evening that’s all about the base with melodic house and techno music dictating the tempo; and an R&B and hip-hop night where you can dance the night away to the biggest commercial sounds.

ICY Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 10pm to 4am, Thurs to Sat. Tel: (0)56 409 3333, @icydubai, icydubai.com

Yes, there’s another Al Baik

We can’t get enough of them. The latest branch can be found in one of Dubai’s oldest neighbourhoods, Satwa. The new branch on Al Diyafah Street will be jam-packed full of the same fantastic spicy chicken nuggs, fries and hopefully a burger or two. For a full breakdown of where to find Al Baik in the UAE, click here.

Al Baik, Al Diafah Street, Al Satwa. @albaikuae