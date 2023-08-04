All the massive gigs, concerts and shows coming to Dubai in 2023
Get your diary out and slot these great shows in…
A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai over the next few months and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see performances.
September
Davido
When: September 2, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
American-Nigerian musician Davido is returning to Dubai to wow the crowds. The singer, songwriter and record producer will be taking the stage with special guests at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, September 2 this year to deliver a performance of top African tunes. Tickets to the show are available to purchase on the Coca-Cola Arena website with prices starting from Dhs175. The show begins at 9pm.
Davido, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk, Sept 2, show starts a 9pm, tickets prices start from Dhs175, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com
Joanne McNally
When: September 2, 2023
Where: The Agenda, Dubai Media City
One-half of the iconic podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me duo, Joanne McNally will be coming to Dubai for an evening of ab-workout-inducing laughs. The funny woman has sold out prestigious venues like Vicar Street in Dublin, the London Palladium, and the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo. She will be in Dubai as part of her Prosecco Express world tour. Tickets are available here.
Joanne McNally, The Agenda, Media City, Sept 2, show starts at 8.30pm, tickets start from Dhs295. dubai.platinumlist.net
Swan Lake
When: September 8 to 10, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai
A timeless tale of love and magic, presented by the Hungarian State Opera and Hungarian National Ballet brings their rendition of the exquisite Swan Lake. Taking place from September 8 to 10 – mark your calendars for this gorgeous ballet.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 8 to 10, ticket prices start from Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Madama Butterfly
When: September 12 and 13, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai
Bare witness to the tragic and heart-wrenching story of love, sacrifice the cultural clash in this beloved opera. Also presented by the Hungarian State Opera the performance promises to be a captivating experience. The opera will take place on September 12 and 13.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 12 and 13, prices to be confirmed. dubaiopera.com
Seafret
When: September 15
Where: Dubai Opera
British indie duo, Seafret is making their way to Dubai in September. The duo is known for their indie-pop sounds and soulful voices. Hypnotic and transient, Seafret’s music is beautifully melodic in sound. Tickets are already on sale here and start from Dhs230.
Seafret, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 15, tickets start from Dhs230. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
Peppa Pig
When: September 16 and 17, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
If you didn’t get the chance to say hello to Peppa Pig and her family and friends the last time they landed in the UAE last year, then this is your chance. Peppa Pig will be coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. Tickets are already on sale. This 60-minute live musical stage show features life-size puppet performances, telling the story of a Peppa Pig camping adventure.
Peppa Pig’s Next Adventure, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, multiple timings, Sept 16 and 17. Tickets from Dhs125. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com
A1 and 911
When: Friday, September 22, 2023
Where: The Agenda, Dubai Media City
Iconic boybands of pop yesteryear, A1 and 911 are heading to Dubai in September. These mega music acts took the industry by storm in the 90s and have since given the world many, many tunes of the ear-worm category. Tickets are already on sale, so you might want to hurry and grab yours. Prices start from Dhs100 and can be purchased here.
A1 and 911, The Agenda, Media City, Dubai, Fri Sept 22, Tel: (0)4 580 9159. theagenda.com
Vir Das Mind Fool tour
When: Thursday, September 28, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
Comedy fans, mark your calendars. Indian standup comedian and actor Vir Das is heading to Dubai this September. The funnyman will be on stage at Dubai Opera on September 28 with two back-to-back shows, both on the same night. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 for silver, Dhs195 for gold, Dhs250 for platinum and Dhs295 for VIP. Snap up your seats here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 28, tickets go on sale July 13, pre-sale on July 12 (registration required), Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera
October
Trevor Noah
When: October 3, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
On Tuesday, October 3, comedian Trevor Noah will bring his new stand-up show to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Noah is a regular performer in the UAE after having performed a number of times across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. The South African funnyman is known for his Emmy award-winning show, The Daily Show, as well as his bestselling books including Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, and sell-out global shows. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.
Trevor Noah, Off The Record Tour. Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Tuesday, October 3, from Dhs295. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com
Matilda the Musical
When: October 3 to 12, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
In the past few years, Dubai Opera has thrilled us with a number of phenomenal musicals from Mamma Mia! to Chicago, the Musical; Footloose and so much more. This year, the performing arts centre has announced that yet another highly popular musical will be gracing its stage – Matilda the Musical. The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for ten days from Tuesday, October 3 to 12. Tickets are now on sale on dubaiopera.com and start from Dhs325. Read more here.
Matilda The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 3 to 12, 2023. Ticket prices start from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Jason Leong
When: October 7
Where: Theatre by QE2
The doctor-turned-comedian is coming to Theatre by QE2 as part of his massive ‘Brain Drain’ world tour. Leong has featured across Comedy Central, Just For Laughs and Netflix, and is known for his spot-on comedic timing and his quick wit. Purchase your tickets here.
Jason Leong, Theatre by QE2, QE2, Dubai, Oct 7, theatrebyqe2.com
The Boys Are Back
When: October 12, 2023
Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud
The Irish Village will be popping off with a long list of performances taking place at the venue this year. Blue, Boyzlife and Five are all headed for Irish Village this October for one night of some of your favourite boy bands. Taking place on Friday, October 13, get your tickets booked, the concert starts at 9pm.
The Boys are Back, Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Fri Oct 13, Tickets from Dhs225. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com
Kiss
When: Friday, October 13, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Legendary American band KISS are set to rock Dubai later this year. The iconic four-piece will take to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday October 13 as part of their ‘End of the World’ tour. KISS are best known for their unique look, black and white make-up and hit songs such as I Was Made for Lovin You, and Rock and Roll All Nite. The band last performed in Dubai in December 2020, when they headlined Atlantis, The Palm’s socially distanced New Year’s Eve bash. The event was live-streamed all over the world as many celebrated the new year in lockdown. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am UAE time on Monday, June 5. You’ll need to be quick, as pre-sale is open for just 24 hours before general tickets go on sale. You can register now via coca-cola-arena.com.
KISS presents End of the World tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 13. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com
Defected Records
When: October 12 to 15, 2023
Where: Various locations
A British independent label group that has been responsible for some of the biggest parties across the UK, Ibiza, and Miami is finally returning to Dubai. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, October 13 until Sunday, October 15. The first event on Friday, October 13 will be taking place at an undisclosed warehouse location that has never been used before for this kind of event. The next day, Saturday, October 14 welcomes you to the sandy shores of none other than Soul Beach at The JA Resort where Defected’s signature sound will complement the sun-soaked venue sublimely. The last day of partying, if you’re still able to keep going – will be hosted at a pool venue that has not yet been confirmed. Tickets start from Dhs350.
Defected Records, Dubai, Oct 13 to 15. @defectedrecords, defecteddubai.com
Dizzee Rascal
When: Saturday, October 28, 2023
Where: Emirates Golf Club
Fix up, look sharp: British music legend Dizzee Rascal will take to the stage at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai for one night only on October 28. Still just a rascal, fans can expect to experience his chart-topping hits such as Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers, Holiday, Fix Up Look Sharp, and more. Tickets are on sale now priced at Dhs225 for general admission. You can get your hands on them here.
Dizzee Rascal at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. Saturday, October 28, 8pm. Strictly 21 years and above event. Dhs225, dubai.platinumlist.net
November
Loaded
When: November 4, 2023
Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud
The Irish Village is gearing up to host a music mania of sorts with their upcoming concert night, LOADED, featuring some of the best rock and hip-hop bands from the 90s. The sensational live performance is slated for November 4, 2023. Delivering iconic hits is definitely the memo for this one because on the itinerary we have Stereo MC’s, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Toploader and Dodgy.
Loaded, Irish Village Dubai, Al Garhoud, Dubai, Nov 4 9.30pm onwards (doors open at 7pm), prices start from Dhs175, Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com
Bryan Adams
When: November 4, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Ready to sing “I got my first real six-string…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, November 4. The superstar rocker, who is best known for his hits like Summer of ’69 and Everything I Do, will land in the capital as part of his world tour with his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 and can be purchased here.
Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Saturday, November 4, 2023. From Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com
Jethro Tull
When: November 25, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
The English rock band will be performing at Dubai Opera on Friday, November 24. Wond’ring Aloud who you will see on the night, expect Ian Anderson, Joe Parrish-James, Scott Hammond, John O’Hara and David Goodier. Prices start from Dhs295 and if you want to be right in front of the stage, because you know… you’re never Too Old to Rock ’n’ Roll, tickets are going for Dhs600. Purchase your tickets here. The show will begin at 8pm and will last approximately two hours (including an interval).
Jethro Tull, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 8pm on Nov 25, ticket prices start from Dhs295 Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Jim Gaffigan
When: November 24, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
Another one from the crème de la crème of top comedians from around the world, Jim Gaffigan is performing on the Dubai Opera stage on November 25 for his international standup tour ‘Barely Alive’. The American comic is coming to the UAE as part of a wider Middle Eastern leg of his tour. Tickets are now on sale here.
Jim Gaffigan, Barely Alive, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
December
Matteo Bocelli
When: December 21, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
The extraordinary talent of Matteo Bocelli will grace our stage on December 21. The son of renowned opera singer Adrea Bocelli will serenade the audience with his stunning interpretations of classical and contemporary songs.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, December 21, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Sole DXB
When: December 8 to 10, 2023
Where: Dubai Design District
Dubai’s top festival, Sole DXB, will return to Dubai Design District this December. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10, 2023. For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle.
Sole DXB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, December 8 to 10, 2023. @soledxb
2024
January
Michael McIntyre
When: January 13, 2024
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
British funnyman Michael McIntyre is returning to Dubai next year with his stand-up world tour, Macnificent. The one-night-only show is set to take place on January 13, 2024 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk. McIntyre first rose to fame as a TV panel show star on Mock The Week before going on to get his own show on the BBC has since gone on to become one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians. No stranger to performing in the UAE, McIntyre last performed in the capital back in 2021, and before that performed a two-date show Dubai in 2019.
Michael McIntyre, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. January 13, 2024, 8pm. From Dhs250. 16 years old and above. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com
February
UNTOLD Music Festival
When: February 2024
Where: Expo City Dubai
It’s one of the world’s largest music festivals and a must-visit for electronic music fans, and now Romania’s UNTOLD music festival is coming to Dubai. The first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai in February 2024, bringing with it some of the world’s biggest acts and DJs for an unforgettable showcase of music and entertainment. The line-up will be announced soon, but to be the first in the know, sign up here.
UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Feb 2024, @expocitydubai
March
Rewind
When: March 1 and 2, 2024
Where: Bla Bla, JBR
80s music fans, we have some great news… The sell-out Rewind Festival is returning to Dubai next year, with an epic lineup of throwback 80s and 90s artists confirmed so far. The artists confirmed so far include Bananarama, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, and returning for a second time, Heather Small. Rewind Festival will take place over two days on Friday, March 1 and 2 in 2024
Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Fri and Sat, Mar 1 and 2, 2024, Tickets from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae@blabladubai@rewindfestdxb
