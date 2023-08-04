All the massive gigs, concerts and shows coming to Dubai in 2023

Get your diary out and slot these great shows in…

A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai over the next few months and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see performances.

September

Davido

When: September 2, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

American-Nigerian musician Davido is returning to Dubai to wow the crowds. The singer, songwriter and record producer will be taking the stage with special guests at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, September 2 this year to deliver a performance of top African tunes. Tickets to the show are available to purchase on the Coca-Cola Arena website with prices starting from Dhs175. The show begins at 9pm.

Joanne McNally

When: September 2, 2023

Where: The Agenda, Dubai Media City

One-half of the iconic podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me duo, Joanne McNally will be coming to Dubai for an evening of ab-workout-inducing laughs. The funny woman has sold out prestigious venues like Vicar Street in Dublin, the London Palladium, and the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo. She will be in Dubai as part of her Prosecco Express world tour. Tickets are available here.

Swan Lake

When: September 8 to 10, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

A timeless tale of love and magic, presented by the Hungarian State Opera and Hungarian National Ballet brings their rendition of the exquisite Swan Lake. Taking place from September 8 to 10 – mark your calendars for this gorgeous ballet.

Madama Butterfly

When: September 12 and 13, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Bare witness to the tragic and heart-wrenching story of love, sacrifice the cultural clash in this beloved opera. Also presented by the Hungarian State Opera the performance promises to be a captivating experience. The opera will take place on September 12 and 13.

Seafret

When: September 15

Where: Dubai Opera

British indie duo, Seafret is making their way to Dubai in September. The duo is known for their indie-pop sounds and soulful voices. Hypnotic and transient, Seafret’s music is beautifully melodic in sound. Tickets are already on sale here and start from Dhs230.

Peppa Pig

When: September 16 and 17, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

If you didn’t get the chance to say hello to Peppa Pig and her family and friends the last time they landed in the UAE last year, then this is your chance. Peppa Pig will be coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. Tickets are already on sale. This 60-minute live musical stage show features life-size puppet performances, telling the story of a Peppa Pig camping adventure.

A1 and 911

When: Friday, September 22, 2023

Where: The Agenda, Dubai Media City

Iconic boybands of pop yesteryear, A1 and 911 are heading to Dubai in September. These mega music acts took the industry by storm in the 90s and have since given the world many, many tunes of the ear-worm category. Tickets are already on sale, so you might want to hurry and grab yours. Prices start from Dhs100 and can be purchased here.

Vir Das Mind Fool tour

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Comedy fans, mark your calendars. Indian standup comedian and actor Vir Das is heading to Dubai this September. The funnyman will be on stage at Dubai Opera on September 28 with two back-to-back shows, both on the same night. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 for silver, Dhs195 for gold, Dhs250 for platinum and Dhs295 for VIP. Snap up your seats here.

October

Trevor Noah

When: October 3, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

On Tuesday, October 3, comedian Trevor Noah will bring his new stand-up show to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Noah is a regular performer in the UAE after having performed a number of times across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. The South African funnyman is known for his Emmy award-winning show, The Daily Show, as well as his bestselling books including Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, and sell-out global shows. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Matilda the Musical

When: October 3 to 12, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

In the past few years, Dubai Opera has thrilled us with a number of phenomenal musicals from Mamma Mia! to Chicago, the Musical; Footloose and so much more. This year, the performing arts centre has announced that yet another highly popular musical will be gracing its stage – Matilda the Musical. The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for ten days from Tuesday, October 3 to 12. Tickets are now on sale on dubaiopera.com and start from Dhs325. Read more here.

Matilda The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 3 to 12, 2023. Ticket prices start from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com Jason Leong View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Jason Leong 🇲🇾 (@drjasonleong) When: October 7

Where: Theatre by QE2

The doctor-turned-comedian is coming to Theatre by QE2 as part of his massive ‘Brain Drain’ world tour. Leong has featured across Comedy Central, Just For Laughs and Netflix, and is known for his spot-on comedic timing and his quick wit. Purchase your tickets here.

The Boys Are Back

When: October 12, 2023

Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud

The Irish Village will be popping off with a long list of performances taking place at the venue this year. Blue, Boyzlife and Five are all headed for Irish Village this October for one night of some of your favourite boy bands. Taking place on Friday, October 13, get your tickets booked, the concert starts at 9pm.

Kiss

When: Friday, October 13, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Legendary American band KISS are set to rock Dubai later this year. The iconic four-piece will take to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday October 13 as part of their ‘End of the World’ tour. KISS are best known for their unique look, black and white make-up and hit songs such as I Was Made for Lovin You, and Rock and Roll All Nite. The band last performed in Dubai in December 2020, when they headlined Atlantis, The Palm’s socially distanced New Year’s Eve bash. The event was live-streamed all over the world as many celebrated the new year in lockdown. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am UAE time on Monday, June 5. You’ll need to be quick, as pre-sale is open for just 24 hours before general tickets go on sale. You can register now via coca-cola-arena.com.

Defected Records

When: October 12 to 15, 2023

Where: Various locations

A British independent label group that has been responsible for some of the biggest parties across the UK, Ibiza, and Miami is finally returning to Dubai. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, October 13 until Sunday, October 15. The first event on Friday, October 13 will be taking place at an undisclosed warehouse location that has never been used before for this kind of event. The next day, Saturday, October 14 welcomes you to the sandy shores of none other than Soul Beach at The JA Resort where Defected’s signature sound will complement the sun-soaked venue sublimely. The last day of partying, if you’re still able to keep going – will be hosted at a pool venue that has not yet been confirmed. Tickets start from Dhs350.

Dizzee Rascal

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Where: Emirates Golf Club

Fix up, look sharp: British music legend Dizzee Rascal will take to the stage at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai for one night only on October 28. Still just a rascal, fans can expect to experience his chart-topping hits such as Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers, Holiday, Fix Up Look Sharp, and more. Tickets are on sale now priced at Dhs225 for general admission. You can get your hands on them here.

November

Loaded

When: November 4, 2023

Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud

The Irish Village is gearing up to host a music mania of sorts with their upcoming concert night, LOADED, featuring some of the best rock and hip-hop bands from the 90s. The sensational live performance is slated for November 4, 2023. Delivering iconic hits is definitely the memo for this one because on the itinerary we have Stereo MC’s, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Toploader and Dodgy.

Bryan Adams

When: November 4, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Ready to sing “I got my first real six-string…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, November 4. The superstar rocker, who is best known for his hits like Summer of ’69 and Everything I Do, will land in the capital as part of his world tour with his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 and can be purchased here.

Jethro Tull

When: November 25, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

The English rock band will be performing at Dubai Opera on Friday, November 24. Wond’ring Aloud who you will see on the night, expect Ian Anderson, Joe Parrish-James, Scott Hammond, John O’Hara and David Goodier. Prices start from Dhs295 and if you want to be right in front of the stage, because you know… you’re never Too Old to Rock ’n’ Roll, tickets are going for Dhs600. Purchase your tickets here. The show will begin at 8pm and will last approximately two hours (including an interval).

Jim Gaffigan

When: November 24, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Another one from the crème de la crème of top comedians from around the world, Jim Gaffigan is performing on the Dubai Opera stage on November 25 for his international standup tour ‘Barely Alive’. The American comic is coming to the UAE as part of a wider Middle Eastern leg of his tour. Tickets are now on sale here.

December

Matteo Bocelli

When: December 21, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera