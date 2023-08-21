This will be the second fitness studio…

Located in the prestigious ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC, say hello to a brand new state-of-the-art fitness studio, Reform Athletica. This will be the second branch for the brand which was first founded in Jumeirah back in 2018.

The new branch is set to open in September 2023 and will, like the Jumeirah branch, seek to minimise the use of single-use plastics.

The new branch is also offering a special ICD Founders package whereby the first 100 buyers will receive 30 classes for Dhs3,000.

The fitness studio will have a variety of classes that cater to all fitness levels. Their signature pilates classes are inspired by Reform Method and Microform.

Reform Athletica will also see HIIT classes, Kettlebells and TRX, deep stretch and more. Classes have limited spaces of 10 to 12 people per class making it it a personalised and exclusive experience.

You will find Reform Athletica on the second floor of ICD Brookfield Place, where the studio overlooks the Summer Garden.

With two floors of studio space, a juice bar, changing facilities as well as personal training rooms it is a welcome addition to the growing fitness scene in DIFC.

Reform Athletica, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, open September 2023. reformathletica.com

Images: Supplied