20 of the best roast dinners in Dubai

Keen for a long, lazy lunch this weekend?

Sometimes when you’re feeling homesick, there’s nothing like the traditional roast dinners we’re used to, thankfully Dubai does a good job of filling that craving. Dubai has some of the best roast dinners serving up some awesome versions of the humble roast with all the trimmings.

Here are 20 of our favourite roast dinners in Dubai…

Bread Street Kitchen

Price: Dhs150

Gordon Ramsay’s Dubai outpost is one of the city’s most popular British restaurants. The roast is only available between 12pm to 5pm on Sundays, and is priced at Dhs150 per person.

Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm, 12pm to 5pm, Sunday, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com

Jones the Grocer

Price: Dhs119

Get ready for a Sunday full of roasted chicken, striploin served with all the trimmings your heart could desire. Grilled broccolini, sauteed baby carrots, delicious duck fat roast potatoes and of course all the Yorkshire pudding and gravy to boot.

Jones the Grocer, various locations around Dubai. jonesthegrocer.com

The Croft

Price: Dhs150

There’s a cosy feel to this British restaurant, with an outdoor terrace overlooking Dubai Marina which provides a great space for alfresco dining in the cooler months. The weekly Sunday roast is priced at Dhs150 which comes as a generous serving of either chicken, beef, lamb, salmon or a veggie roast with all the trimmings.

The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, 12.30pm until gone, Sundays, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 319 4794. morecravings.com

Dhow & Anchor

Price: Dhs125

Dhow and Anchor, the contemporary gastro pub in Jumeirah Beach Hotel or D&A, as it’s fondly known, offers a daily ‘Roast of the Day’ which changes between lamb, beef and chicken. It’s a generous plate that comes with roasted root vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and a portion of mash and gravy to share.

Dhow and Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily 12pm to late, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

The Duck Hook

Price: From Dhs145

Bright and lively country pub, The Duck Hook, located at the 19th hole of Dubai Hills Golf Club, serves up a weekend lamb roast served with thyme and honey-roasted root vegetables. The accompaniments include duck fat roast potatoes, cauliflower and leek gratin, homemade Yorkshire puddings and lashings of gravy.

The Duck Hook, Hole 19, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Sundays, from Dhs145. Tel: (800) 666 353. @theduckhookdubai

Eloquent Elephant

Price: From Dhs119

Business Bay gastropub The Eloquent Elephant serves up its weekend roast for lunch and dinner every Saturday and Sunday, alongside a pie and mash special. The meat changes weekly from chicken to beef to lamb, priced from Dhs119 depending on the meat.

Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 3pm to 11pm, Saturdays and Sundays from Dhs119. Tel: (04) 438 3131. tajhotels.com

Garden on 8

Price: Dhs99

Available on Sundays both inside and in the undercover garden, Garden on 8 at Media One Hotel serves up a value roast for Dhs99 per person. It’s a choice of chicken, lamb or beef and it’s served up from noon. There’s also a happy hour from 4pm to 8pm. Happy days.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 12pm to 10pm, Sundays, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

Price: a la carte, or from Dhs150 for roast lunch.

At Gordon Ramsay’s second Dubai restaurant, there’s a family lunch to be had every Sunday. You have the choice of an a la carte menu, or choose from the beef or lamb roast dinner from Dhs250. The roast options include prime rib dry aged for 35 days served with duck fat twice roasted potatoes, Gordon’s famous Yorkshire pudding and lashings of gravy! There is also an option to try the roast lamb leg served with mint sauce.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, 12.30pm to 3pm, Sundays, Dhs150. Tel: ceasars.com/dubai

The Irish Village, Garhoud and Studio One

Price: Dhs125 soft, Dhs190 with three house drinks, Dhs250 with five house drinks.

Traditional Irish pub The Irish Village is somewhat of a Dubai institution, with its Garhoud branch welcoming visitors for more than a decade. At both the original and the newer one at Studio One, there’s a Sunday roast served up all day for Dhs125 including three soft drinks. Upgrade to include three house drinks and it’s Dhs190 or for five house drinks it’s Dhs250.

The Irish Village, Garhoud and Studio City, 12pm onwards, Sundays, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 282 4752, theirishvillage.com

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, Barsha and Business Bay

Price: Dhs120 with unlimited Yorkshire puddings and a drink

For a real home-away-from-home feeling, perennial Dubai favourite Lock, Stock & Barrel serves up its all-day roast every Sunday alongside all the sporting action on the big screens. Enjoy two meats from a selection of beef, chicken or lamb with unlimited Yorkshire puddings and a complimentary house drink for Dhs120. The roast is served from 2pm to 10pm, plus happy hour runs from 4pm to 8pm with buy one get one free on selected drinks.

Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights; Rixos Premium JBR; and Grand Millennium, Business Bay, 2pm to 10pm, Sundays, Dhs120. Tel: (04) 514 9195. lsbdubai.com

The London Project

Price: From Dhs135

Tuck into a tasty roast that shuns traditions for a more modern menu at The London Project. While all roasts are served with duck fat roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, cauliflower cheese and seasonal veg, the main options include things like rosemary lemon and garlic chicken (Dhs135), British lamb cutlets (Dhs140) and beef sirloin steak (Dhs148). For the real carnivores, there’s a master roast dinner for Dhs175, which includes slices of all three meats with onion sage stuffing and a choice of sauce on the side.

The London Project, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, 1pm to 5pm, Sundays, from Dhs135. Tel 054 306 1822, thelondonproject.com

McGettigan’s

Price: Dhs100

Irish pub chain McGettigan’s serve up a hearty roast at all Dubai branches – that’s JLT, Souk Madinat and DWTC – for Dhs100. The roast with all the trimmings is served all day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at JLT and DWTC, while you can get it at Souk Madinat on a Sunday. There are chicken and beef roasts available at all three restaurants, while JLT and Madinat also offer pork.

McGettigans, JLT, JBR and Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Saturday and Sunday, timings vary, Dhs100. mcGettigans.com

Mezzanine

Price: Dhs125

You can order a traditional British roast all weekend long at pretty waterside spot Mezzanine in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Served up every Sunday for a wallet-friendly Dhs125, there’s a choice of either chicken, beef, lamb or cauliflower steak, with all your favourite trimmings – Yorkshire pudding included.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm onwards Sun, Dhs125. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai, mezzaninedubai.com

The Nine

Price: from Dhs95

The Nine gastropub has launched its Great British Roast, priced from Dhs95, which is kind of like a roast dinner brunch. Choose from meat-free (Dhs95), roast chicken with herb stuffing (Dhs110), Suffolk pork (Dhs130), roast leg of lamb (Dhs130) or prime ribeye beef (Dhs145) with all the trimmings. Upgrade to include a drinks package of four house drinks for Dhs119, or free-flowing drinks for two hours for Dhs179.

The Nine, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, Sundays, 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs95. Tel: (0)4 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Phileas Foggs

Price: Dhs125

You’ll find Phileas Fogg’s at Dubai’s popular Address Montgomerie Golf Club. It boasts a pub, beer garden, restaurant, dedicated events arena and kids’ play areas so there’s something for everyone. It’s a great spot with epic views of the rolling greens of the golf course from any of the five areas you choose to socialise in. On Sundays, their roast is served all day from noon, with a choice of beef, chicken, pork belly and vegan nut with all the trimmings available for Dhs125.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, 12pm to 11pm, Sundays, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggsdxb

Reform Social & Grill

Price: From Dhs115

This family-friendly spot in The Lakes serves up a roast dinner every Sunday. There’s a variety of meats on the menu (chicken is priced at Dhs115 while beef is Dhs125), and it’s served up with all the classic English trimmings and lashings of gravy. With views of the lake and a proper pub garden to be enjoyed in the cooler months, you could easily be mistaken for thinking you were in the UK.

The Lakes, Saturdays from 4pm and Sundays from midday, from Dhs115. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

The Rose & Crown

Price: Dhs90

There’s no chance of missing the entrance of this British pub – it’s marked by a big red telephone box. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Rose & Crown offers up two roasts plus a bottle of wine and a bucket of beers for Dhs250 with their Roast & Toast deal – or its Dhs90 for one.

Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon to midnight. Tel: (04) 4370022. roseandcrowndubai.com

The Coterie

Price: Dhs135 to Dhs155

Ibn Battuta’s newest neighbourhood eatery is already proving popular, thanks to its welcoming vibe and well thought out menu of British classics. And on Sundays it pays homage to the British staple, the classic roast dinner. There’s a choice of lamb, beef, chicken or the vegan roast, which are all served up with crisp Yorkshire puddings and seasonal veggies. If you’re feeling extra-hungry, upsize to the ‘roast with the most’ (Dhs190) for a double serving of meat. It’s avaiable on weekends from 12pm.

The Coterie, Level 2, P6 Car Park, Ibn Battuta Mall, Jebal Ali Village, 12pm to 10pm, Sundays, from Dhs135. Tel: (0)58 566 4240. @the.coterie.group

The Scene

Price: Dhs125

Celebrity chef Simon Rimmer’s popular British restaurant in Dubai Marina serves up an all-day roast every Sunday. There’s lamb, beef, chicken or nutloaf for the veggies, and they’re all served up with seasonal vegetables and a giant Yorkshire pudding.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, 4th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 11.30pm, Sundays, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 222 2328. thescenedubai.com

The Taphouse

Price: From Dhs99 with a glass of wine

For a hearty roast that doesn’t break the bank, the one at The Taphouse is definitely one to try. Named ‘Nan’s British Roast’, your plate will be piled high with all your favourite trimmings and glistening in gravy. It’s a lovely place to chill on a Sunday afternoon, either out on their relaxing outdoor terrace or indoors whilst the football is on.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Sunday, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. @taphousedubai

Images: Instagram and provided