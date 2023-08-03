Make hump day a high…

When you need a midweek boost, there are ladies’ nights in Dubai that are ready to welcome you. Whether you want unlimited food or drink, there’s always somewhere with a cracking deal.

Here are the best Wednesday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Americano

What’s the deal: Speak-easy inspired bar, Americano, has ladies’ nights on Mondays and Wednesdays. You’ll get three complimentary beverages when you order an item from the main menu. It runs from 7pm to 11pm on Mondays and 6pm to 11pm on Wednesdays.

Americano, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 584 6475. facebook.com/Americano-Dubai

Bar Du Port

What’s the deal: New boho-chic venue, Bar Du Port offers ladies two hours of unlimited drinks and two starters for Dhs220. A DJ and live music keep the night popping, and it gets seriously busy.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Wed from 8pm. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Brass Monkey

What’s the deal: As a hump-day treat, all señoritas can go bananas at this adult-only playground. Bring your girls to check out Brass Monkey’s ladies’ night deal, which includes any two food items and four beverages for only Dhs120. Dive into fresh guac, Korean corn dogs, pizzas or cheesecakes whilst listening to the tunes of their live band.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Wed 7pm 60 1am, Dhs120 for two dishes and four drinks, Tel: (0)4 582 7277, brassmonkeysocial.com

Esco-bar

What’s the deal: If you haven’t already wandered down to Palm’s West Beach, then this is your cue. Esco-bar hosts a night for the señoritas from 8pm to 12am, which includes unlimited house wines and spirits for Dhs145. You and your girls can perch on their indoor-outdoor dining terrace, with the backdrop of the glittering JBR skyline, while catching up over your favourite drinks.

Esco-Bar, Radisson Beach Resort, The Palm West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Wed 8pm to 12am, Dhs145 for unlimited house beverages, escobar-ae.com

Flair 5

What’s the deal: Pretty botanical bar Flair 5 has gone indoors for the summer, but its ladies’ night still takes place every Wednesday. For Dhs100, you’ll get an appetizer and two house drinks between 8pm and midnight.

Flair 5, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, Weds 8pm to 12am, Dhs100. Tel: (04) 372 2323. ritzcarlton.com

Fogo de Chão

What’s the deal: Ladies enjoy three hours of Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chão’s meat cuts with Brazilian side dishes and free flowing wine for Dhs199, or upgrade to the premium package for Dhs249.

Fogo de Chão, Central Park Towers, DIFC, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 343 8867. fogodechao.com

Ginger Moon

What’s the deal: Head to the vibrant Ginger Moon at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi on Wednesdays and you’ll be treated to two hours of free-flowing drinks from 8.30pm to 10.30pm with a minimum spend of Dhs175.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 8.30pm to 10.30pm, Weds. Tel: (0)4 350 9998, @gingermoondxb

Indochine

What’s the deal: All queens can come down to Indochine’s #PourLesFemmes every Wednesday for free flowing house red, white or rosé and four small plates from 8pm to 12am. Whilst you sip on gorgeous grape, you can bop to the funky beats of DJ Crown Prince. This chic restaurant in the heart of DIFC is the ideal place for a hump day treat, costing you and your besties Dhs265 for the evening.

Indochine, Level 2, Precinct Building 3, Gate District, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 12am, Dhs265 for house wines and four small plates, Tel: (0)4 208 9333, indochinedxb.com

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

What’s the deal: If you’re looking for a boho chic spot to let your hair down this week, then Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge is the spot for you. For Dhs99 you and your girl gang can have unlimited drinks from 7pm to 10pm, including cocktails, red wine, white wine, beer and selected spirits. Enjoy your drinks with your toes in the sand at this beachy paradise.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm unlimited drinks for Dhs99, Tel: (0)4 455 6677, @lagunabeachdubai

Lah Lah

What’s the deal: Popular pan-Asian eatery Lah Lah offers the ladies a three-course dinner of delicious Asian cuisine and three glasses of house wine for Dhs160. Bag a seat out on the terrace for lovely alfresco dining.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11pm, Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Leonardo

What’s the deal: If you fancy some Italian cuisine, Leonardo has a Wednesday ladies night that ticks the boxes. From 5pm to 11pm its Dhs99 for a main course and five drinks.

Leonardo, Hotel Stella Di Mare, Al Mattla’ee Street, Dubai, Wed 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 563 5555. leonardodubai.com

Lucky Voice

What’s the deal: Girls receive five complimentary selected drinks, 50 per cent off dining between 5pm to 10pm, and a complimentary karaoke session. This bar is the home of all things karaoke so do your thing.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Wed 5pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 5146687. luckyvoice.ae

Maiden Shanghai

What’s the deal: Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is popular for its Crazy Rich Ladies Night which kicks off every Wednesday from 7pm. Ladies can enjoy a three-course meal of gourmet Chinese dishes for Dhs200 along with three complimentary beverages. The guys can do the same for Dhs300.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed from 7pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

The Mansion

What’s the deal? This colourful nightclub in FIVE Jumeirah Village invites ladies to enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar from 11pm to 1am. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, open-format resident DJs spin all the biggest commercial hits.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed and Thur, 11pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah

What’s the deal: This McGettigan’s is found by the waterways at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and, on Wednesdays, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks when you purchase a Dhs50 food voucher.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 9pm, Dhs50. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

What’s the deal: Rock up to Mezzanine on a Wednesday between 6pm and 12am to enjoy three drinks with a main course for Dhs99. There’s also live music and a DJ spinning 80s and 90s tunes to get you in the mood.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to midnight, Dhs99. @mezzaninedubai

Moe’s on 5th

What’s the deal: Meet us at Moe’s… Not only has the sleek bar launched three brand-new cocktails, but you’ll be able to try them all out because Moe’s is offering ladies four free drinks every Wednesday, after that you will receive 30 per cent off on food and drinks.

Moe’s on The 5th, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Wed from 8pm to 11.30pm, four free drinks and 30 per cent off on food and drinks. Tel: (0)4 333 3055, @moesonthe5th

Mr Miyagi’s

What’s the deal: This Media City Asian street food restaurant and bar has reopened and has a ladies’ night happening on Wednesdays from 5pm. It’s Dhs149 for two hours of unlimited drinks and dim sum for ladies in the restaurant. Guys can get in on the action with the same deal.

Level 9, Media One Hotel, Dubai, Wed 5pm. Tel:(04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Myrra

What’s the deal: Agora by Myrra is the venue’s new ladies’ night that aims to bring like-minded women together, and encourage insightful discussion, to share ideas and inspire each other. Ladies can enjoy a discounted rate on the Agora food menu, as well as a welcome drink on arrival. Additional beverages are available on a special deal, priced at Dhs99 for three.

Agora by Myrra, Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays from 7pm. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. myrrarestaurant.com

Paros

What’s the deal: Taking place at gorgeous outdoor bar, Paros, every Wednesday from 6pm to 11pm, enjoy free-flowing house wine, spirits, and cocktails, for Dhs135. Ladies also get 30 per cent off of food. Gents are invited to join for Dhs235.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Wed from 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. parosdubai.com

Puerto 99

What’s the deal: Put a pep in your step with ladies’ night at Puerto 99. On Wednesdays, sip on unlimited selected drinks, a dish and a dessert of choice for Dhs160 whilst overlooking the stunning waterfront views of Bluewaters Island.

Puerto 99, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Weds 9pm to 1am, Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 557 6627. puerto99.ae

Qwerty

What’s the deal: Assemble your squad and head to Qwerty on Wednesdays where all ladies can enjoy two hours of free-flowing drinks with the purchase of one main course. From 7pm onwards, ladies can feast on a fillet of seabass, smokey duck or short ribs alongside their beverages of choice.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Media City, 7pm, Weds. Tel: (0)4 427 1000, mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty

SoBe

What’s the deal: Trendy rooftop bar, SoBe offers four selected beverages for Dhs120 plus 30 per cent off food. Take in the stunning 360 degree skyline views with a refreshing beverage in hand.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 245 5555. wdubaithepalm.com

Soho Garden DXB, Meydan

What’s the deal: If you love Hip Hop and R&B, then pull up to Soho Garden in Meydan on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday night to enjoy all that Soho Garden has to offer. Ladies drink for free between 8pm and 12am, so you can jam out while you sip on free wine and house spirits.

Soho Garden Meydan, Wed 8pm to 1am, @glasshouse.bysoho

Soul Street

What’s the deal: This fun and affordable mid-week ladies’ night that draws the crowds to Jumeirah Village Circle. Taking place in Soul Street, the night offers five drinks and three tapas dishes for Dhs150.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

St. Regis Bar

What’s the deal: Calling all sparkling wine lovers, the Business Bay St.Regis Bar is offering three glasses of sparkling alongside a bar bite for Dhs150. Between 8pm and 11pm every Wednesday and Thursday, you and your bestie can shake off your midweek blues with a crisp after-work drink.

St.Regis Bar, St. Regis Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed & Thur 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150 one bar bite and three glasses of sparkling, Tel: (0)4 512 5522, thestregisbardubai.com

TABU

What’s the deal: Japanese restaurant TABŪ is here with an offer you can’t resist. Their Yakuza Affair is held every Wednesday, from 6pm till late. Ladies can enjoy unlimited selected drinks and a 30 per cent discount on food a la carte from 7pm till 10pm. Priced at Dhs150 per head, indulge in a special menu of fresh tuna belly and Wagyu from Japan, music by DJ Stylez and a live singer.

TABŪ, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Wednesdays, 6pm till late, Dhs150, Tel: (0) 52 950 1309, @tabudubai

The 44

What’s the deal: Although it may look like a gentleman’s club, The 44 has plenty to keep the girls entertained, too. There’s a Wednesday ladies’ night, offering unlimited house drinks and an appetiser for Dhs120.

The 44, The Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 11pm, Dhs120. Tel: (054) 5811 758. the44dubai.com

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill and The Maine Street Eatery

What’s the deal: This popular oyster bar and grill hosts the aptly named ‘Clam Jam’ every Wednesday from 8pm to midnight. There’s free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar. Best of all: it’s free, but it on a first come, first served basis. The ladies’ night is exclusively at The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill in JBR.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 457 6719. themaine.ae

Trader Vics at Hilton Palm Jumeirah

What’s the deal: A Dubai staple, Trader Vic’s is the place to be on Wednesday with an evening dedicated to both the ladies and the gents. From 7pm to 11.30pm, all guests can feast and fiesta, with drinks and nibbles. Ladies can enjoy two beverages and one starter for Dhs99, with men choosing two starters and three beverages for Dhs149. Indulge in crispy prawns, dumplings, and chilli wings whilst washing it down with the iconic Trader Vics Mai Thai.

Trader Vics, Hilton the Palm West Beach, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 11.30pm, from Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 230 0050, tradervicspalm.com

Thia Skylounge

What’s the deal: Take yourselves to the pretty Thia Skylounge every Wednesday from 7pm to midnight, where ladies can sip on four cocktails and graze on a food platter for Dhs199. For guys, it’s Dhs249 for a food platter and two cocktails.

Thia Skylounge, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai, 7pm to 12am, Wednesdays, Dhs199 ladies, Dhs249 gents. Tel: (04) 602 3388,@thiaskyloungedubai

Ting Irie

What’s the deal: Head to this Jamaican haven when the sun goes down for some reggae tunes, and unlimited selected drinks and two course set menu for Dhs145 (like their famous jerk chicken, mmmm). If you want to add bubbles, you’ll pay Dhs190, and for guys it’s Dhs265.

Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, entrance from Souk Al Manzil, Weds 7pm onwards. Tel: (04) 557 5601. tingirie.com

Weslodge Saloon

What’s the deal: With panoramic views of the Downtown skyline, a fun menu of Canadian and North American dishes and a commercial soundtrack to get you in the weekend mood, ladies’ night kicks off every Wednesday at Weslodge. When ladies pay Dhs100 they receive unlimited drinks as well as 30 per cent off on a la carte main dishes.

Floor 68, JW Marriott Marquise, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed, 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 350 9288. weslodge.ae

VIBE Café

What’s the deal: Jazz up your Wednesday at this pink paradise, which is hosting a Mean Girls-inspired ladies’ night, that is ensured to make you feel so fetch! Ladies will receive free-flowing drinks, nachos and dessert as well as 30 per cent off the entire menu for Dhs120. Ladies can join anytime between 8pm to 11pm. Because the cardinal rule is to always wear pink on Wednesdays, all that do will be rewarded with one free Queen Bee shot. Gents can also redeem this for Dh150 each.

VIBE Café, Gate Village, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150. Tel: (8)00 8423, vibeuae.com

Virgin Izakaya

What’s the deal: The party is always popping at this unmissable and wallet-friendly ladies’ night. For Dhs169 you and your bestie will receive five tokens to redeem on food and drinks of your choice, including classic Japanese specialities from the Robata grill. This chic outlet will have you bopping all night long to the vibey music of their resident DJ.

Virgin Izakaya, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs169 redeemable for drinks or food, Tel: (0)4 589 8689, virginizakaya.com.ua/dubai

