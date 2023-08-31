Villa owners must also subscribe to the UAE alert system…

Homeowners in the UAE that own a villa have until January 1, 2024 to install fire and smoke alarms in their property, and also subscribe to the UAE alert system, Hassantuk.

Back in September 2020, the UAE cabinet announced the resolution on mandatory fire and smoke alarms in homes, as part of a push to improve fire safety in the country. The resolution was then published in the official gazette in January 2021, with a guideline for implementation within the next three years.

Therefore, villa owners in the UAE have until January 1 to ensure they have made the necessary fire safety upgrades.

The resolution only applies to those that own villas because apartment blocks are already fitted with fire alarm systems.

For rented properties, it is the responsibility of the landlord and not the tenant, to instal the alarms and subscribe to Hassantuk, a ministry official confirmed to The National.

What is Hassantuk?

Hassantuk is the UAE fire alert system that was set up in 2018. Initially a subscription was optional, but from January 1, 2024, it will be mandatory for villa owners to be signed up.

The Hassantuk system can send notification of fires to the civil defence should a fire break out, provide fire fighters with the exact location, and also show the fastest route to get there.

Any new build property owners are mandated to sign up for Hassantuk, but those that own existing homes must subscribe within the next four months.

The cost for a three-bedroom villa is Dhs416.85 per month for a 12-month subscription or Dhs233.10 per month for 24 months. Both come with an upfront fee of Dhs1,000. There’s also an option to make a one-time payment for Dhs5,903. This plan comes with 1 fire alarm panel, 9 wireless smoke detectors, 1 wireless heat detector. Installation, monitoring, and maintenance are also included.

For homes bigger than three bedrooms that require more alarms, custom plans can be created.

Subscribe via home.moi.gov.ae