The four times weekly flight will operate between London Heathrow and DXB…

Habibi, Virgin Atlantic is coming back to Dubai. The British airline announced back in June that it will resumer direct flights between London Heathrow and Dubai from October 2023.

Those looking to go back to the UK for Christmas or fly in family or friends for some winter sun are in luck as the seasonal route will operate between October and March.

Love at first flight…

The seven-hour direct flight will officially take off on October 28, 2023, and is set to operate four times per week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays) on the Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Flights are now on sale from Dhs2,350 return.

In March 2019, Virgin Atlantic stopped its flights between Dubai and London Heathrow after 12 years of operations. The airline announced in an official statement that due to a “combination of external factors”, the route was no longer economically viable.

As well as the relaunch of its popular route between London and Dubai, the British airline also has two other exciting newly launched flights: the Maldives and Turks and Caicos. Virgin Atlantic is ramping up its services adding to its premium destinations.

Plane awesome…

Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic was recently named among the world’s top 10 airlines, with the likes of UAE-based Emirates and Etihad. The rating is based on the consistency of the level of service, innovation, staff engagement, and safety.

Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Australia is named the seventh best airline while Dubai’s Emirates airline leaps six places from last year climbing to tenth place, and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways stays strong at third place.

Taking the top spot, Air New Zealand was named the best airline in the world for its cabin innovation of beds for economy class passengers, passenger service, and rapid recovery from COVID disruptions.

virginatlantic.com

Images: Provided