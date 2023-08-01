We have some great news for you to kick off the start of a new month…

It’s a brand-new month and you’re most likely sitting at your desks wondering ‘How is it August already?’. Don’t worry, you aren’t the only one. But with the start of the new month, we want to share some good news with you, and all we need is three words – ‘long weekend incoming’.

We all love a long weekend and had enjoyed quite a few this year, and lucky for us there are a few more to look forward to. Now, get out your diary and jot in the dates for all the upcoming public holidays in the UAE this year.

So, when is the next UAE public holiday?

Our next UAE public holiday is for Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday. Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawi is listed on Friday, September 29, 2023. This means for those of us who have the usual Saturday-Sunday as a weekend, it’s another three-day long break.

As in the past, we will have to wait for the official announcement from the UAE authorities. The holiday announcement usually comes a week or so before the day, and we will surely announce it as soon as we get confirmation.

But there’s more…

Following this, we have another long weekend to look forward to at the start of December 2023.

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1, which is a Friday in 2023.

Immediately after this, UAE celebrates National Day which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Saturday and Sunday. This means it will be a three-day weekend for the final long weekend of the year.

Post this, the next public holiday will be in 2024, but we don’t have to wait for long as we will start the New Year off with a public holiday on January 1. It falls on a Monday, which once again means we will enjoy a long three-day weekend.

Featured image: Getty Images