The project will feature an underwater prayer hall…

Dubai’s ever-growing list of megaprojects always manages to blow us away and we’ve just learned about a floating mosque that is slated to be built upon the Dubai Canal in 2024.

The mosque will be the first of its kind and will feature three floors and a submerged prayer hall, able to accommodate 50 to 75 worshippers. With the third floor being underwater, the other two floors above water will have a hall for Islamic lectures and workshops.

The design of the mosque shows an indoor male seating area and a coffee shop with outdoor seating on the bottom level. The top level has indoor and outdoor seating areas for ladies.

The mosque has been conceptualised by Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) as part of the new drive to promote religious tourism. The project is set to cost around Dhs55 million.

#Dubai to open a floating mosque next year at Dubai Water Canal as part of a religious tourism drive revealed today by the emirate’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department. pic.twitter.com/lOoLCHIcH6 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 21, 2023

The mosque will welcome people of all faiths to visit and explore the mosque, labelled an ‘important attraction’ by Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri, the cultural communication consultant at IACAD. When open, all visitors will be expected to dress modestly and behave respectfully according to religious customs.

Other projects to keep an eye out for

There are several mega projects in the pipeline for Dubai in the coming years.

The masterplan of the Palm Jebel Ali was revealed on May 31, 2023, which will see the destination transformed with hotels, beaches, residential and leisure attractions. The new project will be twice the size of Palm Jumeirah.

The expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC) in Dubai South is also currently underway, eventually making it the world’s largest airport. Other huge projects include The World Islands, The Dubai Islands, the opening of One Za’abeel later this year, and much more.

Images: Getty Images