It’s finally starting to cool down…

The chilly season is fast approaching and that means the return of some of the top attractions in Dubai.

Heading outdoors (and staying there without sweating) is one of the top priorities for tourists and residents, and if you can’t wait, here are the top outdoor attractions in Dubai you can now visit.

Here are all the cool attractions in Dubai you can visit

Dubai Safari Park

An outdoor space like no other, Dubai Safari Park gives you a chance to get up close and personal with an incredible variety of wildlife. The 119-hectare site houses 3,000 animals. 78 species of mammals, 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds, as well as amphibians and invertebrates. It’s divided into four different villages and offers numerous experiences for you to get into the field.

The park is currently still running its discounted summer offer packages where you will get a private tour in the morning from 8am to 10am, or in the evening from 6pm to 8pm when its cooler for both, you and the animals. The tours can accommodate up to six people and will cost you Dhs1,000. Book here.

The safari park will soon open throughout the day, but the date has not yet been announced.

@dubaisafari

Dubai Garden Glow

Located inside Zabeel Park, Dubai Garden Glow is a wonderland of lights and light displays. It’s divided into five different parks, each with its own theme, and includes everything from glowing life-like dinosaurs to architecture, giant flowers and wildlife. The glow park opened its doors in mid-September.

The park is open from Sunday to Friday 5pm to 11pm and on Saturday and on national holidays, it’s open from 5pm to midnight. Tickets for Garden Glow and Dinosaur Park cost Dhs70 and if you want to visit the Magic Park, it’s an additional fee. You can purchase your tickets here.

@dubaigardenglow

Hatta Wadi Hub

There isn’t a spot quite as naturally beautiful as Hatta in Dubai, with its stunning views and it’s exciting experiences to be one with nature. Away from all the hustle and bustle of the city, it is truly a retreat and best enjoyed when the temperatures go down. Of course, up in the mountains, it will be delightfully colder. The magical land of getaways reopened in mid-September, so get to planning and head on over. No car? You can head to Hatta from Dubai for Dhs25 per person with this new express bus.

@visit.hatta

Opening soon

Dubai Miracle Garden

When: October 1 (TBC)

One of the most popular Dubai attractions, Dubai Miracle Garden is the world’s largest natural flower garden. It is quite the spectacle featuring 150 million flowers in full bloom spanning over 72,000 square metres. The colourful heart-shaped arches that we’ve all seen all over social media will once again become the backdrop for Instagram photoshoots galore. The park is set to open earlier than usual this year, though they have not yet announced a date. It could be as early as October 1 to 10. Tickets will be available soon here.

@dubaimiraclegarden

Global Village Dubai

When: October 18

Everyone’s favourite family fun destination closes every year for summer before reopening as the cooler months roll around. This year is no different. Global Village Dubai is officially slated to reopen on Wednesday, October 18. As always, it will be open for six months, before closing on April 28, 2024. You have six months to shop, play and dine on delicacies from around the world, all while you immerse yourself in a melting pot of culture.

@globalvillageuae

The Ripe Market

When: October 14

Okay, so this really isn’t an ‘attraction’ but it sure is popular. The Ripe Market is the place to be for all your local and whole foods, fresh produce, small business and family fun needs. The outdoor location at the Academy Park officially closed for the summer in May, and in good news for all our outdoor market lovers, it will reopen on October 14 for another season. There’s much to do at the Ripe Market, with pop-up stalls, food vendors, classes and workshops, entertainment and more.

@ripemarket

Images: Supplied