Nearly every one of us has some sort of collection be it a coin collection, action figures, rare stamps, or even shoes and vintage bags. To fuel the passion, there are an impressive number of collectible stores in Dubai where you can shop for first-edition comics to antiques and exclusive apparel you won’t find in your typical mall crawl.

Here are 10 collectible stores in Dubai to check out

Comics

Speedy Comics

Speedy Comics in Times Square Centre is the newest and coolest store in town and it is set to be a haven for all things pop culture and of course, comics. Expect to find from anime to manga, cosplay to gaming, ﬁlm to music and everything in between from the world of comics. The store stocks collectables, memorabilia and more you just have to add to your collection.

Speedy Comics, Times Square Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)50 126 8922. @speedycomicsme

Comicave