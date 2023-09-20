Ho ho ho, December in the capital is about to be all kinds of amazing…

Wishing for a white December as you gaze out at dunes and dunes of sand? We’ve felt the heat too, and Abu Dhabi, you won’t be disappointed this holiday season.

While 2023’s final turn is just about here, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t already dreaming about the festive season. This year, Yas Winter Fest brings you a 5-day winter wonderland to help ramp up the festivities in Abu Dhabi. The much-awaited month of December will take off to a rollicking start, complete with daily snowfall, Christmas trees and fireworks every evening at 9:00pm that will ignite your festive fervour.

Images: Unsplash, What’s On archive

Yas Winter Fest will have you and the family enjoying an exhilarating programme of activities, including Santa Claus sightings (stay alert!) and thrilling carnival rides for fun-seekers, including the opportunity to pack yourself into a tube and slide down the snow. You can also build a snowman (or snow woman), engage in the ultimate snow fight and enjoy a host of exciting activities like a trampoline and bungee jumping at the kids’ zone. All that activity is going to get your tummies rumbling, and food trucks, stalls and festive fare will be on offer throughout. Holiday sing-alongs and exciting family entertainment will also feature, having you bidding farewell to the year that was and getting in the mood to welcome 2024 in style.

We’re well aware that the great majority of winter wonderland enthusiasts (us included) are always on the lookout for the coolest shot by the perfect Christmas tree. Well, Yas Winter Fest has thought of that too, and a towering, ornate Christmas tree will stand tall amid all the entertainment, for an enchanting lighting ceremony that will take place at 6:30pm every day.

This year has gone by in a flash, and we can’t think of a better way to cap things off than by escaping to a wintry world where the holiday energy and super snow-themed entertainment await. For as little as Dhs10, you can reserve a spot at platinumlist.net.

See you there!

Yas Winter Fest, Gateway Park South, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 6 and 7 2pm to 10pm, December 8 to 10 12pm to 10pm. yaswinterfest.com, @yaswinterfest