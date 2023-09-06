Tick off a bucket list destination…

Abu Dhabi’s low-cost airline Air Arabia is set to launch a new flight route to Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Launching on January 3, 2024, the direct flights will take off from Abu Dhabi International Airport and land at Bandaranaike International Airport.

Flying out of the UAE capital three times weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the short-haul flight takes around four hours.

SEE ALSO: 13 bucket list destinations within a four hour flight from the UAE

Travellers can already book tickets directly on the Air Arabia website, with return fares from Dhs2,000.

For an escape filled with just the right amount of adventure, culture, and wellness, there are plenty of reasons to add Sri Lanka to your bucket list.

Say ayubowan (hello) to endless green landscapes, tree plantations, wildlife, rainforests, and waterfalls. Some of the main attractions in Sri Lanka include taking the picturesque train ride from Kandy to Ella, climbing Sigiriya Rock, and checking out some of the beautiful beaches including Dalawella.

You can fill your itinerary with as many or as few day trips as you wish (taking time out to sip locally-grown tea by the infinity pool is totally acceptable and encouraged).

Adel Al Ali, group CEO of Air Arabia, said “We are glad to add Colombo to our growing network with direct flights from Abu Dhabi.”

“The new route enables passengers to discover the beauty of the island located in the Indian Ocean and reflects our commitment to offering customers affordable and value-driven air travel experience.”

More travel inspiration…

Earlier this year, the capital’s leading airline Etihad Airways announced a new flight route to Boston, America. The flights will take place four times a week and you can already get booking.

Flights will operate four times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays Fridays and Sundays. Travellers will board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

For more information, visit: airarabia.com

Images: Unsplash