Sink your toes in the sand…

The weather is finally promising to be a little bit cooler which means we can enjoy the breezy outdoor catch-ups, lunches and unlimited drinks at all of our alfresco dining venues once again. Nuska Beach is reopening in Dubai once again.

Reopening again for the Dubai winter season, Nuska Beach is back and we could not be more excited to get out there, sink our toes in the sand and enjoy some delicious food.

The venue, perched on the sandy shores of the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, say hello to picturesque sundowners and incredible unlimited drinks deals.

Did somebody say unlimited rose?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuska Beach Dubai at Jumeirah Beach Hotel (@nuskadubai)

Starting Sunday, October 1 along with the reopening, Nuska Beach is introducing a brand new lunch that is guaranteed to be the perfect way to round out any weekend or welcome in a brand new one.

The lunch will be accompanied by a DH and Saxophonist to keep the vibes alive throughout the lunch.

From Sunday to Friday soak up the sun and sip on glasses of rose to your heart’s content. Head chef Wagner Clebis has curated a three-course lunch menu priced at Dhs295 per person.

Saturdays are for brunch

As the waves lul in the background, unwind with a family-style brunch inclusive of seafood platters, butcher cuts and an array of delicious desserts.

The brunch takes place every Saturday starting October 7 and is priced at Dhs395 per person inclusive of soft and house drinks.

Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, now open Saturday, Sept 30 from 12.30pm. Tel: (800) 323 232 @nuskadubai

Images: Supplied