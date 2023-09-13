It’s easy being green…

Foodies have plenty of ways to satisfy their tastebuds with the number of new restaurants opening their doors in UAE. But when it comes to food festivals, nothing brings more joy than the words Miami Vibes Food Festival.

The popular food festival was last enjoyed by visitors in Dubai in February standing out in a pretty purple hue for two weeks at Dar Wasl. And now, the team have teased that it will be returning.

Go green…

By the looks of it, it has a whole new colour scheme – a shade of green. When What’s On reached out to the team inquiring as to the location, we were told that Miami Vibes would be kicking off the season in a new location at popular Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Miami Vibes has partnered with the northernmost emirate to put together the food festival during the RAK’s biggest sporting event – MWF Mini Football 2023. The food festival will run from Wednesday, October 25 to November 6, 2023.

In the past, the colour scheme was very evident throughout the festival and the venue, making it a hit with residents on Instagram. The previous theme was purple, and visitors to Dar Wasl were surrounded by varying shades from the tables and carpets to giant purple ice creams and palm trees. And we can expect the same when the upcoming food festival kicks off in Ras Al Khaimah.

What can you expect at Miami Vibes?

For those who are new, or haven’t had the chance to visit Miami Vibes in the past, expect food… and lots of it.

In the past, some of the popular food vendors include Chunk Bakehouse, Fritz, One Wheel Ticket, Baofriend, Taqado Mexican Kitchen, Sauce Diner, Ali Bhai, Senior Taco, Tonda Pizza, Swirl Bowls and more. There are also a number of places to shop at homegrown heroes at the venue and even spots to get creative.

Besides this, the festival is packed with plenty of Instagrammable moments, pop-up stores and of course all the good vibes you can ask for.

We can’t wait to check this out…

@miamivibes.ae

Images: Social