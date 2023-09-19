It’s the region’s favourite arts and cultural weekend…

The season ahead is brimming with new restaurant openings, beach clubs (hello J1 Beach), hotels, and things to do. But, amongst all the shiny new, we’re pleased to announce the return of one of our favourite homegrown festivals…

Alserkal’s Quoz Arts Fest returns on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28, 2024 for its eleventh edition with all the art, culture, and mind-bending fun that you’ve come to expect from the fest along with incredible food, design, music, workshops, and a lot of surprises.

The annual two-day festival, which is returning to Alserkal Avenue, is a celebration of art, food, music, entertainment, and all-around good vibes.

For those who haven’t been to Quoz Arts Fest before, here’s a look at what went down last year:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Since its formation in 2012, Quoz Art’s Fest fuses art, food, live music, performances, and educational activations coverage. This festival acts as a platform for local and emerging artist to showcase their works as well as for individuals to engage with creative works and powerful performances, talks, and installations. Last year’s tenth edition saw major headliners, Arab stars Bu Kolthoum and Saint Levant perform at the two-day festival.

Stay tuned to What’s On to be the first to know when early bird tickets go on sale. All ticket proceeds from Quoz Arts Fest will go towards helping support local and regional talent.

Tickets are free for those under 18 and above 60 with registration, with early bird tickets costing Dhs30.

Listen up music fans…

Another one of our favourite homegrown events, Sole DXB returns this December to Dubai Design District. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10, 2023. Although no lineup has been announced yet, previous years have seen the likes of Central Cee, Jorja Smith, Stormzy, Skepta, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Koffee, Sho Madjozi, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Petra Collins, Scottie Pippen, Kerby-Jean Raymond, and more. Find out more here: Everything we know so far about Sole DXB

Quoz Arts Fest, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Jan 27 and 28, 2024. @quozartsfest

Images: Supplied