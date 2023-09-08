The iconic race is getting a makeover…

Taking part in the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge? We have an important update for you. It has officially been revealed that the races will take place in Expo City Dubai, as part of a new strategic partnership for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Previously, the challenge was slated to be held on the tracks of Al Qudra. With the new collaboration, riders will compete in a new location and on an improved route design. There will also be a reimagined Race Village venue, along with the new start and finish positions.

Additionally, a new date has also been announced for the third Build-Up ride, originally scheduled for Sunday, November 19, but now to be held on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

There’s also a new eco-initiative in the mix, aimed at planting thousands of trees. The initiative’s goal is to plant 2,500 trees by the end of the Build-Up rides using the collective effort of all the participants and their physical activities.

The Spinneys Cycling Team is extending an invitation to all the registered participants to join them and contribute to the endeavour. All you have to do is download the Active Giving app and use the provided special code.

What is the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge?

The complete set of races of the Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 comprises of four build-up races and one mega race at the end. The races are spread out over several months and give the participating cyclists the chance to train, build endurance and prepare themselves for the 92-km finale, confirmed for Sunday, February 25, 2024.

The series of races will serve as a qualifier for the international UCI Gran Fondo World Series Championship for the third year in a row. The top 20 per cent of participants from each age category will come together to compete in the finals in Aalborg, Demark in September 2024.

Registrations are now open for the Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 here. It is priced at Dhs535 which includes benefits like exclusive prizes, race packs, a leaderboard ranking, series leader jerseys, priority parking, and a finisher medal.

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge/ Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 Competition, across various dates from Oct 1, Dhs535 for registration fee, cyclechallenge.ae

Images: Supplied