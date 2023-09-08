These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Enjoying a swim in the sky at… Aura Skypool

Despite having lived in this city for eight years, there’s still a handful of moments where I’m stopped dead in my tracks by the sensational views. In that elite group of show-stoppers firmly sits Aura Skypool, and walking out of the 50th floor lift, through the botanically-adorned lounge and out onto the wrap-around terrace lined by a 360-infinity pool still has me ‘ooh-ing’ and ‘aah-ing.’ But while I love Aura for its enviable location on The Palm and it’s fabulous views, the morning session vibes are always the perfect balance of relaxing yet still atmospheric, and the pan-Asian menu is packed with delicious bites perfect for grazing as you soak in the surrounds. Order the cauliflower popcorn and thank me later. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

@auraskypool.dubai

Dining at one of Dubai’s finest establishments… Il Borro

My parents have been in Dubai this week, and they’re always keen to check out the best restaurants in the city. Despite them visiting almost a dozen times in the last few years, I’ve never taken them to Il Borro – until now. Just like the thousands of diners that have graced the tables at this elegant ode to Tuscan cuisine, they were blown away by the slick service the elevated countryside Italian flavours, and the beautiful setting, earning me major daughter brownie points. While I love Il Borro for many reasons, their cheesecake is probably up their at the very top. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

@tuscanbistrodubai

Enjoying the carnival of culinary colour at… The Crossing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Crossing (@thecrossingdubai)

This week I took an emotional taste tour around the subcontinent, lead by the charismatic pairing of Master Chef Jitin Joshi and sommelier-in-chief Magandeep Singh, of The Crossing, The H Dubai. Emotional because, despite it being one of my favourite forms of cuisine, I rarely get to eat Indian food in Dubai. I’m allergic to tree nuts (something I say so often, I feel it makes up 90 per cent of my personality), and the preparation methods involved in the kitchens of those restaurants here, means the prospect of cross-contamination is often high, not a given, but a gamble that has my airways twitching with the PTSD of multiple accidental nut dosings. In full knowledge of this, the team at The Crossing promised me a night free of hospital trips. Which it was. More than that though, It was an incredible demonstration of craft, journeying, creativity, thoughtfulness, colour and culinary magic. The price to take a similar 12 dish joy ride around the highlands of South Asian food – just Dhs195 (wine pairing packages from Dhs145). It might just be the best dining deal you’ll find that end of town. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor – Dubai

@thecrossingdubai

Keeping it strictly business, with a lush little lunch at… Zuma

This week I returned to the world renowned culinary-designer-label, Zuma in DIFC. Some names need no introduction, so let’s skip that course and get stuck straight into the mains. I find that Zuma serves up some of the most reliable, consistent, incredibly flavourful Japanese food in Dubai and their ebisu business lunch does all that, with miso soup, two starters, and a main (including black cod, IFYKYK) for the price of *checks notes* Dhs159 *checks notes again* not a typo. Unfathomable economics. It’s like being handed the keys to a new Porsche in exchange for a drawing you “tried really hard to keep in the lines” for. Genuinely one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the region, and one worth visiting as often as you possibly can. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor – Dubai

@zumadubai

Returning to a classic movie… Finding Forrester (2000)

I caught up on this character-filled, nuance-laced drama classic after a while. Finding Forrester tells the story of high-school basketball talent Jamal Wallace, whose obscured academic potential and raw literary talent result in a run-in with Pulitzer-prize winning recluse, William Forrester, played by cinematic supremo Sean Connery. After a bumpy start, Forrester agrees to show Jamal the ropes, but what ensues is crossroads after crossroads, challenge after challenge before the world eventually sees Jamal in a new light. Meaty, solid drama that beautifully captures the evolution of the bond between Jamal and William. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor – Abu Dhabi

Snapping shots of my adventures with… a Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1

For those of you that still have your old instant prints from back in the day before smartphones took over, you probably remember the excitement of watching a picture develop in seconds, as you held a small square of photo paper and shook it. Fujifilm brings the fun back with their Instax Square SQ1 in blue, white and orange, and a host of new features to cater to the needs of today’s savvy snapper. Take well-lit pictures in dim spaces and capture sharp selfies, get close-ups with zoom mode and light up the shot with flash. It’s all possible with this handy, easy-to-use companion on your next adventure, and priced at Dhs499. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor – Abu Dhabi

@virginmegastoreme

Experimenting with different flavour combos at… Temple Creamery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temple Creamery (@templecreamery)

The sky is the limit when it comes to ice cream flavours, and it clearly is the mission statement at Temple Creamery. The popular ice cream parlour in Al Was Road blends your favourite treats (savory and sweet) with ice cream for a unique bite. On the menu, you can find blends that include a red velvet cake, a PB&J, Ruffle chips; peanut butter and Reese’s cups, and more. This week, Team What’s On popped by to try some delicious flavour combinations with some pretty unconventional ones thrown in. We each had our favourite, but I absolutely enjoyed the Oman chip flavoured ice cream. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@templecreamery

Failing miserably at ‘I’m just going in for a look’ at… Kinokuniya

‘I have enough books’, said no one ever. If you have to take the Dubai Metro from Dubai Mall, you have no choice but to pass by the Kinokuniya bookstore. The decision to plop the store right opposite the Metro Link Bridge was a smart move, as I don’t know anyone who can resist the urge to visit. I have enough in my TBR pile as is, but my decision to just ‘window shop’ was a massive fail, and I did end up leaving with yet another book ‘National Treasures – Saving the nation’s art in World War II’ by Caroline Shenton. The book is about men and women across London’s museums, galleries and archives who came up with ingenious plans to send their art collections to safety during the invasion of Poland in 1939. Can’t wait to read it… – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@bookskinokuniyauae

Celebrating World Samosa Day with the samosa queen of Dubai… Moreish by K

We received a delivery of samosas to our office last week and it was amazing. They weren’t just any samosas either, sent by the samosa queen of Dubai herself and supper club chef, Kunwal Safdar (Moreish by K). In celebration of World Samosa Day – no, apparently that’s not every day – the box was filled with a combination of seven flavours including the cult-followed pulled beef and goat cheese with acacia honey, the glorious chicken tikka with pistachio pesto and cream cheese, and one of my favourites, the Ploughman’s cheese and chutney. We also attempted to guess the new ‘surprise’ flavour, a serious test of our taste buds but we managed to collectively agree on three ingredients: beef bacon, cheese, and chives. Whether we won the samosa roulette or not, one thing is for certain, these crispy delights are sure to warm your soul. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@moreish.by.k

Excited to return to one of my favourite alfresco restaurants… Bungalo34

September is in full swing and that means our favourite Dubai season is almost upon us. Hiking season, alfresco dining, beach days, outdoor markets, Christmas (108 days away, not that I’m keeping tab), and a ton of exciting new openings around the city. Another reason to get excited? Bungalo34 reopened its doors this week after a two-month summer hiatus. While it’s still too hot to sit outside (the terrace reopens next month), it’s the perfect weekend spot for breathtaking sea views, fresh Mediterranean food, and a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere. My go-to order is the Amalfi lemon pasta and seafood vongole, or for breakfast it has to be the tarte tropézienne or the mushrooms on toast. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@bungalo34

Eating deliciously delightful pain perdu at… Cassette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This week one of our favourite venues added a few new items to the menu, so naturally we had to head down and try them out. My colleague Tamara and I are suckers for sharing dishes and Cassette is known for having generous portions which is ideal for us. Thank me later, and try their brand new garlic prawns, the potatoes are delicious, the sauce is the perfect amount of garlic and we were lapping it up as best we could without licking the plate. Rounding out lunch, we tried the pain perdu. Wow. Wow. Wow. Crisp on the outside, melt in your mouth brioche in the inside and a berry coulis drizzled on top. All I can say is – yum. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@cassettedxb

Adding to my already extensive sneaker collection with… Nike

As much as I would love to say I’m an expert in the field of sneakers, I am not. However, no matter how little I know – if I see a pair of kicks I like, I’ll probably end up buying them. Last weekend my brother and I rushed down to the Nike store in Dubai Mall to snag an official South Africa Rugby World Cup jersey and once those were firmly and confidently placed in the shopping cart, I moseyed over to the women’s shoe section and instantly fell in love with a silky white and green pair of low dunks. I am now the proud owner and as they sit in my closet, I am dreaming of outfit combos. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@nike

Musical time travelling with…Mimi Kakushi

Minami Jazz Night at luscious Japanese haunt Mimi Kakushi is every bit as charming as it sounds. I had the pleasure of being there as the incredible band brought all the joyous, jazz-y tunes to the opening night and I felt a little bit like a fly on the wall, but in the best way possible. Just admiring as they do their thing. Inspired by the echoing jazz strains of 1920’s Osaka, the cocktail menu is a thing of beauty and genius of its own. A vinyl, a song and a story for every cocktail – you’re sure to be tapping toes all night. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter

@mimikakushi

Marvelling at fire bending women during ladies’ night at… En Fuego

The ladies at What’s On HQ love a good ladies’ night and, En Fuego’s all new affair was a big hit in our collective opinion. When the food is great and the musician is setting the mood with groove and body rolls for days, you can’t help but cha cha some yourself. We certainly did, and not only did we absolutely slay Shakira (no lying hips in this household), we learned that there are people out there who can play with fire and make it look super cool. Cheers to that. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter

@enfuegodubai

