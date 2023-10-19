20 of the best beach bars to check out in Dubai

Toast to the sunset…

There’s nothing quite like that feeling with the sand on your feet whilst taking in a stunning, Insta-worthy sunset. Dubai has a number of amazing beach bars giving you the chance to do just that.

We’re not talking about just any old beach-side bar, however. We are talking about toes in the sand, cocktail in hand and the most epic sunset views you can find in Dubai (although we’ll admit, they’re all pretty epic).

Here are 20 of the best beach bars in Dubai for sundowners…

Barasti

An oldie but still, undisputedly, a goodie, Barasti is one of Dubai’s stalwart beach bars. Head there for serious holiday vibes, whether you’re bagging a spot towel-in sand or sitting at one of the table clusters as you’re served drinks from a tiki-style bar.

Barasti, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, open Sun to Thur 9am to 1am Fri and Sat 9am to 2am. Tel: (04) 318 1313. barastibeach.com

Barefoot Lounge

Sink your feet into the sand while you sip on a delicious tiki inspired cocktail at Barefoot Lounge. Barefoot lounge has a daily happy hour that runs from 12pm to 8pm and offers 25 per cent off on select drinks, perfectly timed to enjoy beautiful sunsets with your toes in the sand.

Barefoot Lounge, Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Jumeriah, open daily 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 346 1111, dxbmarine.com

Bliss Lounge

A rustic seaside spot at the Sheraton JBR, Bliss Lounge is perched on a wooden deck and invites guests to enjoy relaxed dining and fruity serves. A happy hour runs every day from 6pm to 8pm, and there’s a ladies’ night on Wednesday offering all females three sushi rolls and three house beverages for Dhs120. A gent’s night runs every Saturday from 8pm to 2.30am, with selected house beverages and mixers priced at Dhs25.

Bliss Lounge, Sheraton Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, open daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 315 3838 @blissloungesheraton

Bungalo34

More of a restaurant than a beach bar, but this pretty Pearl Jumeira spot deserves a mention thanks to its relaxed, retro feel and breezy beachfront location. The tables spill out from the terrace and down onto the sand, so you can watch the waves gently lap the sand while sipping on sunset serves. Don’t miss trying the menu, which features highlights like the Amalfi lemon pasta.

Bungalo34, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. daily 9am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34

Byron Bathers Club

If you’re after the quintessential Aussie vibe then look no further than Byron Bathers Club. Check out their Thursday ladies’ night for a gnarly deal, where the Sheila’s can enjoy unlimited unlimited wine and sangria for two hours.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manaal Building, Shoreline 4, Thu from 6pm, Dhs99 per person. Tel: (0)4 323 7378 @byronbathersclub

February 30

Since it opened on the coveted stretch of sand-meets-restaurants at West Beach, February 30 has had no shortage of visitors. It’s the ultimate spot to enjoy a beach day. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers. The day-to-night destination also serves shisha from the deck, and make sure to grab a seat at the huge circular bar for sundowners. The best place to toast to the sunset is sat up at the circular bar out on the beach.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 244 7200, february30dubai.com @february30dubai

Fish Beach Taverna

Step into the Mediterranean when you visit Fish Beach Taverna, from the paved flooring to the blue and white hues of the open-air restaurant. It serves ‘an Aegean menu of Turkish and Greek cuisine’ with lots of fresh dishes on the menu. Dine or enjoy drinks at cute white tables on the beach with fairy lights twinkling above you.

Fish Beach Taverna, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, open daily 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. fish-dubai.com

Jetty Lounge

Jetty Lounge is one of the oldest and best beach bar sundowner spots in Dubai. Known for Mediterranean bites, chic cocktails and an all-around classy vibe, you’ll approach the beach spot through lush greenery, taking you through the One&Only Royal Mirage resort. A DJ is on hand to set the scene with chilled-out tunes as you marvel at the views. If you’ve never done Jetty Lounge, you need to.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, 3pm to 1am, daily. Tel: (04) 399 9999. Taxi: One&Only Royal Mirage. royalmirage.oneandonlyresorts.com

Koko Bay

Koko Bay is the Bali-inspired beach bar and restaurant that has proved endlessly popular since its opening. You’ll find it at Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, where it offers incredible views out to the iconic skyline of Dubai Marina, especially at sunset. Choose from seating in the Bali-inspired restaurant, out on the decking, or bag a seat right there in the sand, from cushy blue bean bags to clusters of comfortable wicker seating. Make sure to book ahead, it’s always busy.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open Sun to Thu middday to midnight, Fri and Sat midday to 1am Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Laguna Lounge

You’ll find Laguna Lounge on the sands of Sofitel Dubai The Palm, promising to bring breezy Cyclades vibes to the city in the form of a laid-back Mediterranean lounge by day, which transforms to an open-air, late-night spot after dark. The aesthetic has been designed to mirror the beach bars of Santorini or Mykonos, with a thatched pergola roof, whitewashed walls and rattan design features. Seating is split between high tables and low-lying lounge seating, all surrounding an aging olive tree and a DJ booth that spins at the edge of the terrace.

Laguna Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, sofitel-dubai-the-palm.com

R ía

Ría is a new addition to Club Vista Mare, and is a relaxed yet upscale beachside drinking and dining destination. The elegant beachfront spot promises a menu of flavourful beach eats inspired by the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean. While it may be adopting a more upscale look and feel than its former occupant, Breeze, everyone is welcome at Ría – and it’s a lovely place to perch up on the sand for a drink at the end of the day. It’s even pet-friendly, so your four-legged foodie doesn’t have to miss out.

Ría, Club Vista Mare, 11am to 2am Sun to Thurs, 11am to 3am Fri and Sat. @riarestaurantbar

Sand Bar

One of the city’s best-kept secrets, Sand Bar is the ultimate beachfront hideout at the popular Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi. Relax in one of the deck chairs perched in the sand, and sip crafted cocktails while you enjoy incredible views coupled with the gorgeous Dubai sunset.

Sand Bar, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, open daily 9am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 399 4141

Shimmers

Another stalwart Dubai beach bar is Shimmers, and it’s popular for good reason. With a neutral colour scheme and simple, yet luxurious setting, this place lets the view of the Burj Al Arab, and beyond, do the talking. Tuck into traditional Greek cuisine from the sun-dappled restaurant, set out under a white-washed canopy, or sit yourself on a bean bag on the beach.

Shimmers on the Beach, Madinat Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 432 3232, jumeirah.com

Soul Lounge

On the shorefront of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Soul Lounge is a beautiful beachfront spot where whitewashed lounge tables dot the sand. By day, it’s calm and relaxed where guests can sit and drink in the ocean views, then as the sun sets, colourful sips are paired with shisha and ambient DJ sets.

Soul Lounge, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, daily 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 376 6290. nikkibeach.com

Surf Club

While you might know Surf Club for its lively Saturday DJ sets and relaxed beachside Sunday brunch, this Palm West Beach spot is a lovely destination for a sunset drink. Bag a seat out on the terrace or on the beach and toast to the evening with picture-perfect views of the sunset and the iconic Dubai Marina Skyline.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 589 5444, surfclubdubai.com, @surfclubdubai

Caña by Tamoka

Tamoka is nestled right on the beachfront at JBR, meaning visitors are treated to incredible sea views and the Ain Dubai. Beyond the restaurant is seating right out on the beach, with a winding path leading to Caña by Tamoka, the venue’s very own circular beach bar, which has its own DJ booth and is the perfect spot for sundowners.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, open daily 12pm to 10pm. @canabytamoka

The Beach House

The Beach House at stunning Thai-inspired resort Anantara, The Palm, is a long standing favourite for drinks by the beach. Sit out under the canopy with decking underfoot and huge fans blowing lazily overhead, or just bag yourself a seat right on the beach to watch a truly stunning sunset.

The Beach House, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 567 8316. @anantaradubai

Wavebreaker

It’s all about keeping it casual at longtime Dubai bar, Wavebreaker at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah in JBR. The people-friendly spot shows all of the live sports on big screens and there’s a happy hour on weekdays from 4pm to 7pm.

Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR, open daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

Ula

Ula occupies the spot formerly held by popular steakhouse West 14th at Dukes, The Palm, but the space has been completely revamped and now has a chic Mediterranean aesthetic. The whole bar is now open, along with a dedicated beach bar. It also offers pool passes with weekdays priced at Dh100 with Dhs50 redeemable on food and beverages, and on weekends passes are priced at Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable.

Ula, Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Mon to Thu 10am to 1am, Fri to Sat 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 565 2231. @uladxb

Zenzi Beach

Located in the stunning Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Zenzi Beach is one of the beach bars in Dubai that is a definite must-try. Complete with the perfect boho chic vibes, this family-friendly venue makes for the ideal day out.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 453 0000, jumeirah.com

Images: Social and supplied