The exhibition will feature local and international artists…

Get ready Abu Dhabi residents as a brand new light art exhibition is taking the city by storm. From November 15, 2023, until January 30, 2024, a light art exhibition will illuminate the archipelagos and mangroves of the capital.

The artworks are commissions and site-specific sculptures, projections immersive artworks that have been created by local and international artists alike.

As part of the Abu Dhabi Public Art initiative that started earlier in 2023, Manar Abu Dhabi, which means lighthouse in Arabic, highlights the natural beauty of the emirates and the exhibition seeks to invite guests to see the Abu Dhabi coastline in a new light.

The art exhibition will offer residents and visitors the chance to engage in the stunning artwork and experience the power of light through the art.

The theme

Grounding Light is the inaugural edition of Manar Abu Dhabi and has been curated by the Director of Abu Dhabi Culture Programming, Director of the Cultural Foundation and Artistic Director of Public Art Abu Dhabi Reem Fadda and co-curated by Alia Zaal Lootah, Manar Abu Dhabi Curator.

Over 35 artworks have been commissioned for Manar from over 13 countries including Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Palestine, Tunisia, the UK and many more. Artists include the likes of Ahmed Al Areef Al Dhaheri, Alaa Edris, Asma Belhamar, Ayman Zedani, Carsten Höller, Groupe F and plenty of other incredible artists.

Where can you see them?

The art installations will be displayed across the key locations around Abu Dhabi. You can see the installations at places including Lulu, Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Jubail, Al Samaliyah and Fahid Islands.

Other areas including Corniche Road, Mina Zayed and the Eastern Mangroves will also be illuminated with installations. The art journey stretches across two point three kilometres through Al Samaliyah, to the Saadiyat Cultural District museum-inspired drown show on Saadiyat Island through to the mesmerising displays that await on Lulu.

There will also be talks, workshops, and art performances that will take place throughout the duration of Manar Abu Dhabi.

Images: Supplied