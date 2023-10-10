In just over a month, Abu Dhabi’s own annual family fest is here…

While Q4 is well underway and we’re still trying to get to grips with how fast 2023 has gone by, it’s that time of the year again and we’re pleased to remind our readers that this year’s Sheikh Zayed Festival runs from Friday, November 17, 2023 to Saturday, March 9, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مهرجان الشيخ زايد (@zayedfestival)

Media: Instagram

The fun, family fest will be held in Al Wathba and is a highly-anticipated annual entertainment extravaganza, with past editions bringing the people of Abu Dhabi a plethora of exciting activities, including the popular Extreme Weekends, a car and motorcycle stunt show, and record-busting fireworks shows.

A massive cultural celebration in the capital, the Sheikh Zayed Festival is home to an unmissable selection of stalls, performances, dining delights comprising restaurants and food trucks, exciting exhibits and sky-lighting fireworks displays. You can enjoy both fun as well as active adventures, with their Fun Fair City, an ice rink, the Emirates Fountain plaza, a children’s theatre as well as karting, paintball and more brought to you by the adventure aces at Al Forsan International Sports Resort.

With only over a month to go for this year’s line-up of awesome annual festivities, we can’t wait to see what the Sheikh Zayed Festival has planned for the capital.

@zayedfestival