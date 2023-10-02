The gorgeous resort – and its collection of overwater villas with private pools – is open for bookings from January 15, 2024…

While there’s no shortage of amazing hotels in the UAE, we’re definitely here for a few more, especially when they remind us of an exotic Maldives escape. That’s exactly what you’ll get at Ras Al Khaimah’s long-awaited Anantara Mina Al Arab.

The stunning eco-retreat has now opened its website for bookings, so you can start planning your next escape. Although operator Minor Hotels confirmed earlier this year the property will open in Q4, 2023, room bookings are currently available from January 15, 2024 on wards.

The 174-key resort will have a range of room, suite and villa categories, with one-night rates for an entry level premier room priced from Dhs1,346 for room only, or Dhs1,505 including breakfast.

But of course, it’s the top-tier villas you’re probably looking to splash out on here, as the resort is also home to a selection of Maldives-style overwater villas. These abodes are designed out on stilts over the water, and come complete with a thatched roof, rustic aesthetic and even a private pool.

Peninsula villas, on land, start from Dhs5,306 per night for room only, or Dhs5,465 including breakfast. For the one-bedroom overwater villa, expect to pay Dhs6,098 room only, or Dhs6,257 including breakfast. For a two-bedroom overwater villa, rates start from Dhs12,434 for room only, or Dhs12,593 including breakfast.

Anantara The Palm’s duo of signature restaurants, Mekong and Beach House, will make their way to Ras Al Khaimah later this year. Guests can dine around the vibrant flavours of Southeast Asia at Mekong, and enjoy grilled fish and seafood by the beach at Beach House. Completing the culinary line-up will be an all-day dining restaurant, pool bar and an elegant lobby lounge.

If relaxing is at the top of your agenda, you’ll be able to unwind in the stunning luxury Anantara Spa. Designed by acclaimed interior designers Wilson Associates, the beautiful spa comes with seven treatment rooms and a hammam room that looks fit for royalty. There’s also an outdoor swimming pool with sunken bar, watersports and padel tennis courts, perfect for an active stay.

With its location amidst a mangrove lagoon, protected coastal wetlands and pristine natural beaches, guests can expect to be surrounded by plenty of wildlife. From flamingos and ibis birds to turtles and even dolphins, the protection of the local inhabitants is a key focus of the resort.

For the more adventurous guests, Ras Al Khaimah is a hub of activity, from exploring the stunning seascape, to climbing mountains and zip lining through Jebel Jais. There will be plenty of water sports to try, as well as a discovery and eco-learning centre, which will offer birdwatching and stargazing.

The perfect staycation spot, to reach Mina Al Arab you just need to drive 45 minutes north from Dubai.

Anantara Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, room rates from Dhs1,346. anantara.com