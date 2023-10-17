Set to open in December, the striking 30-storey tower is located on the waterfront of Dubai Canal…

Dubai will soon be home to its first Dorchester hotel from the group that operates The Dorchester in London, The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Plaza Athénée in Paris, and the exclusive residences One at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Out of the many anticipated hotel openings this year, The Lana by the Dorchester Collection has certainly piqued our interest.

Perhaps the appeal of the hotel lies in its location, nestled among the gleaming skyscrapers of Business Bay while reflecting in the tranquil waters of the Dubai Canal. The 225 ultra-luxurious guest rooms (69 of which are suites) ooze contemporary sophistication, with triple-height ceilings overlooking Burj Khalifa, sumptuous furnishings in gold, beige, and olive, and deep-soaking bathtubs.

Features include a rooftop pool, wellness centre, and three restaurants…

In addition to the impressive architecture, designed by Foster and Partners, the hotel’s facilities include a wellness centre with a gym and spa, a garden lounge, and an alluring rooftop scene that transforms from a stunning pool with views of the city during the day to a lively lounge bar at night.

The Lana will also be a foodie playground with a beautiful patisserie, a Mediterranean restaurant with private dining, an Italian café with indoor and outdoor seating, and a signature experiential restaurant on the 18th floor.

Hotel guests will be able to take a short and scenic boat ride from the Business Bay Marina to One at Palm Jumeirah where they can access beach club facilities.

The residences…

In addition to the hotel, Dorchester Collection will also manage The Lana’s 39 waterfront residences which feature double-height spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive terraces, and landscaped gardens. In addition to direct hotel access, the residences will have an infinity pool, yoga studio, 20 berths on the marina, and a podium with shops and restaurants.

The Lana is expected to open in December 2023.

The Lana, Dorchester Collection Business Bay, Dubai. Opening December 2023. dorchestercollection.com

Images: Dorchester Collection and Omniyat