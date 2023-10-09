It will allow for seamless travel between the Gulf states…

A common GCC tourist visa has been unanimously approved by all the GCC states, according to Salem bin Mohammed Al Mahrooqi, Oman’s Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

The announcement was carried by local news outlets after the regional ministers’ meeting was held in Oman on Thursday October 5.

As per Zawya, the Schengen-style common tourism visa will be implemented soon, allowing for more simplified travel within the region. An official date of the implementation has not been given. First, the common tourism visa will be proposed this November at a meeting of regional interior minsters in Muscat. Then, the roll-out of the GCC unified tourism visa will take place once all the necessary mechanisms are in place.

With the launch of a GCC common tourism visa, visitors to the region would be able to use a single tourism visa to visit all six GCC states: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. So, ticking off several destinations on a regional trip looks like it’s set to be even easier very soon.

Speaking last month during the Future Hospitality in Abu Dhabi, Abdulla bin Touq, the UAE’s Minister of Economy, said that a GCC-wide tourism visa would not only simplify travel but also boost tourism in the region, as per The National.