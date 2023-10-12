Race you to the end of the Palm

We know it’s perfectly okay to start heading outdoors once again when Dubai kicks off its races and sporting events. If you’ve been registering for them all, take note of the Nakheel Palm Run – a brand-new race you can take part in November.

The first edition of the Nakheel Palm Run will see the community running the entire on the world-famous Palm Jumeirah. The race takes place on Saturday, November 4 and is open to runners of all levels and even People of Determination.

The run is an initiative by Nakheel in partnership with Race ME as a commitment to help citizens, residents, and visitors focus on their health, fitness, and well-being. Since the race falls in the 30 days of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, yes this will be one massive tick showing that you’ve completed the day’s 30-minute fitness challenge.

Registration details

Depending on your skill level, there are different distances you can choose from. Pick from 1km – which is great for children ages four to 15, or the 5km, 10km or 21.1km route (that’s half a marathon).

The race covers The Crescent as well as the running track in Al Ittihad Park which is at the centre of The Palm’s trunk.

No one said it’s going to be easy, but the fact that you’ve tried is an achievement alone. Plus, you will be rewarded with some cool views of the Palm Jumeirah and of course, the Arabian Sea.

The winner will stand a chance to win Dhs21,000 in cash prize and will receive a medal.

Sign up and read more here.

Other ways to win during the Dubai Fitness Challenge

The Dubai Ride will take place on Sunday, November 12 while the Dubai Run will take place on Sunday, November 26 which is the final day of the month-long challenge. The event is so huge that they need to close down Sheikh Zayed Road for a few hours. Do note, keep your eyes peeled for registration alerts which will open up closer to the date.

Want to try something else that’s new? Dubai Fitness Challenge has launched Dubai Stand-Up Paddle set to take place on Saturday, 18 November. It will take place against the backdrop of the breathtaking and iconic venue of Hatta. It incorporates a training session, and a challenge event ending with a sunset yoga session.

For more information on Dubai Fitness Challenge, visit dubaifitnesschallenge.com