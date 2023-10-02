New ladies’ days, hotels, bouncy stuff and the long awaited return of much more…

A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.

Here are 20 new things to do in Dubai this month:

Book in for a chic staycation at SO/ Uptown Dubai

SO/ Hotels is known as a fashion-forward hotel brand with properties in stylish cities like Paris, Vienna, Berlin and Bangkok. And now, Dubai travellers can get a taste of SO/ Hotels avant garde offering, as the brand’s first Middle East property, SO/ Uptown Dubai, has opened its doors. Located in Uptown Dubai, next to JLT, it’s home to 10 floors of design-led rooms and wow-worthy suites. It’s all be served up against the backdrop of stunning skyline views, as the hotel takes up residence inside the skyscraping 340 metre Uptown Tower. On the culinary front, the restaurants are an extension of the hotel’s high-fashion DNA, and as such you can expect a collection of premium restaurants and bars. All day dining is given an elevated upgrade at Uptown Brasserie, which is already open alongside Lazuli, the signature pool bar where guest can enjoy relaxed daytime bites and beverages. Scenic views and inventive tipples will be served up at the Savant Bar & Lounge, and…

SO/ Uptown Dubai, Uptown Tower, Uptown Dubai, behind JLT, rates from Dhs470. Tel: (0)4 820 8888, @sodubai.uptown

Partake in Asian-French fusion at the Citronelle Club

Now open at SO/Uptown, the stylish new address in Uptown Dubai, at the edge of JLT, The Citronelle Club invites guests to enjoy a fusion of modern Asian dishes, presented with a refined French twist. A unique culinary journey is paired with sleek interiors, complete with a stylish bar and open kitchens where diners can watch the culinary team at work. Opening just for dinner, it’s a high-energy dining room. As is a signature of SO/ Hotels, art and design take centre stage, and there’s vibrant artworks everywhere you look. Koi fish and dragons are signature motifs, weaved into more abstract works and hand painted pieces that create a design-centric space. Cosy corners make the perfect date-night spot, while big booths and a mirrored private dining room ensure larger groups of guests are catered for.

The Citronelle Club, SO/ Uptown Dubai, Uptown Tower, JLT, daily 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)50 421 0753. @thecitronelleclub

Drink in the dazzling light displays at Dubai Garden Glow

Another alfresco favourite in Dubai’s cooler months, this pixelated utopia really leans into the eye-twitching visual aesthetic. The experience takes the form of an evening park stroll through a land of luminescent sculptures, comprised of more than 10 million energy-saving light bulbs. Looming lit-up polar bears and fluorescent floral fractals guide you along your journey towards the light. There’s also an adjacent animatronic dinosaur park, magic park and ice park. Combo tickets are available from Dhs70.

Zabeel Park Gate Six and Seven, Sun to Fri 5pm to 11pm, Sat 5pm to midnight. dubaigardenglow.com

Stretch it out in the sky at Aura Skypool

Stretch it out at the world’s highest 360º infinity pool, Aura Skypool, with a class led by Aura’s resident wellness coach every Mon, Tue, Wed, and Sat with morning sessions covering yoga, dance and even sound healing. Classes are priced from Dhs180 and include equipment, a welcome wellness shot, a reusable Aura water bottle with infused water to take home, and a wholesome post-workout breakfast.

Aura Skypool Dubai, St Regis Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mon, Tues, Weds and Sat, from Dhs180. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. @auraskypool.dubai

Limber up for the bounce back of JumpX

Found at Dubai Parks and Resorts, JumpX is officially recognised as the world’s Largest Inflatable Bouncy Castle by those Guinnessy record-keeping people. It’s reopening after its summer break *checks notes* soon apparently, and when it does it’ll offer wild multi-level boing-boing lols, across an array of adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels and obstacles for both adults and kids. Prices start at just Dhs60 per hour.

Riverland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, daily 2pm to 8pm, from Dhs60 per hour. dubaiparksandresorts.com @riverlanddubai

Get your claws into the icon-tier lobster pasta at Signor Sassi

London’s iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi is now welcoming diners to the St Regis Gardens. Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. The charm extends from the kitsch and maximalist decor, to the charming staff that all emulate the traditional Italian hospitality the London venue has been known and loved for since the 1980s. On the menu, you’ll find beautiful plates of antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, and beautifully presented seafood.

Signor Sassi Dubai, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 11pm. signorsassidubai.com

Gear up for the grand return of Global Village

Scheduled to reopen on October 18, after its annual summer slumber, this Dubai-famous world fair was on the international pavilion tip way before ground had even broken on the Expo site. GV began enthralling visitors as a set of kiosks in 1997, since then it has ballooned in size of course, added all sorts of attractions and shows, rides and dining experiences, scares and thrills, markets and exhibits, hosting concerts and periodically setting off extravagant fireworks displays. But you know what hasn’t grown dramatically along with it? The admissions cost. Unlike Freddo bars – Global Village has resisted the temptations of inflation, and as of the end of last season – ticket prices were still just Dhs25.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E 311, Mon to Thu 4pm to midnight, Sat to Sun 4pm to 1am. globalvillage.ae

Make your way to this great Dubai bake-off

ARTE Fine Art Cakes & Coffee Shop is a culinary destination set to redefine your dessert experience. The cool showroom and production facility has opened its doors in Dubai Production City and is set to serve up all things sweet and delicious with an innovative twist. Chef Kuzma, the culinary genius behind the facility, is seeking to revolutionize your dessert experience. His sweet treats are a fusion of fine art and gastronomy, and every cake becomes of work of art, which almost makes it too hard for one to slice into.

ARTE Fine Art Cakes & Coffee Shop, ground floor of Galadari Building, Dubai Production City, close to Four Points by Sheraton Production City, Dubai, Tel: (0)52 575 2211. @arte.dubai

Take the little ones to a super-sized new soft play, Leo & Loona

Say hello to Leo & Loona, a huge new indoor play area now open inside Dubai Festival City Mall. Across 2,200 square metres, there’s plenty to keep the children entertained with over 30 attractions, as well as a trendy family restaurant and event space for birthday parties. The space is designed for children aged between three and 10 years old and features pedal go-karts, trampolines, climbing walls, a foam pit, a ball pool, a magic sandbox, space rockets, glow-in-the-dark slides, and more. In other words: endless hours of fun.

Dubai Festival City Mall, second floor (opp. Fabyland), Dubai. Monday to Thursday, 10am to 11pm. Friday to Sunday, 10am to 12am. Dhs179 weekdays, Dhs229 weekends. Tel:(0)4 894 7117. leoloona.ae

Find out where fine dining hits its own glass ceiling at Eugène Eugène

Hidden away on a rooftop in the Mall of the Emirates, Eugène Eugène is a stunning oasis and greenhouse-inspired French brasserie. Located on the second floor of the Kempinski Hotel, the licensed spot is the latest arrival from Rikas Group, hospitality masters behind the likes of Tagomago, La Cantine, and Mimi Kakushi. By day, Eugène Eugène is the perfect space for an elegant lunch and coffee catch-up, and by night, the glass hideaway transforms into a captivating, candle-lit dining room ideal for late-night cocktails. Drawing inspiration from greenhouses and market halls, the restaurant features hundreds of plants, a green marble bar, an inviting conservatory, an outdoor terrace, comfortable rattan sofas, and plenty of seating options to choose from. Culinary highlights from head chef Yanis Sgad include the Taleggio cheese pizzetta (Dhs55), the roasted whole baby chicken (Dhs125) with a non-negotiable side of pomme puree (Dhs34), and for dessert, the red fruit pavlova (Dhs50).

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha. Daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Feel in-spa’d at MSM Beauty Salon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merita Merja (@msmbeautysalondubai)

If you’re looking for a spot to get your full glam on, then make-up artist to the stars, Merita Merja’s debut Dubai salon is the name to know. MSM Beauty Salon is located on Al Wasl Road, and has transformed a private villa into a maximalist salon for all-out luxurious pampering. Having spent years in the beauty business – even crafting her own beauty brands – Merita Merja has now opened her own salon, where guests can get their glam on with make-up services, hair treatments and blow dries and get their lashes done at the exclusive lash bar. There’s also a separate spa space where visitors can get pampered with massages and facials. The salon will also offer make-up lessons and academy courses, so you can learn to do your own glam like a pro.

MSM Beauty Salon, 1192 Al Wasl Road, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 425 0188. @msmbeautysalondubai

Enjoy sophisticated tipples with your lady mafia at Agora

The newly opened swanky cocktail bar that has been on everybody’s Insta stories and on everybody’s lips – Agora is the latest cocktail bar to set up shop in The Edition Hotel in Downtown Dubai has just welcomed a ladies’ night hot off the heels of opening. Dhs150 for free-flowing drinks and sharing plates.

Agora, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, open Wed from 8pm. @agora_dxb

Make your way to the reopening Dubai Safari Park

*David Attenborough voice* “Here, all of the animals are kept safe in their own enclosures, all except the world’s most fearsome predator… Man”. If you like getting right up in the whiskery face of nature, Dubai Safari delivers close-clawed and cuddly encounters with an incredibly diverse diaspora of wildlife. The 119-hectare site houses 3,000 animals. There are 78 species of mammal, 50 forms of reptile, and more than 1oo brands of bird. Admission packages start at Dhs50 for adults (Dhs30 for under 12s), it’s divided into four different villages and offers immersive experiences, such as a Kids’ Farm and the on-rail Safari Journey, to help you live your best Our Planet life.

Al Warqa, daily 9pm to 5pm. @dubaisafari

Go barefoot and fabulous for glam new beach club, The 305 Dubai

The 305 Dubai is a Miami-meets-Palm Springs beach club opening soon on Palm West Beach. Nestled between palm trees, the intriguingly cool beach club is an ode to the Magic City. Guests will be able to top up their tan on the beach, cool down in the pool, and graze on a South Florida-inspired all-day menu.

The 305 Dubai, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. @305dubai

Tuck in at cool alfresco pizzeria, Franky in Florence

The Park is a new concept brought to you by EatX, the team behind some of our favourite Aussie-inspired cafes and eateries. The concept stretches over three floors, with each floor housing a different concept to create a new foodie hotspot in JLT. Already open are relaxed cafe Splendour Fields and Asian streetfood spot Hawkerboi. But still to come is Franky in Florence, an open-sky Italian on the building’s rooftop, where guests can enjoy an aperitivo spritz and a plate of antipasti or wood fired pizza.

Franky in Florence, The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, opening October 2023. eatx.com

Eat breakfast at Tiffany’s

Get ready for Breakfast at Tiffany’s: the Blue Box Café is opening in Dubai. The famed spot is opening its doors at The Dubai Mall at the Grand Atrium entrance next to the Tiffany and Co. store. Behind this dazzling new cafe, the renowned jewellery brand teams up with Rikas Hospitality Group, the creators of concepts including Twiggy, La Cantine and Mimi Kakushi. Like its renowned sister cafes around the world, Dubai’s Blue Box Café will be decked out from head to toe in the iconic baby Tiffany blue hue, complete with a chandelier-like centerpiece of Tiffany boxes and marble clad accent walls. With space to seat 38 guests, it’s set to be an exclusive and show-stopping destination for a trio of culinary experience.

Blue Box Café, Tiffany & Co. Dubai Mall, Dubai, opening October 2023. @blueboxcafedubai

Head back to the alfresco shopping haven of the Ripe Market

When: October 14

Okay, so this really isn’t an ‘attraction’ but it sure is popular. The Ripe Market is the place to be for all your local and whole foods, fresh produce, small business and family fun needs. The outdoor location at the Academy Park officially closed for the summer in May, and in good news for all our outdoor market lovers, it will reopen on October 14 for another season. There’s much to do at the Ripe Market, with pop-up stalls, food vendors, classes and workshops, entertainment and more.

@ripemarket

Journey through an elaborate 17-course tasting menu at Row on 45

Row on 45, a new fine dining concept by renowned chef Jason Atherton, opens its doors on September 21 on the 45th floor of Grosvenor House. Each night, 22 diners will be taken on a journey through a 17-course haute cuisine menu in an elegant restaurant setting inspired by chef Atherton’s London home. The evening unfolds in the champagne lounge before guests are guided through to the main dining theatre with a state-of-the-art open kitchen. For the finale, guests will be taken to the intimate Chef’s Library where they will be presented with desserts and fine beverages.

Row on 45, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marinam Wednesday to Saturday, 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. rowon45dubai.com

Get a glam new glow up at Beige

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

A new addition to the beauty scene in Business Bay, Beige is a clean and contemporary salon with a luxurious feel. Inviting ladies to switch off and enjoy a few hours of me-time, it’s a one-stop shop for all of your beauty needs. The extensive salon services range from all of your traditional hair and nail services, but there’s also instantly-calming treatment rooms for lashes, massages and facials, the latter of which are the signature treatment of owner and founder Aneta Pszczolkowska. She’s perfected the art of skincare over the last 15 years, and handpicked a collection of best-in-class products to deliver advanced, results-driven facials for clients that cater to every skin type. Whether you’re starting out with extraction and a light peel, or you’re looking to get that glowing skin with a session of micro needling, Aneta offers consultations and then the best skin treatment to suit each client.

Beige Beauty Salon, Unit 15, Ubora Tower, Business Bay, 11am to 9pm Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)58 582 0502. @beigebeauty.ae

Dip into the new Fortune Omakase brunch at Virgin Izakaya

The traditional Dubai brunch format of grand buffets with four-hour seatings seems to have joined the gastronomic endangered list in recent years. And we’re firmly in support of this sort of natural selection. Those dinosaurs of the old dining scene are being replaced with leaner models, that result in less wastage, invite less gluttonous frenzy and less self-chastising the following day. This is survival of the fittest, in its final form. Virgin Izakaya, on Bluewaters Dubai, has a new Saturday session that exemplifies this streamlining trend. Their Fortune Omakase experience takes place over two hours (the drinks package at least, you graze through the four-course menu for longer if you wish), deals solely in sharing plates and signs everything off with a rummage in the mystery box. Courses include edamame and fresh rustic greens that are tossed in a shabu-style sesame dressing, tender, crispy fried chicken morsels and one of grilled prawns, the chef’s platter of sashimi, sushi, nigiri and open rolls, and mochi.

Bluewaters Dubai, Sat, two hour seatings (for drinks) between midday and 5pm, Dhs275 including drinks. Tel: (0)4 589 8689, @virgin.izakaya.dubai

Images: Social and supplied