All the massive concerts, shows and performances coming to Dubai
Get your diary out and slot these great shows in…
A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai over the next few months and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see performances.
October
The Boys Are Back
When: October 20, 2023
Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud
The Irish Village will be popping off with a long list of performances taking place at the venue this year. Blue, Boyzlife and Five are all headed for Irish Village this October for one night of some of your favourite boy bands. The blast from the past takes place on Friday, October 20 at 9pm. Get your tickets booked here.
The Boys are Back, Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Oct 20, ticket prices start from Dhs225. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com
DXBEATS
When: October 21 and November 18, 2023
Where: Barasti Beach
Taking place at the iconic Dubai beach club, Barasti, there is a long lineup of incredible performances starting with Sigma on Saturday, September 30. They will be supported by none other than Katy B, who is known for the 2010s tracks Lights On, Turn the Music Louder and Katy on a Mission. On October 21, Craig David will take to the stage with his countless hits including Walking Away, 7 Days, and Rise and Fall. Rudimental is up next on the lineup who are known for their incredible combination of live instruments to create their signature sound. Lastly, closing out the performances at Barasti will be The Ibiza Orchestra Experience. A 26-piece orchestra performing some of the greatest hits from the island of Ibiza. Coupled with live DJs, live vocalists and 30 years of musical legacy from the isle, the orchestra is landing in Dubai after a smashing sold-out tour across the UK. The group will also be supported by an unannounced special guest. Stay tuned! Read more here.
DXBeats, Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Sat Sept 30, Sat Oct 21, Sat Nov 18, Sat Dec 16. @barastibeach / @dxbeats.ae
Sean Paul
When: October 21, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
No Lie, Sean Paul is making his way to Dubai on October 21 at the Coca-Cola Arena. The Jamaican rapper has been making beats that have us jamming out on the dancefloor for over two decades. He has had chart-topping hits that include Got To Luv U, Temperature, and Get Busy. Tickets are already on sale on Platinumlist and start from Dhs150.
Sean Paul, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 21, from Dhs150. Standing area strictly 16+, coca-cola-arena.com
Khalid
When: October 27, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
He’s known for melodic electro R&B bangers as Better, Eastside, and Love Lies, and you’ll be able to hear them all live as superstar Khalid is coming to Dubai. The award-winning American singer-songwriter will perform in the emirate for the first time on Friday October 27, headlining at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are on sale now, priced from Dhs199.
Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Fri Oct 27, ticket prices start from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com
Dizzee Rascal
When: October 28, 2023
Where: Emirates Golf Club
Fix up, look sharp: British music legend Dizzee Rascal will take to the stage at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai for one night only on October 28. Still just a rascal, fans can expect to experience his chart-topping hits such as Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers, Holiday, Fix Up Look Sharp, and more. Tickets are on sale now priced at Dhs225. You can get your hands on them here.
Dizzee Rascal at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. Saturday, Oct 28, Dhs225 per person, dubai.platinumlist.net
Beyond: The Great Illusion Show
When: October 28 and 29, 2023
Where: The Agenda, Dubai Media City
Beyond: The Great Illusion Show is a cool new illusion show heading to Dubai this October. It will be held in two languages, one in English from 5pm to 7pm, and the second in Russian from 9pm to 11pm, so book your tickets accordingly. Prices start from Dhs250 and can be purchased here. Meet the performers here. For more information, call the team on 058 165 1447 or visit beyond-show.com
Beyond: The Great Illusion Show, The Agenda, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Oct 28, ticket prices start from Dhs250. @beyond__show
November
Pluma
When: November 2023 (Dates TBC)
Where: Dubai Festival City
Last year, the spectacular show aquatic show Fontana at Dubai Festival City left us on the edge of our seats with its jaw-dropping acrobatic stunts. If the show left you wanting more from the Lebanese entertainment production house, we have great news for you, as this year Cirque Du Liban is gearing up to enthral us with a brand new circus show in Dubai – a new show concept titled Pluma. The curtains will rise for the first time in November 2023. The exact date of the performance is to be confirmed, but as soon as we have confirmation, What’s On will be the first to let you know.
Kungs
When: November 1, 2023
Where: Bohemia at Beach by Five
The definition of a summer track, the Kungs are known for the absolute tune This Girl. They will be taking on Bohemia at Beach By Five for an afternoon of his incredible mixes such as Jammin by Bob Marley and Are You With Me by Lost Frequencies. Kungs will be taking on Bohemia on Saturday, November 1 from 1pm.
Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, sunbeds, high tables and cabanas available on minimum spend. Tel : (0)4 455 9989 palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @beachbyfive
DJ Black Coffee
When: November 3, 2023
Where: White Dubai
Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee is no stranger to Dubai, having performed in the city on many occasions. Welcoming the Dubai season, he’ll be gracing the decks of a new White Dubai pop-up once again, on Friday, November 3. Doors open at 6pm so you can secure your spot on the dancefloor early. Tickets are to go live later this week, and start from Dhs100. There are also VIP tables available. Do note, that the event is strictly 21 plus. Read more here.
White Dubai presents Black Coffee, Dubai Harbour, Fri Nov 3. @whitedubai
Macbeth
When: November 3 to 5, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai
Double, double toil and trouble, MacBeth is heading to Dubai in November, but with a bit of a twist. This modern take on one of Shakespeare’s masterpieces is bought to you by ETT, Shakespeare North Playhouse, Northern Stage and Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg. There are four shows over the three day show run, 8pm on each day, and a matinee show at 3pm on November 4. Book here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 3 to 5, ticket prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
Lil Baby
View this post on Instagram
When: November 3
Where: Sky2.0
Hip-hop megastar Lil Baby is heading to Dubai for a debut performance at Sky2.0 on November 3. The hip-hop sensation is known for his authentic, genre-defining music and has a number of awards to back it up. Gear up for an evening filled with the dynamic energy of rap and rhythm. Early bird tickets start at Dhs1,500 per person and include four beverages. To snap up tickets, call the Sky2.0 team on 04 587 6333.
Sky2.0, Dubai Design District, Dubai Nov 3 at 10.30pm, Tel: (0)4 587 6333. @sky2.0dubai
Eric Prydz at Soho Garden Festival
When: November 4, 2023
Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre
The first-ever Soho Garden Festival is set to take over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre this November with a number of headline artists including Swedish DJ Eric Prydz, a regular performer on the Dubai circuit. More artists are set to join the line-up, so we’re sure this will shape up to be an unmissable night of music in Media City. Tickets can be purchased on Platinumlist with early bird ticket prices starting from Dhs100.
Soho Garden Festival, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, Nov 4, early bird prices Dhs100 after which prices start from Dhs6,000 for a table of 10. @sohogardendxb
Loaded
When: November 4, 2023
Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud
The Irish Village is gearing up to host a music mania of sorts with their upcoming concert night, LOADED, featuring some of the best rock and hip-hop bands from the 90s. The sensational live performance is slated for November 4, 2023. Delivering iconic hits is definitely the memo for this one because on the itinerary we have Stereo MC’s, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Toploader and Dodgy.
Loaded, Irish Village Dubai, Al Garhoud, Nov 4, 9.30pm onwards, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com
Bryan Adams
When: November 4, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Ready to sing “I got my first real six-string…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, November 4. The superstar rocker, who is best known for his hits like Summer of ’69 and Everything I Do, will land in the capital as part of his world tour with his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 and can be purchased here.
Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 4, ticket prices start from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com
Nile Rodgers and CHIC
When: November 4, 2023
Where: Bla Bla Dubai
Bla Bla Dubai’s brand new outdoor stage is seeing quite a stylish inauguration, as the one and only Nile Rodgers is set to take the stage with his band, CHIC, on November 4, 2023. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has an impressive list of hats on his stand, including singer, songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist. He’ll be bringing his spunky Grammy-award-winning tunes to the venue with the stunning Ain Dubai as the backdrop. Doors open at 5pm kicking off with music from a lineup of talented DJs and the support band. Nile Rodgers and CHIC will take over during the later part of the night, with the event expected to end around 10.30pm. Tickets will be available here.
Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Nov 4, 5pm to 10.30pm, from Dhs299, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae
The Butterfly Carnival Music Festival
When: November 11, 2023
Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheater
Gear up for another spectacular festival at the Dubai Media City Amphitheater on Saturday, November 11 – The Butterfly Carnival Music Festival. The first phase of the lineup has been announced and includes a range of international and local artists. Rampage naturally will be performing, as well as the likes of Artful Dodger, Sosa, Daliwonga, wAFF, and garage legends Heartless Crew. As for local legends, we have DJ’s including Danny Neville, Mister Levier, Don’t Touch My Hair, Whitley Ruchea and many more. This is just the first phase of artists making their way to the festival so keep your eyes peeled as there will be five stages full of some spectacular performances. For ticket prices and more information, head here.
Butterfly Carnival Festival, Dubai Media City Amphitheater, Media City, Saturday, November 11, tickets on sale from Dhs269, tables available from Dhs5,000. platinumlist.net / butterflycarnival.ae / @butterflycarnivaldxb
Mixtape
When: November 18, 2023
Where: Bla Bla Dubai
We’ve not been to the year 3000 just yet but we can confirm that Brit boyband Busted and girlband Sugababes will be headlining Mixtape, an epic throwback music event taking place at Bla Bla Dubai in November. The lineup also includes Vengaboys and Snap! Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.
Mixtape, The Beach, JBR, Nov 18, from Dhs449, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae
Groove on the Grass
When: November 18, 2023
Where: Emirates Golf Club
This popular dance festival is back in town and it’s calling out your name to join them for one night under the stars. This will be the 11th year that Groove on the Grass has had us jamming out to melodic beats and this year the lineup has some fantastic international and local artists waiting for us. Folamour, a French electronic DJ known for soulful and groovy beats (just what we want) will be taking the stage as well as the Polish duo Catz ‘n Dogz who have a rich history that spans various genres. You will also be able to catch Habibi Funk, John Bowtie, and local talents such as Marks who is known around town for his melodic techno and progressive beats. Take note, the festival is only open to those over the age of 21.
Groove on the Grass, Emirates Golf Club, November 18 from 5pm, tickets from Dhs195, @grooveonthegrass
Jim Gaffigan
When: November 24, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
Another one from the crème de la crème of top comedians from around the world, Jim Gaffigan is performing on the Dubai Opera stage on November 25 for his international standup tour ‘Barely Alive’. The American comic is coming to the UAE as part of a wider Middle Eastern leg of his tour. Tickets are now on sale here.
Jim Gaffigan, Barely Alive, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Cele Retro Fest
When: November 25, 2023
Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre
The Cele Retro Fest will be taking place at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Saturday, November 25. It will be the ultimate throwback experience with all the ultimate dance music to feed your inner teen. There is already quite a long list of artists making their way to the Cele Restro Festival in Dubai including Dr Alban, Haddaway and Mr President. Other artists include the Russian boyband Na Na, the iconic La Bouche, In-Grid and a mystery guest that is yet to be announced. The festival will kick off at 5pm with performances starting at 6pm. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and can be purchased here.
Cele Retro Fest, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Sat Nov 25, tickets from Dhs150. dubai.platinumlist.net
Jethro Tull
When: November 25, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
The English rock band will be performing at Dubai Opera on Friday, November 24. Wond’ring Aloud who you will see on the night, expect Ian Anderson, Joe Parrish-James, Scott Hammond, John O’Hara and David Goodier. Prices start from Dhs295 and if you want to be right in front of the stage, because you know… you’re never Too Old to Rock ’n’ Roll, tickets are going for Dhs600. Purchase your tickets here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, ticket prices start from Dhs295 Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Macklemore
When: November 28, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Iconic American rapper, Macklemore will be performing in Dubai on Saturday, November 28 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are on sale now via the coca-cola-arena.com website, priced from Dhs199. Macklemore (pronounced Mack-LE-more) first rose to fame with his track Thrift Shop back in 2012 which has since amassed over one billion streams on Spotify alone. This won’t be the first time that Macklemore will perform in Dubai, he was last here in 2019 as part of RedFest DXB. Book here.
Macklemore at the Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Sat Nov 28, ticket prices start from Dhs199 coca-cola-arena.com
December
DJ Luck & MC Neat
When: December 1, 2023
Where: Sevens Stadium
The highly-anticipated Emirates Dubai 7s returns from Friday, December 1 to 3 and, as always, it’s going to include some A-list stars. Those visiting on Friday, December 1 will see British musical duo DJ Luck & MC Neat on the Beats on 2 stage, keeping the dance floor moving with their infectious beats and energy. Tickets for the weekend start from Dhs425.
Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Friday, December 1 to 3, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com
Becky Hill
When: December 2, 2023
Where: Sevens Stadium
Over Saturday, December 2 at Dubai 7s, the double Brits award winner Becky Hill will headline on the Frequency on 8 stage, bringing her head-bopping chart-topping hits including Lose Control, My Heart Goes, Disconnect, and more. For house music fans, DJ MK will also perform on the day, taking to the Frequency on 8 stage with his top tracks including 17, Back & Forth, Burning, and more. And that’s not all, UK garage duo Artful Dodger will perform a sundowner session on the Beats on 2 stage on Saturday afternoon, dropping their anthems including Moving Too Fast, Re-Rewind, and Something. Tickets for the weekend start from Dhs425.
Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3 2023, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com
Más Tiempo Dubai
When: December 2023 (Dates TBC)
Where: TBC
British rappers Skepta and Jammer are bringing their epic Más Tiempo party to Dubai. Taking place at an as-of-yet undisclosed location in the desert, the debut Más Tiempo Dubai event lands this December. Skepta’s big-hitting tracks include Show Out, Energy and Shutdown. Another major name on the British grime scene, Jammer’s career began as a member of NASTY Crew, before he became a member of BBK (Boy Better Know) a grime collective of which Skepta is also a founding member.
Sign up to be first in the know via mastiempo.ae
Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala
When: December 1, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
Taking place during COP28 in Dubai, Dubai Opera is celebrating a historic debut of the celebrated Orchestra of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. The gala concert titled ‘A Concert for Tomorrow’ aims to unite audiences in a powerful display of solidarity and hope in support of global efforts to protect the planet, safe guarding it for our future generations.
Jim Gaffigan, Barely Alive, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Solardo
When: December 2, 2023
Where: Bohemia at Beach by Five
Tomorrowland, Glastonbury and Parklife; Solardo will be coming to Bohemia by Five for another iconic night out. He has worked alongside legends such as CamelPhat and Idris Elba. He is known for hits such as I Can’t Wait featuring DJ Tiesto and the revision of the timeless Move Your Body. The UK duo will be taking on Bohemia by Five on Saturday, December 2 from 1pm.
Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, sunbeds, high tables and cabanas available on minimum spend. Tel : (0)4 455 9989 palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @beachbyfive
The Kid Laroi
When: December 8, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Australian singer-songwriter and rapper, and Justin Bieber protege, The Kid Laroi is set to perform in Dubai for the first time in December. Despite being just 20 years old, The Kid Laroi (real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) has enjoyed massive success in the music scene over the last three years. When he performs at the Coca-Cola Arena this December, fans can expect to hear all these tracks from the Aussie music star, plus hopefully some new material from his debut album, The First Time.
The Kid Laroi, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dec 8, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com
EarthSoul
When: December 8, 2023
Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre
Huge conversations around climate change are expected in Dubai later this year as the emirate hosts COP28. And with this in mind, Dubai is launching the city’s first eco-conscious music festival this December. EarthSoul is a three-day event set to put green and sustainable initiatives centre stage, alongside a string of top acts which include more than 16 international and local artists, including the likes of Anne-Marie, Shae Gill, Young Stunners and Riar Saab.
EarthSoul music festival, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, 12pm onwards, Dec 8 to 10, from Dhs157.50. @earthsoulfest, tickets via platinumlist.net
Slava’s SnowShow
When: December 8 to 10, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
This show has enchanted audiences since 1993 and truly is a universal and timeless theatrical spectacle. It has received standing ovations from millions and is a must-see for children and adults this December. There are five shows throughout the three-day run, so take your pick and book your seats here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 8 to 10, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Sole DXB
When: December 8 to 10, 2023
Where: Dubai Design District
Dubai’s top festival, Sole DXB, will return to Dubai Design District this December. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, December 8 to 10, 2023. For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle.
Sole DXB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, December 8 to 10, 2023. @soledxb
Handel’s Messiah
When: December 13, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
In December, Dubai Opera will echo with the tunes of Messiah, the crowning achievement of the renowned composer George Frideric Handel. It was written and composed all the way back in 1741 but its popularity only grew stronger as time passed. The tune is typically not a Christmas one, as it was written for Easter but as the 19th century rolled on, it became extremely popular during the festive season. On December 13, it will be performed by Astana Opera Orchestra and The Festival Chorus, and conducted by Abzal Mukhitdin. Get your tickets here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 8pm on Dec 13, ticket prices start from Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
The Nutcracker
When: December 15 to 17, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
An enchanting rendition of The Nutcracker is heading to Dubai this December. Brought to you by the Ballet Theatre and State Opera Orchestra of Astana (Kazakhstan), you’ll embark on a magical night set on Christmas Eve at the foot of a Christmas tree in a child’s imagination.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 15 to 17, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Matteo Bocelli
When: December 21, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
The extraordinary talent of Matteo Bocelli will grace our stage on December 21. The son of renowned opera singer Adrea Bocelli will serenade the audience with his stunning interpretations of classical and contemporary songs. FYI Ladies, he has quite the voice…
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 21, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Sting
When: December 31, 2023
Where: Atlantis, the Palm
Atlantis, The Palm is set to welcome legendary singer Sting to headline its 2023 New Year’s Eve Party. Guests are in for an audio treat, with the 17-time Grammy Award winner set to perform a string of his most iconic hits from an illustrious career spent both as the frontman of rock band The Police and as a solo artist. As always, a dazzling fireworks display will follow Sting’s set, turning the skies above Palm Jumeirah into a rainbow of light and colour to ring in 2024 in Atlantis’ signature glamorous fashion. Want to attend? Read more about the packages for the New Year’s Eve gala dinner here. To book, visit atlantis.com/nye
Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 31, Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com
2024
January
Michael McIntyre
When: January 13, 2024
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
British funnyman Michael McIntyre is returning to Dubai next year with his stand-up world tour, Macnificent. The one-night-only show is set to take place on January 13, 2024 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk. McIntyre first rose to fame as a TV panel show star on Mock The Week before going on to get his own show on the BBC has since gone on to become one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians. No stranger to performing in the UAE, McIntyre last performed in the capital back in 2021, and before that performed a two-date show Dubai in 2019.
Michael McIntyre, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Jan 13, ticket prices start from Dhs250, Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com
The Little Prince
When: January 26 to 28, 2024
Where: Dubai Opera
An imaginative adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless classic, The Little Prince is heading to Dubai in January 2024. Purchase your tickets now to be transported to a universe filled with philosophical insights and wonder.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Jan 26 to 28, tickets go on sale soon. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
February
The Phantom of the Opera
When: February 22 to March 10, 2024
Where: Dubai Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sensational and spellbinding musical, The Phantom of the Opera returns to Dubai Opera next year. Based on the novel by French journalist and mystery writer Gaston Leroux, the show tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House, before becoming enraptured by the talents of a young soprano, Christine. Having lured her in as his protégé, the phantom falls madly in love, then descends into jealous madness upon learning of Christine’s love affair with the opera’s patron, Raoul. What follows is certainly not an exercise in understatement – with huge operatic numbers, a full corps de ballet, a dramatic unmasking of the disfigured ghost of the opera house and even a famous crashing chandelier, Phantom is as overblown and dramatic as its name might suggest. Tickets have not been released yet, but stay tuned to What’s On to be the first to know when they do.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Feb 22 to Mar 10, tickets go on sale soon. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
UNTOLD Music Festival
When: February 2024 (date TBC)
Where: Expo City Dubai
It’s one of the world’s largest music festivals and a must-visit for electronic music fans, and now Romania’s UNTOLD music festival is coming to Dubai. The first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai from February 15, 2024 to February 18. Early bird tickets go on sale on Tuesday, October 3, priced from Dhs500 for the full four-day access and Dhs1,200 for VIP four-day access. Final release tickets will be priced at Dhs1,500 and Dhs2,500 for VIP. Make sure to register here to get your hands on one of the 5,000 early bird tickets. While the lineup is still being kept under wraps, the festival is set to feature a range of genres from pop and R&B to house, techno, hip-hop, and more.
March
Rewind
When: March 1 and 2, 2024
Where: Bla Bla, JBR
80s music fans, we have some great news… The sell-out Rewind Festival is returning to Dubai next year, with an epic lineup of throwback 80s and 90s artists confirmed so far. The artists confirmed so far include Bananarama, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, and returning for a second time, Heather Small. Rewind Festival will take place over two days on Friday, March 1 and 2 in 2024
Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Mar 1 and 2, ticket prices start from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @rewindfestdxb
May
Film Music Week
When: May 9 to 13, 2024
Where: Dubai Opera
The love of great movies and bone-chilling music collide at Dubai Opera in May 2024. Dubai Opera is bringing the first ever Film Music Week to the city where all iconic film composers are celebrated. The screening of the movies will be accompanied by live orchestra performances which truly bring the movie to life. Films that will be celebrated include Star Wars: A New Hope, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl and the unparalleled talent of Charlie Chaplin.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, May 9 to 13, tickets go on sale soon. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
Images: Getty Images and supplied