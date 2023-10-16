Get your diary out and slot these great shows in…

A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai over the next few months and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see performances.

October

The Boys Are Back

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Blue (@officialblue)

When: October 20, 2023

Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud

The Irish Village will be popping off with a long list of performances taking place at the venue this year. Blue, Boyzlife and Five are all headed for Irish Village this October for one night of some of your favourite boy bands. The blast from the past takes place on Friday, October 20 at 9pm. Get your tickets booked here.

The Boys are Back, Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Oct 20, ticket prices start from Dhs225. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

DXBEATS

When: October 21 and November 18, 2023

Where: Barasti Beach

Taking place at the iconic Dubai beach club, Barasti, there is a long lineup of incredible performances starting with Sigma on Saturday, September 30. They will be supported by none other than Katy B, who is known for the 2010s tracks Lights On, Turn the Music Louder and Katy on a Mission. On October 21, Craig David will take to the stage with his countless hits including Walking Away, 7 Days, and Rise and Fall. Rudimental is up next on the lineup who are known for their incredible combination of live instruments to create their signature sound. Lastly, closing out the performances at Barasti will be The Ibiza Orchestra Experience. A 26-piece orchestra performing some of the greatest hits from the island of Ibiza. Coupled with live DJs, live vocalists and 30 years of musical legacy from the isle, the orchestra is landing in Dubai after a smashing sold-out tour across the UK. The group will also be supported by an unannounced special guest. Stay tuned! Read more here.

DXBeats, Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Sat Sept 30, Sat Oct 21, Sat Nov 18, Sat Dec 16. @barastibeach / @dxbeats.ae

Sean Paul

When: October 21, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

No Lie, Sean Paul is making his way to Dubai on October 21 at the Coca-Cola Arena. The Jamaican rapper has been making beats that have us jamming out on the dancefloor for over two decades. He has had chart-topping hits that include Got To Luv U, Temperature, and Get Busy. Tickets are already on sale on Platinumlist and start from Dhs150.

Sean Paul, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 21, from Dhs150. Standing area strictly 16+, coca-cola-arena.com

Khalid

When: October 27, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

He’s known for melodic electro R&B bangers as Better, Eastside, and Love Lies, and you’ll be able to hear them all live as superstar Khalid is coming to Dubai. The award-winning American singer-songwriter will perform in the emirate for the first time on Friday October 27, headlining at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are on sale now, priced from Dhs199.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Fri Oct 27, ticket prices start from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Dizzee Rascal

When: October 28, 2023

Where: Emirates Golf Club

Fix up, look sharp: British music legend Dizzee Rascal will take to the stage at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai for one night only on October 28. Still just a rascal, fans can expect to experience his chart-topping hits such as Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers, Holiday, Fix Up Look Sharp, and more. Tickets are on sale now priced at Dhs225. You can get your hands on them here.

Dizzee Rascal at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. Saturday, Oct 28, Dhs225 per person, dubai.platinumlist.net

Beyond: The Great Illusion Show

When: October 28 and 29, 2023

Where: The Agenda, Dubai Media City

Beyond: The Great Illusion Show is a cool new illusion show heading to Dubai this October. It will be held in two languages, one in English from 5pm to 7pm, and the second in Russian from 9pm to 11pm, so book your tickets accordingly. Prices start from Dhs250 and can be purchased here. Meet the performers here. For more information, call the team on 058 165 1447 or visit beyond-show.com

Beyond: The Great Illusion Show, The Agenda, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Oct 28, ticket prices start from Dhs250. @beyond__show

November

Pluma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pluma – The show (@pluma.show)

When: November 2023 (Dates TBC)

Where: Dubai Festival City

Last year, the spectacular show aquatic show Fontana at Dubai Festival City left us on the edge of our seats with its jaw-dropping acrobatic stunts. If the show left you wanting more from the Lebanese entertainment production house, we have great news for you, as this year Cirque Du Liban is gearing up to enthral us with a brand new circus show in Dubai – a new show concept titled Pluma. The curtains will rise for the first time in November 2023. The exact date of the performance is to be confirmed, but as soon as we have confirmation, What’s On will be the first to let you know.

@pluma.show

Kungs

When: November 1, 2023

Where: Bohemia at Beach by Five

The definition of a summer track, the Kungs are known for the absolute tune This Girl. They will be taking on Bohemia at Beach By Five for an afternoon of his incredible mixes such as Jammin by Bob Marley and Are You With Me by Lost Frequencies. Kungs will be taking on Bohemia on Saturday, November 1 from 1pm.

Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, sunbeds, high tables and cabanas available on minimum spend. Tel : (0)4 455 9989 palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @beachbyfive

DJ Black Coffee

When: November 3, 2023

Where: White Dubai

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee is no stranger to Dubai, having performed in the city on many occasions. Welcoming the Dubai season, he’ll be gracing the decks of a new White Dubai pop-up once again, on Friday, November 3. Doors open at 6pm so you can secure your spot on the dancefloor early. Tickets are to go live later this week, and start from Dhs100. There are also VIP tables available. Do note, that the event is strictly 21 plus. Read more here.

White Dubai presents Black Coffee, Dubai Harbour, Fri Nov 3. @whitedubai

Macbeth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

When: November 3 to 5, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Double, double toil and trouble, MacBeth is heading to Dubai in November, but with a bit of a twist. This modern take on one of Shakespeare’s masterpieces is bought to you by ETT, Shakespeare North Playhouse, Northern Stage and Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg. There are four shows over the three day show run, 8pm on each day, and a matinee show at 3pm on November 4. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 3 to 5, ticket prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Lil Baby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKY2.0 (@sky2.0dubai)

When: November 3

Where: Sky2.0

Hip-hop megastar Lil Baby is heading to Dubai for a debut performance at Sky2.0 on November 3. The hip-hop sensation is known for his authentic, genre-defining music and has a number of awards to back it up. Gear up for an evening filled with the dynamic energy of rap and rhythm. Early bird tickets start at Dhs1,500 per person and include four beverages. To snap up tickets, call the Sky2.0 team on 04 587 6333.

Sky2.0, Dubai Design District, Dubai Nov 3 at 10.30pm, Tel: (0)4 587 6333. @sky2.0dubai

Eric Prydz at Soho Garden Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOHO GARDEN FESTIVAL (@sohogardenfestival)

When: November 4, 2023

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

The first-ever Soho Garden Festival is set to take over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre this November with a number of headline artists including Swedish DJ Eric Prydz, a regular performer on the Dubai circuit. More artists are set to join the line-up, so we’re sure this will shape up to be an unmissable night of music in Media City. Tickets can be purchased on Platinumlist with early bird ticket prices starting from Dhs100.

Soho Garden Festival, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, Nov 4, early bird prices Dhs100 after which prices start from Dhs6,000 for a table of 10. @sohogardendxb

Loaded

When: November 4, 2023

Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud

The Irish Village is gearing up to host a music mania of sorts with their upcoming concert night, LOADED, featuring some of the best rock and hip-hop bands from the 90s. The sensational live performance is slated for November 4, 2023. Delivering iconic hits is definitely the memo for this one because on the itinerary we have Stereo MC’s, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Toploader and Dodgy.

Loaded, Irish Village Dubai, Al Garhoud, Nov 4, 9.30pm onwards, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Bryan Adams

When: November 4, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Ready to sing “I got my first real six-string…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, November 4. The superstar rocker, who is best known for his hits like Summer of ’69 and Everything I Do, will land in the capital as part of his world tour with his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 and can be purchased here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 4, ticket prices start from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Nile Rodgers and CHIC

When: November 4, 2023

Where: Bla Bla Dubai

Bla Bla Dubai’s brand new outdoor stage is seeing quite a stylish inauguration, as the one and only Nile Rodgers is set to take the stage with his band, CHIC, on November 4, 2023. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has an impressive list of hats on his stand, including singer, songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist. He’ll be bringing his spunky Grammy-award-winning tunes to the venue with the stunning Ain Dubai as the backdrop. Doors open at 5pm kicking off with music from a lineup of talented DJs and the support band. Nile Rodgers and CHIC will take over during the later part of the night, with the event expected to end around 10.30pm. Tickets will be available here.