Arrive armed with your appetites, because these chefs are about to open fire…

Yas, you read that right. Famed television personality, Family Feud star and gastronomy enthusiast Steve Harvey, is coming to Yas Island in February and will be bringing the capital’s, nay, the world’s pioneering ‘Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey’ which promises to keep you eat-ertained.

Image: supplied, Unsplash

The capital will get its taste of the innovative concept, with fans able to experience a sizzling fusion of flavour and entertainment at Abu Dhabi Hill in the Yas Marina Circuit, over February 24 and 25. You can now get your hands on early bird tickets that begin at only Dhs60, and these will remain available until November 4.

A line-up of highly skilled fire chefs will descend on the capital to introduce you to the rich traditions and unforgettable flavours of open-flame cooking, in a gastronomy masterclass inspired by Steve’s passion for the art of cooking over fire. Also headlining the event will be a lively line-up of culinary competitions, enlightening panel discussions and country music performances, with culinary traditions coming to you from the world.

Global culinary hub? Abu Dhabi’s on its way to becoming that, and so much more.

Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey, Abu Dhabi Hill, Yas Marina Circuit, February 24 and 25, 2024, from Dhs60 (early bird). yasmarinacircuit.com