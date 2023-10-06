All the craic, they’re just saying adieu to the booze…

Alserkal Avenue is soon going to be home to a – wait for it – alcohol-free bar. Yes folks, you heard that right. That is a thing. The Virgin Mary (TVM) Collective, the world’s leading alcohol-free bar group, has joined forces with live events hotspot, The Fridge, to bring TVM @ The Fridge.

Located inside the warehouse of The Fridge, TVM @The Fridge will officially open doors to the public on Friday, October 13. The avantgarde cocktail bar will combine the original entertainment at The Fridge with the space of the TVM Collective for an exciting location where one can socialise and sample creative mocktails

TVM, named after the world’s most famous alcohol-free cocktail – The Virgin Mary – is offering a one-of-a-kind menu at TVM @ The Fridge. The creative cocktails are crafted using a range of high-quality, 0 per cent volume ingredients along with botanicals and fresh fruit.

What’s on the menu?

The highlights include ‘The Virgin Mary’ featuring tomato, white grape and rosemary with a touch of cayenne. The ‘Tiki Street’ has bright notes of hibiscus and pomegranate with rich and tart flavours, finally. The ‘Beat It’ is punchy with espresso, maté tea, beetroot and vanilla shrub. The Desert Breeze features crossip fresh, vintense white grape, date, pandan, tumeric,

chamomile and peppermint. Finally, The Fridge Fizz, made with dark cane, honey, lime, bitters, habaq, vintense prestige sparkling grape.

Live music from The Fridge, including their renowned concert series, makes this location the perfect spot for post-work drinks, lunchtime fun or even private events. For private hires and group bookings, email at nina@thefridge.me. For more information and updates, visit thefridge.me.

TVM @ The Fridge, The Fridge, Warehouse 5, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, Tues to Sun, 12pm to 9pm, @tvmatthefridge

Images: Supplied