Some may say it’s too soon to celebrate the winter season, but the other half will surely disagree. And it seems that Al Habtoor City Dubai falls into the latter category as it is bringing back its Winter Garden on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The winter garden will be open until January 31, 2024 so you have plenty of opportunities to revisit. The best news? It’s pet-friendly, so you can bring your four-legged friends along with you.

Located in front of Habtoor Palace Dubai, the jovial Winter Garden will feature a number of food kiosks where visitors will be spoilt with cuisine choices. Some of the food trucks include Sauce, Hot Chocolate (perfect for a cool evening), Gelato Divino, Casa Pons and Mama Cita. There will be live entertainment, and little ones will have plenty of activities to enjoy at Extreme Excite.

For a more engaging activities, LabLicious will host a number of activities such as soap making, perfume making, candle making and much more. Prices vary depending on the class but range from Dhs35 to Dhs50.

You can even walk home with a souvenir in the form of a playful caricature.

Decked up for Christmas

When we enter the festive period, the Winter Garden will be decked out in plenty of Christmas decor from a huge Christmas tree to festive buntings, colourful lights and much more. And it’s sure to put you in a festive mood.

There will even be a festive choir filling the air with Christmas cheer, a live band performance and yes, Santa will also be paying a visit – so hope you’re not on the naughty list.

Ticket details

Can’t wait to dash on inside? Purchase your tickets to the Winter Garden via the Loyal by AHG app to skip the queue. You will need to show the QR code before you are allowed entry.

For more information, email the team on winter.garden@habtoorpalace.com or stay up to date on @wintergardendubai.

Winter Garden, Habtoor Palace Dubai, near the Dubai Canal on Sheikh Zayed Road, 4pm to 12am daily from Nov 1 to Jan 31, 2024. @wintergardendubai.

