Brunch brunch baby…

Brunch isn’t just a meal. It’s an emotion, a way of life, a rite of passage. The drama may be high on this one, but we’re well aware that’s how many out there feel about brunching. Enter: evening brunches. A dinner concept that basically gives you the green light to feast, because that’s what one does at a brunch. Long, languid hours of food, drinks and fun – who wouldn’t love some of that?

Here are 6 new evening brunches to try in Dubai.

Laguna Beach Taverna and Lounge

This boho-chic spot’s Dream Catchers Evening Brunch is making a comeback. From 7pm to 10pm, tuck into a Greek-Mediterranean three-course sharing-style menu paired with free-flowing house beverages and signature cocktails. Live entertainment includes a resident DJ spinning tunes, a live percussionist and free-spirited dancers. Priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents.

Laguna Beach and Tavern, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily, 7pm to 10pm, Tel: (0) 52 925 0736, @lagunabeachdubai

Ula

Ula’s Candlelit Boho Brunch is launching on October 6 and will take place every Friday. Feast on a three-course menu and unlimited drinks for Dhs395 from 8pm. Amidst bohemian decor and a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere, sample a menu featuring dishes from across the Mediterranean and beyond.

Ula, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, from 8pm, Tel: (0) 4 566 3041, @uladxb

The Restaurant

Saturday evenings at The Restaurant in Downtown Dubai call for the Twilight Brunch. Picture a stunning backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and the infinity pool of the Address Fountain Views, with an extensive dinner buffet. From 6.3opm to 11pm, you can enjoy your meal accompanied by a saxophone and singer duo. The soft beverage package is priced at Dhs285 per person and the house beverage package is at Dhs385 per person.

The Restaurant. Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Saturdays, 6.30pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 245 8888, @addressfountainviews

Hutong

Northern Chinese haunt Hutong is doing a Dark Brunch to impress every Thursday, and it’s a party and a half. Starting 9pm, indulge in a set menu of starters, dim sum, mains, drinks and a massive dessert platter to share. A resident DJ, performers and drummers, fire-bending stunts and cocktails galore, all starting at Dhs288.

Hutong, DIFC, Dubai, Thursdays, from 9.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 220 0868, @hutongdubai

Barfly by Buddha Bar

The evening brunch experience at Barfly by Buddha Bar features live entertainment like no other. A spectacular fire show, live dance performances, and a special illusionist will keep you entertained all evening as you feast. The menu features a fusion of Asian and international cuisine complimented by expertly crafted beverages. Packages start from Dhs365 for soft beverages, Dhs445 for house pouring, and Dhs545 for premium beverages.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays, 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 230 0057, @barflydubai

Pure Sky Lounge

The Pure Sky Lounge Sunset Brunch is back and launching on Saturday, October 7. The evening brunch will feature new entertainment which includes a saxophonist and new DJ. For October only, you can also receive complimentary upgrades to the packages, getting a house beverage one when you buy the soft one, and getting the bubbly one when you opt for the house one. Starts from Dhs350 per person.

Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton Dubai, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, Saturdays, 5.30pm to 9pm, Tel: (0) 4 318 2319, @pureskylounge

Mina’s Kitchen

Every Wednesday, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, chef Nick Alvis will serve up Mina’s Market, a series of dishes inspired by London’s Borough Market. The classic British brasserie offers atmosphere, homemade delights and the personal touch of the Mina’s Kitchen team.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Wednesdays, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 511 7373, @minaskitchen_dxb

Images; Supplied