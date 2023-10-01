The final long weekend of the year is already confirmed…

The three-day weekend might only just have finished, but if you’re wondering when the next UAE long weekend is, we’re here with the information you need to know.

The next long weekend is on the horizon – and it’s the final one of the year.

So, when is the next UAE public holiday?

The final long weekend of the year will fall at the start of December 2023 on the occasion of two public holidays. The dates are not dependent on the sighting of the moon, which means we already know which days the public holiday will be.

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1, which is a Friday in 2023.

Immediately after this, UAE celebrates National Day which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Saturday and Sunday. This means it will be a three-day weekend for the final long weekend of the year.

Post this, the next public holiday will be in 2024, but we don’t have to wait for long as we will start the New Year off with a public holiday on January 1. It falls on a Monday, which once again means we will enjoy a long three-day weekend.

Featured image: Getty Images