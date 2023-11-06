Oh yes it’s ladies’ night…

Ladies, assemble your squad. From unlimited margaritas to a set menu of pan-Asian flavours, here’s 6 great new ladies’ nights to check out on your next group get together.

Asia Asia

Journey on a flavour flight across Asia with the Thursday ladies’ night at Asia Asia. Found on the waterfront at Yas Bay, this dimly lit, Instagrammable spot oozes glamour, so come camera ready. Ladies can pair three drinks – from a selection that includes a duo of cocktails alongside house pours – with a three-course set menu of plates like California maki, shrimp tempura, Singaporean noodles and soy marinated salmon, for Dhs225.

Asia Asia, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 6pm to 1am, Thursdays, Dhs225. Tel: abudhabi.asia-asia.com

Kai Abu Dhabi

Wednesdays are all about the ladies at Kai, the sleek party spot that brings the vibes to The Hub at WTC Mall, with three beverages and a food platter of Kai’s signature pan-Asian and Latin bites for Dhs99. It’s served up to the sounds of DJ Jack Sleiman, so be sure to bring your dancing shoes.

4th floor, The Hub, WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to late, Wednesdays, Dhs99. Tel: (056) 688 4045, kaiabudhabi.com

La Carnita

Another firm favourite on the Yas Bay circuit is lively Mexican restaurant, La Carnita. Finished in burnt orange and decorated in vibrant graffiti, it’s an industrial chic setting that draws a crowd to its regular roster of events. Every Thursday it’s a fiesta for the senoritas from 8pm to 11pm, where you and your crew can perch up at the bar or bag a table in the restaurant and enjoy unlimited margaritas for three hours without spending a dirham.

La Carnita, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 8pm to 11pm, Thursdays. Tel: (050) 185 8068, lacarnita.ae

Pura Eco Retreat

In the scenic surrounds of Jubail Island, Pura Eco Retreat is no longer just a natural beauty spot for a weekend of glamping. On Wednesdays, The Hidden Island ladies’ night takes place at Sand Lounge, where ladies can enjoy the alfresco setting and sip on three hours of unlimited drinks for Dhs99. There’s a live DJ dictating the tempo, 50 per cent off the food menu, and even prizes to be won.

Sand Lounge, Pura Eco Retreat, Jubail Island, 8pm to 11pm, Wednesdays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)50 383 7878, staypura.com

Uva

A chic new wine bar at Marriott Al Forsan, Uva is decorated in deep mauves and dark woods, with soft lighting that creates a warm and relaxed setting for a get together with your besties. On Thursdays it’s Go-Ssip ladies’ night, where Dhs99 gets you two hours of drinks between 7pm and 11pm and a dish from the selection of grazing bites.

Uva, Marriott Al Forsan, Khalifa City, 7pm to 11pm, Thursdays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)2 201 4131, marriott.com

W Lounge

In the sleek surrounds of W Abu Dhabi’s decadent, jewel-hued W Lounge, ladies can wind into the weekend with Sipz and Glam ladies’ night on Fridays. Don your best partywear for an evening of dancing tunes, wow-worthy race track views and an epic drinks deal. When you buy one special drink from the ladies’ night menu, you’ll get free-flowing serves all night long. There’s also 20 per cent off dining for the ladies.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Marina Circuit, 6pm to 1am, Fridays. Tel: (0)2 656 0000, marriott.com

Ting Irie

Holla at your girl gang because Ting Irie’s 3 Likkle Birds ladies‘ night is back for the winter season. Featuring a DJ belting out the best of dancehall, hip-hop, R’n’B, and afrobeats, you can dance the night away while sipping on tropical beverages as you enjoy the refreshing sea breeze on the newly revamped terrace. A Caribbean-inspired menu is available for you to enjoy with classic dishes like their jerk chicken, Oxtail coco buns and more.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Wednesdays, 7pm to 12am, Dhs145 soft, Dhs190 bubbles, Dhs265 premium. Tel: (0)2 886 7786. @tingirie

Dusk Restaurant

Colourful and lively, Dusk is the perfect spot to enjoy the evening with your girlfriends over innovative tapas of Parmesan cheese cups, dynamite guacamole tacos or a refined ceviche paired with unlimited flow of Mexican beverages. Boat transfers included.

Dusk, Nurai Island, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday evenings, Dhs220. Tel: (0)2 617 2211.@nurai_island