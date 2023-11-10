Take your pick from brunches, lunches or dinners…

Looking forward to celebrating Christmas Day in Dubai? Head to one of these top venues in Dubai to celebrate Christmas with all of your loved ones on December 25.

The weather will be lovely, the vibe will be merry and the food and drink will be fabulously festive.

Here are the best spots to celebrate Christmas in Dubai

Address Downtown

Savour Christmas specials such as turkey, ham, lamb chops, and much more for your Christmas brunch at The Restaurant in Address Downtown. The views of the iconic Burj Khalifa will be the crown jewel of your night.

Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs450 soft, Dhs595 house; Tel: (0)4436 8888. addresshotels.com

Al Qasr Brunch

A sumptuous feast awaits at Jumeirah Al Qasr with festive delicacies from across the globe spread across Arboretum, The Hide and Al Nafoorah. Enjoy your experience from 1pm to 4pm.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Umm Suqeim, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs590 soft, Dhs690 prosecco, Dhs820 champagne, Dhs325 per child ages 4-11; Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Al Muntaha

A six-course French and Italian degustation menu awaits curated by celebrated Chef Saverio on Christmas Day for Dhs1,600 per person. Wine pairing is available at an additional cost.

Al Muntaha, Burj Al Arab, Umm Sequim 3, Dubai; Dec 25; 12.30pm to 2.30pm; Dhs1,600 per person; Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Alici

At Alici, celebrations will be in full swing with a festive brunch on Christmas Day from 1pm to 4pm. Expect fresh oysters, caviar, raw seafood, an extensive wine selection, and live music and views that will surely find a home in your ‘Gram. Guests can also enjoy the traditional Italian Christmas dessert, Panettone. In the evening, Alici continues with its regular à la carte menu.

Alici Dubai, Bluewaters, Dubai, Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house and Dhs595 bubbles; Tel: (04) 275 2577. alici.com

Ariana’s Persian Kitchen

Helmed by the award-winning Iranian American chef Ariana Bundy, guests can celebrate Christmas with a delicious Ghajar set menu. It include thirteen dishes of Persian cuisine from sabzi khordan to kabab koobideh, chargrilled ground lamb, and more. All yours for Dhs350 without beverages.

Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 24 (6pm to 11pm) and Dec 25 (12pm to 3pm); Tel: (0)4 426 2500. atlantis.com

Barfly by Buddha-Bar

Enjoy Christmas Day on top of one of the city’s coolest rooftop spot. The international a la carte menu includes Asian fusion with a twist which you can compliment with handcrafted cocktails. There’s live entertainment and a captivating show to add more magic to your festive day.

Barfly, Hilton Dubai the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 25; 5pm to 1am; Tel: (0)4 230 0057; barflydubai.ae

Bistro Des Art

Christmas brunch at this quintessential 1970 Parisian bistro includes roast turkey, Buche de Noel (Yule log), and much more for a starting price of Dhs295 per person.

Bistro Des Art, Dubai Marina Promenade, Marina Mall, Dubai; Dec 25; 11am to 4pm; Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium; Tel: (0)4 551 1576. bistrodesarts.ae

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar

Opt for Christmas family brunch which includes beef wellingtons, halibut, BBQ soy glazed aubergine and more paired with live entertainment and a meeting with Santa for a starting price of Dhs450. You will be gifted to complimentary access to The Lost Chambers Aquarium post your brunch experience. Alternatively, the a la carte three-course set menu will cost you Dhs325 per person. Pair it with festive cocktails for a starting price of Dhs65.

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 25; lunch 12.30pm to 4pm; Dhs450 soft, Dhs625 alcoholic package, Dhs250 children ages 4-11; dinner 6pm to 11.30pm; Dhs325 for three-course menu; Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

Bull & Bear

Over on Christmas Day, Bull & Bear is serving a four-course festive brunch with premium dishes which you can enjoy with music from a live singer and a live DJ. Delicious sips will be free-flowing from 1pm to 4pm.

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs355 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs674 premium, Dhs210 children ages 6-12; Tel: (0)4 515 9888. bullandbeardifc.com

Burj Al Arab

Spend Christmas in Dubai a little differently with a 60-90 minute tour of the Burj Al Arab. The tour is followed up by a two-course Christmas dinner and one festive cocktail. It runs from December 24 to 26, 12pm to 7pm. The deal costs Dhs699 per person.

Burj Al Arab, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai; 12pm to 7pm Dec 24-26; Tel: (800) 467 433. insideburjalarab.com

Bussola

A heartwarming Italian feast awaits this Christmas Day at Bussola with prices starting from Dhs495 per person.

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai; Dec 25 1pm to 4pm; packages start from Dhs350; Tel: (0)4 511 7373; elsurdubai.com

Celebrities by Mauro Colagreco

Curated by Chef Mauro Colagreco, this set menu at French restaurant Celebrities, blends sea and mountain flavours, and is complemented by live entertainment. It will cost you Dhs850 per person.

Celebrities by Mauro Colagreco, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina; 1.30pm to 4pm Dec 25, Dhs850 per person. oneandonlyresorts.com/royal-mirage

Certo

Fancy an Italian feast over your Christmas celebrations in Dubai? Consider Certo in Dubai Media City for its delicious Italian dishes spanning risotto, pasta and more. For Christmas, and during December enjoy a three-course menu for Dhs120, or a two-course menu for Dhs100 featuring antipasto and second, or second and dolce.

Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City; throughout December; Tel: (0)4 366 9187; radissonhotels.com

Chelsea Arms’

A succulent roast turkey, Christmas pudding and a glass of fine house beverage is served up for just Dhs109 per person on December 24 and 25. It’s available from 5pm to 1am.

Chelsea Arms’, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers Dubai, Baniyas, Dubai; Dec 24 and 25; 5pm to 1am; Dhs109 per person; Tel: (0)50 450 2073; morecravings.com

Dhow & Anchor

The restobar in Jumeirah Beach Hotel is offering up a three-course sharing style menu with festive cocktails and live music. Pick from either the 12pm to 3pm seating, or the 6pm to 9pm seating.

Dhow & Anchor, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai; Dec 25; 12pm to 3pm or 6pm to 9pm; Dhs595 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs295 per child ages 4-12; Tel: (800) 323232; jumeirah.com

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

A four-course set menu for Dhs895 awaits for lunch at this two-Michelin starred restaurant at Atlantis The Royal spot for Dhs895 (excluding beverages). Prefer dinner? From 7pm to 11pm, there’s a five-course set menu available for Dhs1,295 per person (excluding beverages).

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; lunch from 12pm to 3pm; Dhs895 per person (excluding beverages), dinner from 7pm to 11pm, Dhs1,295 per person (excluding beverages); Tel: (0)4 426 2444; dinnerbyheston.com

East & Seaboard

Enjoy festive treats, free flow drinks and live entertainment at this brunch at all-day dining restaurant, East & Seaboard at Aloft Palm Jumeirah.

Aloft Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs99 per child ages 6-12; Tel: 04 247 5577; morecravings.com

El Sur

A heartwarming traditional Christmas brunch and a special guest of the day awaits at El Sur on December 25. Expect culinary delights, live music and plenty of holiday cheer. Packages start from Dhs350 per person.

El Sur, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai; Dec 25 1pm to 4pm; packages start from Dhs350; Tel: (0)4 511 7373; elsurdubai.com

En Fuego

Indulge in a diverse South American dishes paired with live entertainment from salsa dancers to a fire gypsy, live bands and more. There’s an a la carte menu available for dinner on Christmas Day from 5.30pm to 11pm, or you can brunch it up from 1pm to 4pm for Dhs625 per person

En Fuego, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; brunch 1pm to 4pm; Dhs625 per person; dinner 5.30pm to 11pm; Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

Ernst Biergarten

Get the whole crew – be it family or friends – down to the merry Bavarian beer garden for a festive feast like no other. Expect authentic, traditional German festive delights, paired with unlimited beverages for a starting price of Dhs300.

Ernst Biergarten, 25hours Hotel One Central, next to World Trade Centre, Dubai; Dec 25; 12pm to 4pm; Dhs300 soft, Dhs400 house and Dhs500 premium; Tel: (0)4 210 2511; ernstbiergarten.com

folly

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at folly. On December 25, from 7pm to 10pm, you and loved ones can enjoy a traditional Christmas delicacies for a starting price of Dhs595. And of course, we can’t ignore those gorgeous views.

folly, Souk Madinat Jumeriah, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai; Dec 25; 7pm to 10pm; Dhs595 soft, Dhs 695 house and Dhs795 premium; Tel: (0)4 430 8535. folly.ae

French Riviera

This Christmas Day in Dubai, teleport to the French Riviera as you tuck into a four-course sharing brunch menu with free-flowing beverages. At French Riviera Beach, experience the glamourous Cote d’Azur with a la carte festive specials. Do note, only children above the age of seven will be allowed entry.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Umm Suqeim, Dubai; French Riviera: Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs500 soft, Dhs650 prosecco, Dhs800 champagne; Beach: Dec 25; 1pm to 10pm; Dhs450 minimum spend; Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar

Your Christmas in Dubai at Graze comes harmoniously together with festive culinary delights and live music. Prices for meal with soft drinks cost Dhs299, while the package with house drinks will cost you Dhs425.

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar, Al Multaqa Street, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 5pm; Tel: (0)4 403 3111. @lavilledubai

Il Borro

This Christmas Day in Dubai, tuck into a Tuscan-inspired lunch, featuring signature dishes like bistecca alla Fiorentina, tagliatelle al tartufo, and Pici all’aglione. A special Christmas dessert by Chef Stefano Giovannetti will complete your festive dining experience.

Il Borro, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai; Dec 25; Tel: (0)4 275 2555; ilborrotuscanbistro.ae

Imperium

Celebrate Christmas in Dubai amid the opulence of cool marble, gilded columns and glittering chandeliers. An international Christmas buffet and a live band will truly make your Christmas jolly.

Imperium, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dhs25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs525 soft, Dhs645 house, Dhs795 sparkling; Tel: (0)4 453 0444. jumeirah.com

Josette

Parisian Josette is celebrating Christmas Day in Dubai with an evening brunch and live entertainment. In the daytime, there’s an a la carte menu with treats like pâté en croute, Bûche de Noël paired with festive cocktails.

Josette, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai; Dec 25; Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 house and Dhs750 champagne; Tel: (o)4 275 2522; josette.com

Jaleo by José Andrés

Celebrate Christmas with an a la carte Spanish twist at Jaleo by world-renowned chef José Andrés. Tuck into dishes such as tortilla de batata, dragon fruit ceviche with seabags, lobster paella with baby squid and more. For entertainment, there’s Flamenco dancers (December 24) and live Spanish guitarists (December 25).

Jaleo by Jose Andres, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 24 and 25; 12pm to 3pm or 6pm to 11pm; atlantis.com

Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope is offering lunch this Christmas Day in Dubai for Dhs325 per person or a dinner for Dhs345 per person. Both offer up dishes such as roast turkey, seafood and more. Santa will make an appearance for both seatings.

Kaleidoscope, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 25; lunch 1pm to 3.30pm; Dhs325 food only, Dhs162.50 per child ages 4-13; dinner 6pm to 11.30pm; Dhs345 food only, Dhs172.50 per child ages 4-13. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

Kayto

Peruvian Nikkei restaurant will be serving up a festive and truffle a la carte specials with live entertainment from 1pm to 4pm.

Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Tel: (800) 623 4628; jumeirah.com

Kitchen Connection

Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s Kitchen Connection is offering a family-friendly dining experience with a mix of global flavours and live cooking stations.

Kitchen Connection, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4.30pm; Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs795 bubbly, Dhs225 per child ages 4-12; Tel: (800) 323232; jumeirah.com

La Mar

Brunch it up at La Mar with a festive brunch sharing style curated by acclaimed Peruvian cuisine chef Gastón Acurio. There’s appetisers, mains course sharing platters which include grilled chicken, grilled lamb shank or fish, salads and more. A resident DJ will keep those festive feels alive.

La Mar, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 25; 12pm to 4pm; Dhs550 soft and Dhs695 alcoholic package; Tel: (0)4 426 2900; atlantis.com

Le Jardin

The whole family will enjoy a Christmas brunch from 1pm to 4pm at Le Jardin offering a traditional festive spread, and a visit from Father Christmas. A live trio will keep the joyful mood alive. Prefer an evening affair? From 7pm to 1am (following day), enjoy a festive buffet with roasts, sides and desserts.

Le Jardin, Raffles the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dec 25, brunch 1pm to 4pm – Dhs645 soft; Dhs845 house; Dhs945 bubbles; Dhs345 children 6-12, buffet 7pm to 1am on Dec 25, Dhs455 soft, Dhs655 house and Dhs855 bubbles, children 6-12 Dhs255. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. raffles.com

LIV

Celebrate Christmas Day with an enchanting brunch complete with festive entertainment. Prices start from Dhs325 inclusive of soft beverages.

LIV, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 1pm to 4pm on Dec 25; Dhs325 soft, Dhs549 house, Dhs649 premium, Dhs199 for children. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. tornosubitodubai.com

Lo+Cale

Indulge in a brunch over Christmas in Dubai complete with live entertainment, and fun activities for the kids from face painting to decorating gingerbread houses. Book before December 10 to enjoy a 15 per cent discount. Coming with your partner and two kids? Enjoy a deal for four for Dhs1,599 and if you have a nanny, she eats for free.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai; 1pm to 4pm on Dec 25; Dhs215 soft, Dhs315 grape and hops, Dhs415 sparkling and cocktails, Dhs715 bubbles, Dhs99 for children ages 6-12; under 6s free, Tel: (0)54 997 8599. localedxb.com

Matagi

Celebrate on December 25 with a refined Japanese dinner at Matagi in authentic Omakase style. You will be well looked after by the restaurant’s team of Michelin-starred chefs who will be serving up sushi rolls, signature main dishes and more.

Matagi, Raffles the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 23 to 25 at 6pm; Dhs850 soft and Dhs1,250 house; Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

MayaBay

Nestled by Jumeirah Al Naseem’s tranquil turtle lagoon, MayaBay is hosting a festive brunch with dim sum, sushi, and a whole roast duck. On the a la carte menu, you can find wagyu. ribeye and more.

MayaBay, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai; Dec 25; Dhs550 soft, Dhs750 house, Dhs1,000 champagne and spirits; Tel: (0)4 275 2500; mayabay.com

McGettigan’s Factory

Everyone’s favourite McGettigan’s is celebrating Christmas brunch complete with festive live music from 1pm to 5pm. Prices start from Dhs299.

McGettigan’s Factory the Palm, Hilton Dubai The Palm Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 5pm; Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house and Dhs499 premium; Tel: (0)4 230 0062. mcgettigans.com

Melia Desert Palm

Brunch with the whole family at Melia Desert Palm in Dubai. There’s a dedicated package for little ones too, with a special kids’ corner where they can jump around on a bouncy castle and enjoy live entertainment. Santa will also make a special appearance.

Melia Desert Palm, Al Awir Road, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs399 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs799 champagne, Dhs210 per child ages 6-12; Tel: (0)4 323 8888; melia.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

On Christmas Day, enjoy a festive selection where main options include a traditional roasted turkey with all the trimmings, roasted leg of lamb, or honey-glazed salmon. Vegetarians can also treat themselves with dishes like spiced pumpkin soup, and chestnut & wild mushroom pie. Festive desserts end your meal, and you’ll also get three hours unlimited beverages.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai; 12pm to 3pm or 4.30pm to 7.30pm; Dhs500 soft, Dhs650 house, Dhs800 premium, Dhs200 children. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. mezzaninedubai.com

Mina Brasserie

Brunch at Mina Brasserie includes festive twists to mouthwatering dishes and an incredible live performance accompanied by cleverly designed drinks.

Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, DIFC, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs390 soft, Dhs590 house and Dhs790 Mina selection, Tel: (0)4 506 0100. @minabrasseriedubai

Mina’s Kitchen

Celebrate the magic of December 25 with a Christmas edition of the Bubbalicious Brunch at Mina’s Kitchen. Packages start from Dhs695 per person.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai; Dec 25, 1pm to 4pm, prices from Dhs695, Tel: (0)4 511 7373. minaskitchendubai.com

MOTT32

Curated by the talented Chef Frankie Yang, lunch at MOTT32 includes exclusive festive dishes such as fried soft-shell crab, a Peking duck salad, wok-fried Angus beef, and more. There will be DJ spinning out those holiday tunes and guests can walk home with a Chinese calligraphy present created by an artist at the venue.

Mott 32, Level 73, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai Marina; Dec 25; 12.30pm to 4pm; Dhs475 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs845 champagne; Tel: (0)4 278 4832. mott32dubai.com

Mundo

On Christmas Day enjoy a sumptuous brunch featuring delicious festive treats and seasonal tunes from the live duo band.

Mundo, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs325 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs199 per child ages 4-12; Tel: (0)4 330 0000; jumeirah.com

Nomad

Soak in the cool weather over Christmas Day in Dubai with an outdoor festive brunch in a secret garden at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel. Food is swerved up buffet style and is paired with live music, kids activities and a special visit from Santa.

Nomad, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Al Garhoud, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs380 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs180 per child ages 4-11; Tel: (0)230 8458, jumeirah.com

Nonya

Nonya at Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers is hosting an exquisite brunch for Dhs345 for house drinks. The four-hour brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm.

Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai; Dhs245 soft, Dhs345 house, Dhs445 premium, Dhs525 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 574 1144. nonyadubai.com

OAnjo

Add a touch of Portuguese culture to your Christmas celebrations in Dubai. A special dinner menu is served complete with festive desserts which you can enjoy indoors or outdoors with views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks. Book before November 21 to receive a 20 per cent discount.

OAnjo, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai; Dec 24 and 25; 7pm to 11pm; Dhs350 soft and Dhs550 selected beverages; Tel: (0)052 587 9530. oanjodubai.com

Origins

Origins is decked out this Christmas season with festive décor from tinsel to baubles, adding a touch of magic to an impressive spread. The whole family will enjoy the mouthwatering holiday classics for lunch from 1pm to 4pm, and there’s seasonal tunes to keep the mood festive. Origins, Vida Emirates Hills, Al Nadeem Street, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs349 soft, Dhs449 house and Dhs899 bubbly, 50 per cent off for children ages 6-12; Tel: (0)4 872 8888. vidahotels.com

Ossiano

Enjoy a festive dinner at one-Michelin star restaurant Ossiano at Atlantis the Palm. Chef Grégoire Berger has created a 11 course menu for Dhs1,500. Your dinner will come with views of The Ambassador Lagoon and its captivating ocean life.

Ossiano, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 24 and 25; 6pm to 1am; Dhs1,500 per person, additional beverages Dhs315 for soft and Dhs1,095 for wine; Tel: (0)4 426 0770. atlantis.com

Pai Thai

Thai flavours are on offer at award-winning Pai Thai on the a la carte specials menu on Christmas Day. The regular a la carte menu is also available so you can tuck into your favourite dishes.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; (800) 323 232, @pierchicdubai

Pierchic

At award-winning Pierchic perched atop Jumeirah Al Qasr’s private pier, dine on a signature Italian set-menu for lunch for Dhs650. The little ones (ages 4-11) are welcomed too for Dhs450. Dinner is also available for Dhs580 per person per adult.

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai; Dec 25; lunch 1pm to 2.45pm for Dhs650 per adult and Dhs450 per child ages 4-11; dinner 6.30pm to 10pm for Dhs580 per adult; Tel: (800) 323 232, @pierchicdubai

Publique

A fan of Publique? Over Christmas Day in Dubai, brunch at the vibrant bar and restaurant, you will get all of the Alphine restaurant’s signature dishes from raclette to fondue, turkey, egg nogs, cheeseboards and more.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 5pm; Dhs445 soft, Dhs595 house and Dhs645 premium; Tel: (0)4 430 8550. publique.ae

Reform

The festive brunch at Reform includes a number of festive faves from a carvery, oyster bar, cheeses and desserts. There’s live music, kids activities and even a visit from Santa.

Reform, The Lakes, Dubai; Dec 25; 11am to 4pm; Dhs450 soft, Dhs650 house, Dhs780 premium, Dhs200 children ages 10-14; Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Rockfish

This beachfront restaurant will be offering an exquisite family-style brunch by Chef Andrea Brugnetti.

Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs525 soft, Dhs625 house, Dhs825 champagne and fine wine; Tel: (800) 623 4628; jumeirah.com

Saffron

At Saffron, you can celebrate the holiday season with a special Christmas Day brunch, or a dinner. You can party with Santa and his elves for an unforgettable feast of food, drinks, and holiday fun. Do note, brunch is only open to those over the age of 21.

Saffron, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 25; brunch 1pm to 4pm for Dhs625, dinner 7pm to 11pm; Dhs355 food only, Dhs177.50 per child ages 4-13; Tel: (0)4 04 426 2626; atlantis.com

Sanderson’s

The festive menu at this family favourite cafe includes festive dishes for mains including rolled turkey breasts with cheese and cranberry, roasted potato, homemade stuffing and more. A sticky date pudding with ice cream ends your festive meal. All yours for Dhs99. You’re also free to order your faves off the a la carte menu.

Sanderson’s, two venues in Dubai – Dubai Sustainable City and Dubai Police Academy; Dhs99 festive menu; @wearesandersons

Seafire Steakhouse & Bar

Guests can look forward to a special Christmas-inspired à la carte menu (prices from Dhs70) including grilled seafood platter, slow roasted turkey with black truffle, roasted garlic and herb-crusted prime rib and more. There’s a selection of signature festive cocktails and wines carefully selected by the resident sommelier and you can expect a visit from Santa and live music, too.

Seafire Steakhouse & Bar, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 25; lunch 1pm to 3pm; dinner 5pm to 1am (children ages 9 and below not allowed after 8.30pm); Tel: (0)4 426 2626; atlantis.com

SHI

Diners spending Christmas Day in Dubai can enjoy a spread of signature Chinese and Japanese dishes at Shi Dubai. There’s even a vegan menu option available for Dhs300. There’s sushi, dim sum platters, bay buns, and that’s before you tuck into mains which include crispy chicken lime, wagyu black pepper, slow-cooked duck and more.

SHI, Bluewaters Island, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs400 soft; Tel: (0)4 393 9990. shirestaurant.com

Sola Jazz Lounge

Catch a festive favourite on the big screen followed by savory canapés and an indulgent Christmas dinner and cocktails at Sola Jazz Lounge. At 7pm, Home Alone 1 will screen, while The Holiday will screen at 9.30pm.

Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 25 7pm and 9.30pm, Dhs425 soft; Dhs525 house and Dhs825 bubbles; Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalm.com

Studio One Hotel

This cool hotel in Studio City is serving up a three-course festive menu with umlimited drinks, crackers, festive drinks, and more. Expect fun activities, a festive scavenger hunt, Christmas movies, and a visit from Santa. Be one of the first 50 to book to avail of a 20 per cent discount on the sparkling package. Parents, there is a family package for just Dhs699 (two adults and two children).

Studio One Hotel, Studio City, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs699 family package, Dhs299 house (including Prosecco), Dhs199 soft and Dhs79 per child under 12; Tel: (0)4 581 6870; studioonehotel.com

Sushi Samba

Spend Christmas Day in Dubai at this iconic restaurant in The Palm Tower. The popular venue is extending the Christmas Day celebrations across two days – December 24 and 25. The brunch menu features salmon tiradito, sea bream ceviche, sushi, baby chicken and much more. There’s beats from DJ Megablast and samba dancers to keep you on your feet. As a thank you Christmas gift, each guests will receive a Jo Malone cracker featuring mini perfumes and candles.

The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 24 and 25; 12.30pm onwards; regular table with house Dhs649 and premium for Dhs799, window table with house Dhs799 and premium for Dhs949. Tel: (0)4 278 4888. sushisamba.com

Swissotel

Swissotel is celebrating Christmas the traditional way with festive specialities such as roasted chestnuts with turkey bacon and chives, herb crusted lamb chops with roasted potatoes, and sticky Christmas pudding. You’ll also find a delicious buffet spread of international faves. Little ones have plenty to try from cookie decorating, and they will even get to meet Santa. Book before December 15 to get a 30 per cent discount.

Swissotel Al Ghurair, Umar Bin Al Kattab Road, Deira, Dubai; Dec 25, 12.30pm to 4pm; Dhs249 per adult and Dhs99 per child between 6-12; Tel: (0)4 293 3000. swissotel.com

Tamoka

A five-course culinary feast awaits on December 25 with delicious dishes, music from a DJ, sounds from a percussionist and violinist and more. Your beachfront dining setting offers views of Ain Dubai.

Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs675 house and Dhs799 sparkling; Tel: (0)4 4 318 6099. tamokadubai.com

Tasca

Celebrate a traditional Portuguese Christmas with Tasca with a four-course sharing menu which reimagines contemporary classics with festive flair. The menu brings together some of José Avillez’s most renowned culinary creations with live music, festive décor and cool sea views.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeira Beach Road, Jumeira; 12.30pm to 4pm on Dec 25, Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 premium, Dhs795 bubbles; Dhs250 children ages 4-12. Tel: (0)4 777 2222. mandarinoriental.com

The Bay

Christmas brunch at The Bay includes live cooking stations with turkey, oysters, paella and even Botton candy. Soak in the sea breeze while you tap your feet to the sound of jazz and blues by Carrie Gibson’s Nuvo Soul Band. Santa makes a visit to keep the kids entertained.

The Bay, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeira Beach Road, Jumeira; Dec 25, Dhs650 soft, Dhs950 premium, Dhs350 children ages 4-12. Tel: (0)4 777 2222. mandarinoriental.com

The Duck Hook

On Christmas Day, tuck into a festive brunch with live holiday tunes at The Duck Hook at this country pub at Dubai Hills Golf Club.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai Hills Estate; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs395 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs695 bubbly, Dhs265 per child ages 4-11; Tel: (800) 323 232; jumeirah.com

The Hide

For just Dhs380 enjoy a four-course festive set menu and a la carte specials at this upbeat restaurant in Jumeirah Al Qasr. Want free-flowing wine? It’s Dhs580.

The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Umm Suqeim, Dubai; Dec 25; 6pm to 10.30pm; Dhs380 food only and Dhs580 with free-flowing wine; Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Trader Vic’s

Say ‘Aloha’ to Christmas Day in Dubai with a tiki-tastic Christmas brunch at Trader Vic’s. There’s live food stations, beats and sips (yes, including Tiki Puka Puka).

Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house and Dhs599 premium; Tel: (0)4 230 0073; tradervicspalm.com

Trattoria

This rustic award-winning Italian eatery will be serving up an a la carte menu of festive specials paired with live yuletide tunes.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai, 12pm to 11pm (live music 1pm to 4pm, and 7pm to 10pm); Tel: (0)4366 8888; jumeirah.com

TJ’s

Celebrate Christmas Day with a BBQ brunch complete with sharing starters, grills, live carving stations and more. The set-up is festive with crackers, party favours and more.

TJ’s, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai; 11am to 4pm Dec 24 and 25; Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs449 bubbly, Dhs650 champagne; Tel: (0)4 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Torno Subito

A jolly Christmas themed brunch awaits at Torno Subito on Christmas Day complete with live entertainment, cheerful singers, and dancers. Your three-hours of festive fun begins at 1pm.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 1pm to 4pm Dec 25; Dhs449 soft, Dhs549 house, Dhs749 premium, Dhs249 for children. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. tornosubitodubai.com

Vivaldi

Enjoy Christmas Day lunch with a tempting selection of dishes off the a la carte menu at Vivaldi. You’ll find a variety of Italian and Mediterranean-infused flavours in a selection of savory and sweet treats. There’s festive cocktails, too.

Vivaldi, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, Baniyas Road, Dubai; Dec 25; 12pm to 3pm; prices start from Dhs75 per dish; Tel: (0)56 216 007;. vivaldidubai.com

Warehouse and Meridien Village

The Garden Brunch at Warehouse comes to life with enchanting tunes from The Ark Band at Méridien Village Terrace and music from Brio Band in the Beer Garden. The music continues with heartwarming caroling, and there’s even a visit from Santa that’s on the itinerary. Stay on for the after party with music from DJ Clifford from 4pm to 8pm and you can enjoy 30 per cent on drinks from 11pm onwards. Packages start from Dhs355, and if you book before November 30 you will get a 15 per cent discount.

Warehouse and Méridien Village, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Airport Road, Garhoud, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; packages start from Dhs355; Tel: (0)4 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com

White Beach

Celebrate Christmas Day in Dubai al fresco style on the sandy shores of White Dubai with foie gras terrine, chili garlic prawns and clams, roasted lamb shoulders and more. Dishes are paired alongside a selection of festive cocktails from an additional Dhs55. DJ and live entertainment begins from 12pm.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 24 and 25; 10am to 8pm; prices start from Dhs130; 21 and over only; Tel: (0)4 426 0700; atlantis.com

Yalumba

Yalumba’s Brunch on December 25 includes entertainment from a live band, carol singing, a visit from Santa and a number of kids’ activities. There’s delicious dishes for the adults, and a dedicated buffet for kids. Book before November 30 for a 15 per cent discount.

Yalumba, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Airport Road, Garhoud, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 4pm; prices start from Dhs355; Tel: (0)4 702 2455. yalumbadubai.com