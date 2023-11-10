The first phase line-up has just dropped, with the next set of tickets on sale this afternoon…

Untold music festival is headed to Dubai for the first time in February 2024, and it’s bringing with it a huge list of headliners.

The first phase of music megastars headlining the four-day festival at Expo City next year has just dropped, and it’s as epic as you’d expect. On the bill at Dubai’s first mega music festival from February 15 to 18, incredible headliners include Ellie Goulding, G-Eazy, Major Lazer, Armin Van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, Don Diablo, Paul Kalkbrenner, Timmy Trumpet and Hardwell.

The next phase of tickets will go on sale today, Friday November 10, at 4pm, with general admission priced from Dhs700. Be sure to snap them up quick, as ticket prices will increase on November 15. You can get them via untold.ae.

This is just the first phase of artists, with the full bill set to feature some 100 artists across music genres from top DJs to hip-hop stars, alternative rockers and pop royalty.

Let’s take a closer look at the first phase of headliners…

Armin Van Buuren

It’s no surprise to see the man behind the World Record breaking Untold Dubai launch stunt, Armin Van Buuren, on the bill. The Dutch DJ and record producer is a firm friend of Untold festival, and will headline the main stage.

Bebe Rexha

Putting a little pop into the artist line-up for Untold Dubai is American hitmaker, Bebe Rexha. Serving up her signature pop sound with a touch of alternative rock and R&B, expect to hear hits like In The Name of Love, Me, Myself and I and I’m Good.

Don Diablo

A multi-accoladed DJ, future house pioneer Don Diablo will bring his electrifying visual artistry to Untold festival.

Ellie Goulding

Another pop songstress bringing her signature sound to Untold is Ellie Goulding. A Brit singer-songwriter with a unique synth-pop sound, expect to sing-along to tracks like Burn, Outside, and Love Me Like You Do.

G-Eazy

Calm Down hip-hop fans, Untold has you covered, too. Famed American rapper G-Eazy, the man behind Me, Myself & I, No Limit, and I Mean It, is another huge headliner coming to the main stage this February. He last performed in Dubai at Red Fest DXB in 2019.

Hardwell

After a four-year hiatus, Dutch DJ Hardwell made a surprise return to music with a closing set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami back in March 2022. That same year, he brought his Rebels Never Die tour to the Coca-Cola Arena. He returns to the city in 2024 to bring his beat-filled sets to Expo City. As one of the world’s most recognised faces on the festival circuit, he became well known for his electric sets at the likes of Ultra and Tomorrowland, as well as his collaborations with stars such as Craig David, Jay Sean and Afrojack.

Major Lazer

Untold Dubai is also bringing the magical Major Lazer, a Jamaican-American trio made up of Diplo, Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums. For the last 15 years, this trio have been bringing their unforgettable high-energy electronic dance music sets to crowds all over the world, which is exactly what to expect when they return to Dubai next year.

Paul Kalkbrenner

A German electronic music producer, Paul Kalkbrenner is behind chart-topping albums like Zeit and Berlin calling. A popular festival circuit performer and one of techno’s biggest names, expect to see Kalkbrenner break down different tracks and then reassembles them onstage.

Timmy Trumpet

An Australian musician known for lively trumpet performances fused with jazz and dance music, Timmy Trumpet is a unique act to look forward to.

UNTOLD Dubai, Expo City, Dubai, February 15 to 18, 2024, from Dhs700. untold.ae