We feel, it most likely is…

A video featuring a giant illuminated, seemingly drone-rendered skeleton clambering around Dubai’s Burj Khalifa has gone viral on social media.

The Halloween-themed display, featuring a drone-pixelated cadaver dancing around the world’s tallest building seems to have initially been shared to TikTok by Geoscan, who according to their Instagram bio are the “world’s #1 drone show provider”. Since then, the video has exploded across news and entertainment platforms and on a merry blizzard of media channels.

But everything may not be as it seems.

Getting to the bones of the matter

We’ve got our tin foil detective hats on once again, because there are a couple of aspects of the viral video that are ringing ‘alternative facts’ alarm bells for us.

First, there only seems to be one video of the event. Which just happens to be from the team claiming to be behind the event. If it did genuinely happen, in front of an audience of likely thousands all equipped with smartphones, by now we would have expected to have seen the show from a lot of different angles and viewpoints, shared and reshared. And in the few short frames of the single-source video where you can actually see people in the area, none of them seem to be looking, on any level, aghast, in awe, or just having eyes fixed anywhere near the apparent drone-shown skinless wonder.

Is the Dubai drone skeleton video a fake?

The next clue is that although Dubai, the Burj Khalifa and Emaar (the owner of the Burj Khalifa) often put on displays of fireworks, laser shows, LED panel extravaganzas (see below) and of course drone shows, they will – almost without exception – share coverage of these events on their official Instagram accounts. And so far, for this particular reported event – there’s been nothing on any of the official channels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Khalifa by Emaar (@burjkhalifa)

Then there’s the fact that we’ve seen a dramatic increase in artificially-rendered CGI videos, featuring the Dubai landmarks over the last few years. This is a confirmed trend. Ladies and gentlemen of the fake news jury, we submit the following into evidence for the prosecution.

It’s a great effort, but unless we’re horribly mista-Ken this Barbie promo is computer-generated…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eye Studio| Creative Content & Social Media Agency👁️ (@eyestudioae)

The Burj Khalifa here, setting up it’s own umbrella corporation…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

We’ve seen the Museum of the Future, being quite literally a museum of the actual future…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misfits (@misfits.ae)

And countless others including the Burj Khalifa using chopsticks, providing walking assistance for a giant gingerbread man (which looks suspiciously like the skeleton video but in ‘day mode’), huge, building-sized inflatables drifting past iconic Dubai backdrops, and our personal favourite – Careem’s spoof tower-top slingshot (below). And what this shows us, is that Dubai both attracts and has a reservoir of an exceptional collection of talented content creators, using the latest AV tech and skills to make eerily real-looking videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misfits (@misfits.ae)

So is this skeleton video the work of CGI or is it real? We’ve reached out to Emaar for comment. And will provide updates accordingly.

It’s also, in this age of proliferating deep fakes, a useful reminder that we cannot just assume information in whatever format (including visual mediums) from unverified sources is being accurately represented. Cross-check information, seek out reliable, accountable information sources and stay safe out there in internetland folks. And, finally, don’t feel too awful if the great Dubai drone bone show does turn out to just be CGI, Elon Musk presumably thought it was real too.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2023

Images: Geospan via TikTok