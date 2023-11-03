Seeing Macbeth at Dubai Opera? Here are 7 restaurants to dine at before the show
Dinner and a show…
You can fuel your love of the arts at Dubai Opera with all these top performances coming up, but make sure you satisfy your hunger at one of these restaurants before you get there. Only because you wouldn’t want the stomach growls to distract your fellow audience members, or worse, the performers on stage.
Here’s a round-up of top restaurants to dine at before the show that is within walking distance of the Dubai Opera.
Here are 7 top restaurants close to Dubai Opera to dine at before the show
At.mosphere Grill & Lounge
How far from Dubai Opera: 10 minutes away
Located in Burj Khalifa on the 122nd floor, At.mosphere has one of the best glittering views of Dubai. You can enjoy international flavours for breakfast, lunch, high tea and dinner in the restaurant or in the lounge. A top spot to head to before the drama unravels on stage.
At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 888 3828. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com
Bab Al Mansour
How far from Dubai Opera: 5 minutes away
Bab Al Mansour on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard is one of the city’s first restaurants specialising in Moroccan cuisine. The restaurant is hard to miss as you’re walking by, standing out with prominent turquoise and gold hues, stunning arches and marble fountains adorning the interiors. On the authentic menu, you’ll find Moroccan-styled dishes paired with a modern twist, prepared using organically sourced Moroccan ingredients and spices. If you want to try something unique, try the chicken or seafood pastilla.
Bab Al Mansour, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 350 9440. babalmansour.ae
Belcanto
How far from Dubai Opera: One floor away…
Perched on top of the rooftop of Dubai Opera is Belcanto, previously home to Sean Connolly and The Loft. Diners can indulge in an experimental menu of fine Italian cuisine in a gorgeous setting. You’ll enjoy live music and in between the sets, diners become immersed in a digital art show. The best part? Since it’s located in Dubai Opera, there’s no way you’ll be late for the performance. Read our review here.
Belcanto, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, from 6pm. Tel: (0)4 456 0936. @belcantodxb
Fouquet’s Dubai
How far from Dubai Opera: 12 minutes away
Fouquet’s Dubai, which opened its doors earlier this year is home to a patisserie, a brasserie, a private lounge, and a rooftop bar, which boasts views of the Burj Khalifa. The brasserie only opens at 8pm but, if you just want sips, make your way to the cool rooftop bar and enjoy delicious drinks and the views.
Fouquet’s Dubai, Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai, daily 8am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 524 5301. @fouquets.dubai
Jun’s
How far from Dubai Opera: 13 minutes away
This Michelin-awarded restaurant is so considerate of guests heading to Dubai Opera post their dining experience, that they have a dedicated pre-theatre menu. And it’s very pocket-friendly, too. For two courses (starter or main, or main and dessert), it’s just Dhs150 per person and you can add on alcoholic sips for Dhs45 each. It is available only from 5.30pm to 7pm and includes salmon carpaccio, mapo burrata, chilli chicken and more to start before you can dig into mains which includes baby chicken with coconut curry, tempura veg and garlic noodles, and more. For dessert options, there’s mango panna cotta, hot chocolate mocha and more.
Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, theatre menu available 5.30pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 457 6035, junsdubai.com
Kohantei Japanese Wagyu Restaurant
How far from Dubai Opera: 1 minute away
Located less than probably 50 steps away from the doors of Dubai Opera is Kohantei Japanese Wagyu Restaurant. It is the only Japanese fine dining ‘Kaiseki’ experience in UAE. Kaiseki is a traditional Japanese multi-course meal consisting of light dishes served in high-class restaurants. Interiors are made up of handmade and storied Japanese artworks on the wall, authentic sliding shoji doors and tatami flooring and more which put together will provide a memorable experience. There are private rooms if you want privacy with your theatre partner.
Kohantei, Unit 6 Plaza Level, Dubai Opera House, closed Sunday, Tel: (0)4 243 4951. @kohantei
Thiptara
How far from Dubai Opera: 16 minutes away
At the waterfront of the Palace Downtown is Thiptara, a Thai restaurant and terrace surrounded by Burj Lake. Out on the terrace which laces around the restaurant, you’ll find what is arguably the city’s best view of the Dubai Fountain, living up to the restaurant’s name which means ‘magic at the water’. The menu consists of homemade Thai dishes with an emphasis on Bangkok-style seafood.
Thiptara, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, daily 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com
Opening soon
Alba Restaurant and Bisou
During a recent visit to the performing arts centre, What’s On spotted two new restaurant hoardings a stone’s throw away from the Dubai Opera’s doors – Alba Restaurant and Bisou. Both restaurants are a concept by Metafoodies Restaurants Management, a new hospitality group launching in Dubai.
Alba Restaurant is a ‘Mediterr-Asian’ restaurant, while Bisou Restaurant is a Modern French Middle Eastern restaurant. Both restaurants have yet to announce an opening date, but a photograph showcasing both restaurants on Bisou’s Instagram states ‘soon…’
We will let you know as soon as we know more.
Images: Supplied