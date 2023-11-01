There’s snow place better to celebrate the onset of winter…

Capitalites, Abu Dhabi is officially being transformed into a winter wonderland for you. That isn’t an exaggeration, because Snow Abu Dhabi, the capital’s own slice of the North Pole in Reem Mall, is launching its first edition of Winter Wonderland this holiday season.

A whole host of family-friendly activities are on offer, with Santa Claus delivering the ho-ho-hos and bringing his bag of goodies as he marches into town right on time. From December 1 to 25, you can meet the man and his merry elves as they make sure you have a fabulous festive season and a very Merry Christmas. If your anticipation tends to get the better of you, skip the line and waltz through the express lane for Dhs120, as you enjoy a generous 25 per cent off on the Meet Santa package, when you book online from November 13 to 30 exclusively for sought-after slots in the December 4 to 8 bracket. That will have you enjoying more than you came for, with the package raining treats down on you with a surprise gift made by Santa’s elves, delicious hot chocolate, fleece gloves and a printed photo to immortalise (or should we say, freeze) your wintry experience at Snow Abu Dhabi.

If your adventurous streak is following you into the winter, we understand completely. The Snow Park and Meet Santa package could be just what you need this festive season, and at Dhs295, it includes a special meet-and-greet and printed photo with Santa Claus himself, all the perks of the Meet Santa package, plus one-time access to the frosty snow park so you can keep the thrills and chills going. What lies beyond the gates, you ask? A whopping 20 Enchanted-Forest themed rides that are bound to wow you.

Plan to head over with the family? Snow Abu Dhabi’s Family Meets Santa package is just what you’re looking for. At Dhs450, you’re handed four meet-and-greet passes to meet the big man, four surprise gifts, hot chocolate, fleece gloves and wait for it, a printed family photo that will look absolutely gorgeous in your living room as you get ready to ring in the new year.

If a festive breakfast spot is what is on your wishlist, wish no more as a merry Breakfast with Santa beckons at Snow Abu Dhabi’s The Lodge. For Dhs150, you can enjoy a scintillating selection of festive treats, including their Snowman Pancakes and hot chocolate, from 8:00am onwards between December 10 and 25.

Wonderland redefined, indeed…

Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, December 1 to 25, advance tickets on sale from November 13. snowabudhabi.com, @snowauh,