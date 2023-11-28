Boba Fett is here, in the flesh…

Die-hard Star Wars fans, get set to draw your lightsabers as franchise legend Temuera Morrison has joined a star studded line up for the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) 2024, set to take place at the at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), from February 9 to 11, 2024.

Morrison, the man behind iconic Star Wars characters Boba and Jango Fett, as well as other big-ticket blockbusters such as Aquaman and Green Lantern, will join Troy Baker from the US, best known for his role as Joel in The Last of Us. Other prominent additions to the event include iconic names such as comic creators Mark Brooks and Carlo Pagulayan, known for their immortal works in the comic world.

Major attractions at the event will include a Japanese Village, which will be making its Abu Dhabi debut. Here by popular demand, you can enjoy the best of Japanese culture, tradition, art, animation and gaming, including from brands such as Grendizer, Captain Tsubasa and Doraemon, that have stayed in fans’ hearts and minds for years. More the Goku and Naruto type? You won’t be disappointed, either. For culture lovers, you’re about to be wowed by traditions such as Yukata tryouts, Japanese tea ceremonies, Origami and Japanese calligraphy, which are native to the Land of the Rising Sun.

MEFCC has enjoyed enthusiastic growth and interest from fans in the region over the past twelve years, becoming a beloved annual extravaganza celebrating film, TV, sci-fi, anime, manga, gaming, comics and collectibles. Attractions such as Meet the Stars, the Comic Creators’ Club, Gaming Arena, Artist Alley and of course, their Main Stage continue to draw happy hordes every year. Look out for music, food trucks performances and fun challenges on stage at the latter, during what we are sure will be a weekend to remember.

