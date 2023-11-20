Admit one, admit all, because these chefs are about to open fire…

Only 100 days remain until famed television personality, Family Feud star and gastronomy enthusiast Steve Harvey joins us at Yas Island and brings the world’s pioneering ‘Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey’ to town, which promises to keep you eat-ertained. Yas, you read that right, and tickets are now on sale from just Dhs60 so you can enjoy a front row seat to all the action. And if you buy a ticket within 100 hours beginning today (November 21) at 11am GST, you could win the chance to meet with Mr. Harvey himself.

Image: supplied, Unsplash

The capital will get its taste of the innovative concept, with fans able to experience a sizzling fusion of flavour and entertainment at Abu Dhabi Hill in the Yas Marina Circuit, over February 24 and 25. Alongside the culinary action, you can also enjoy cooking workshops, competitions, panel discussions and musical performances as the ground-breaking event marks a significant step in the UAE’s culinary history.

A line up of highly-skilled fire chefs will descend on the capital to introduce you to the rich traditions and unforgettable flavours of open-flame cooking, in a gastronomy masterclass inspired by Steve’s passion for the art of cooking over fire, as culinary traditions come to you from around the world.

Global culinary hub? Abu Dhabi’s well on it’s way to becoming that, and so much more.

Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey, Abu Dhabi Hill, Yas Marina Circuit, February 24 and 25, 2024, Dhs60 standard, Dhs180 VIP. openfirefoodfestival.com