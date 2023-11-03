These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Brightening my skin one retinol booster at a time thanks to… iS Clinical

I’m on a bit of quest to switch up my skincare at the minute, as I continue to look to improve its overall health ahead of my wedding. Over the years it feels like I’ve tried every moisturiser, toner, serum and eye cream on the market, and few have really had a big impact. But iS Clinical, a skincare brand that recently arrived in the region, might be here to change that. Its Retinol+ Emulsion 0.3n is an instant-impact botanically-based formula that’s brightening, hydrating and here to turn back time with its anti-ageing properties too. Yes please. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

@isclinicalarabia

Finally finding the perfect fitting swimwear thanks to… Coco Swim

Finding swimwear that fits a fuller bust, still covers all the bits you want to conceal, and flatters the stomach is no easy feat, but Dubai-born Coco Swim has managed exactly that. Their swimwear is made in Bali, and is designed with fuller figures in mind. The newest addition to their collection of ultra-flattering swimwear is a much-requested black swimsuit that hugs all the right places and accentuates the bits you want. Bonus points given for beautiful packaging.

@cocoswim

Trying a burger so good, I ate it twice at… High At The Towers

Right now, my body is a shrine. It’s the Dubai Fitness Challenge and I’m committed to the 30×30, as well as preparing for non-embarrassing timed lap at the Dubai Run at the end of this month. I’m on a high salad, low burger diet – but there is one brand that will always be able to tempt me down from the smug tree… and that is High Joint. This week I had a kind invite to come and taste test their brand new secret menu item that celebrates five years of the homegrown burger phenomenon. The 5 burger is very much High Joint in steakhouse mode, gone is the smash – here we’re given a thick, incredibly juicy patty made from aged Irish beef that’s been cooked over wood and charcoal to give it that raw, fiery, rendered fat char. And I cannot stop thinking about it. It’s Dhs85 will be exclusively available from Friday to Sunday at the High At The Towers location (Emirates Towers). – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai

@highattowers

Binge watching the entire first season of new Netflix show… Bodies

Did I mention I’m running at the moment? My understanding is that if you run, you are required to make unsolicited references to it, every 30 minutes or so. As part of the training, I’m mixing up indoor and outdoor runs. The treadmill stuff is boring, and nobody will ever be able to convince me otherwise, but what keeps me coming back – is the fact that I’ve been able to storm through my streaming service watch lists.And certain shows just make sense for treadmill, small screen watching (a list with eerie similarity, to the shows my wife hasn’t specifically said I can’t watch without her). Bodies hasn’t received the best reviews – but I’m a forever fan of sci-fi, non-linear timelines, narrativised sleight of hand, and literally anything with Stephen Graham in it. Bodies has all of that, plus the pursuit of mystery-solving across three separate but intertwining time periods. Absolute treadmill-series gold. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai

@netflixmena

Enjoying drinks in a stunning setting at… La Cava

If you’re a connoisseur of red and white grape-based wonders, La Cava at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi is the place to be. Host to a thousand wine varieties, you can class it up at this cellar with the highest quality wines and excellent meat-and-cheese boards to dig in to. To stop reading and start experiencing, come by the first-ever What’s On Wine Night, exclusive to our guests on Friday, November 17, where free-flowing sips paired where cheese, cold cuts and canapes will create the perfect Friday evening. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor, What’s On Abu Dhabi

Tickets via platinumlist.net

Tucking into my favourite firecracker stirfry sauce at… Wagamama’s

If your spice tolerance is decent, or needs a good cranking up, Wagamama’s firecracker sauce is a dynamite idea. Fired up with several different spicy and sweet ingredients, order a bowl of their chicken or tofu drenched in this tastebud-teasing, sweat-inducing, incredible concoction that is a condiment no more, because it’s busy being the star of your meal. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor, What’s On Abu Dhabi

@wagamamauae

Enjoying a cooling beverage from… Casa Pons

Winter (especially the festive season) is sometimes synonymous with hot drinks, from hot chocolate, mulled wine, and maybe a piping hot karak. But this year, when I visited the Winter Garden at Habtoor Palace Dubai, I found myself enjoying something on the opposite end of this spectrum – an iced coco from Casa Pons, and I am hooked. The base of the drink is a smooth chocolate ganache base, with chocolate milk and a sweet and chilled milk. It’s topped off with a delicious homemade toasted marshmallow whip. You’ll definitely want to savour every last drop, I surely did. The drink is only available at the Winter Market, so head on down to try it. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@casapons.uae

Getting my winter shopping done at… Brands for Less

My wardrobe needs help… a LOT of help. I’m honestly not into fashion and I only have the bare basics to get me through, but with winter around the corner (and a possible Europe trip), I knew I needed to get my hands on a proper winter jacket. Enter my most favourite thing to do… online shopping. I managed to snap up a really cosy winter jacket from Esprit at Brands for Less for a super affordable price. It even has the faux fur on the hoody and a sweater lining to keep me extra cosy. I know that once winter is over, it will make its way to the back of my closet, but it will be there for me when I need it the next time. Thanks, Brands for Less for saving my bank balance! -Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@brandsforless

Feeling star-struck and well-fed at… Roberto’s

Fine-dining Italian restaurant Roberto’s is many things. First of all, it’s proudly one of DIFC’s longest-standing restaurants, having opened 11 years ago (a long time in Dubai’s everchanging culinary landscape). It’s also a homegrown concept, born in Dubai, which has since gone on to open restaurants around the world including Montenegro, Qatar, and Jordan. The brand ambassador, chef Enrico Bartolini, is a famous Italian chef who became the only chef in the history of the Michelin Guide to have been awarded four stars at the same time. In Dubai for two nights only to unveil the new menu, naturally we couldn’t miss out on an exclusive degustation evening with chef Bartolini. Across eight courses, we were blown away by the quality ingredients, flavours, and creativity. Highlights include the beef carpaccio with seasonal mushroom salad, the cacio e pepe with langoustine, lamb loin cooked to pink-perfection and served in a burnt white onion sauce, and the almost-too-pretty-to-eat honey cake. Roberto’s consistently delivers an unforgettable dining experience. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@robertosdubai/

Going coconuts for… Sole Mio

Judging by the sea of parasols, sandy-toes, and salty swimmers at Kite Beach on Sunday, last weekend was the (unofficial) start to beach season. And to splash into the season in style, I finally decided to check out family beach club Sole Mio along the stunning shores of Kite Beach. The Dubai-born beach club is perfect for families with a chilled-out holiday vibe, cabanas, sunbeds, and delicious beach snacks (order the fruit platter and cool down with a fresh coconut). The beach day pass is priced at Dhs120 per person but we recommend upgrading to the front row next to the sea for an additional Dhs30. If you’re planning on visiting on a Sunday, be sure to join in the free yoga session at 9am for day guests. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@solemio_dxb/

Munching on the crispy beef with the girlies at… February 30

Whenever anybody asks the resident What’s On party girl where to go – I instantly freeze and all of my super credible information goes out the window and I’m left with a few classic venues. On that list will forever firmly be February 30. As a team, we have had many a fantastic night out at the beach bar and last week we paid the 2023 winners of Best Beach Bar a visit. One thing I had never tried on the menu was the crispy beef – I was sleeping on it. Do yourself a favour and make it your priority to try on your next visit. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@february30dubai

Getting a fresh set of claws thanks to… Unik Hair Studio

I am firmly a get your nails did kind of girly. I cannot walk around without my nails being manicured and painted. I have been struggling to find a spa that does really decent quality nails (I used to go to Jeddah for my nails.) That is until my friend Victoria put me on Unik Hair Studio for Russian Manicures and I am not one to gate keep. My manicure was done in under an hour and the set looks as fresh as ever. ­­– Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@unikhair.studio

Glimpsing all the levels of the duck-inspired heavens at… Demon Duck

Demon Duck in Caesars Palace is an interesting juxtaposition of dressy-classy night out and posters of rubber ducks on the walls. It’s quite charming, actually, but really the only thing you need to be paying attention to is building the perfect bite of the demon duck, brought to crispy, tender, flavourful life by magicman Chef Alvin Leung. When I say that’s the best thing I’ve put in my mouth all year, I mean it from the bottom of my heart (which only goes quack quack now). To Chef Leung – thank you for your service. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter

@demonduckdubai

Shaking off a reader’s block with… The Thing Around Your Neck by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

I was first introduced to Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s work in university – a short story from a published collection – and I’d always wanted to go back and read the full whole book. Bless my best friend (and literature dealer), she bought a copy and eventually it made it’s way to me. Like Murakami or Lahiri, the tales don’t end on gasp-inducing drama, but they sure stay with you for a long time to come. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter

Get it on amazon.ae

Images: Instagram/ Unsplash