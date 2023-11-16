December in the capital is about to be all kinds of amazing…

Wishing for a white December as you gaze out at dunes and dunes of sand? We’ve felt the heat too, and you won’t be disappointed this holiday season.

The capital’s newest, biggest winter celebration, Yas Winter Fest will be a five-day winter wonderland, with plenty of sparkling attractions for visitors of all ages. These will include festive surprises include nightly fireworks, daily tree lighting ceremonies and Santa sightings, while at this snowy paradise, family and friends can frolic in the snow zones and enjoy a mega ice-like slide, daily snowfall, Christmas trees and more. In the North Pole Zone, you can write to Santa, snap your best festive shots and even get your hands dirty at Santa’s workshop with activities like ornament decorating, crafts and gingerbread decorating.

You will continue to be spellbound by a dazzling firework show every evening at 9pm, which promises to ignite your festive fervour following a grand tree lighting ceremony at 6.30pm, with a twinkling show of lights and festivities that will spread the holiday cheer.

Yas Winter Fest pulls out all the stops when it comes to wintertainment, as the Festive Stage will feature bands, Christmas carol sing-alongs, school choirs and more. Jugglers, magicians and even a special appearance by the man in red will keep the excitement going, while thrill-seekers can enjoy the Carnival Zone, which will feature exciting rides for adults and kids. And if you’re on the lookout for a festive recipe, stop by Kibson’s Festive Cook School, to which entry is free with your ticket.

We can’t think of a better way to cap things off than by escaping to a wintry world where the holiday energy and super snow-themed entertainment await. See you there!

Yas Winter Fest, Gateway Park South, Yas Island, December 6 and 7 2pm to 10pm, December 8 to 10, 12pm to 10pm, Dhs25 (standard), Dhs15(children), ages 3 and below enter for free. yaswinterfest.com, @yaswinterfest

Images: supplied, Unsplash