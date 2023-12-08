Well into the last month of the year, here are our picks for the weekend…

Friday, December 8

Go beyond your limits at the Spartan World Championship

After the longest wait, the 2023 Spartan World Championship finally takes place this weekend in Al Wathba. Participate in, or simply witness an awe-inspiring display of mental and physical strength, skill and grit at Abu Dhabi’s own Spartan night race. You can also avail a super 50 per cent off when you register with code 50ADSC.

2023 Spartan World Championship, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, December 8 to 10, 5.30pm. @spartan

Experience next-level entertainment at The Great Circus of Europe

Al Ain plays host to The Great Circus of Europe this year, and at the epicentre of it all is a stage that dishes out feats of wonder, amazement, and pure entertainment. Gandeys Great Circus of Europe, renowned for putting on some of the best shows in the world for over a hundred years, has come to town and plans to have you and the family clapping and cheering in excitement. Make your way down once you snag your tickets here.

Gandeys Great Circus of Europe, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, November 16 to December 17, Friday 7pm, Saturday 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm, Sunday at 2pm and 4.30pm. @gandeys_circus

Spend Saturday evening in the company of Meats and Mountains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cucina Del Sul ~ Ola & Tarek (@cucinadelsul)

No better time to enjoy an open-fire food festival, than in the cooler months of the year. This one features amazing homegrown BBQ cooking talent in a great outdoor setting, and is the perfect platform for families and friends to converge over delicious barbecue this weekend. Jebel Hafit Desert Park and Cucina del Sul bring you an outdoor fest that we wouldn’t recommend missing out on.

Meats and Moutains, Jabal Hafit Desert Park, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, December 9 4pm, Dhs360 adults, Dhs 90 ages 5 to 12. cucinadelsul.com

Saturday, December 9

Take a trip to Ibiza right here in the capital

Saturdays are island specials at Yas Bay’s Café del Mar Beach Club, who have just launched a brand new Ibiza party brunch . Experience Ibiza Bliss Vibes, set to be Abu Dhabi’s exciting new Saturday party brunch, as you step back in time to the White Isle’s golden era, complete with a timeless Ibiza classics soundtrack, exhilarating performers, and an epic foam pool party. A poolside BBQ brunch and free-flow house package mean you will be immersed in a celebration of the world’s ultimate party destination.

Cafe Del Mar Beach Club, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399. Tel: (0)50 402 2283, cafedelmarabudhabi.com

Watch spellbinding feats performed by The Illusionists

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etihad Arena (@etihadarena.ae) Mind-bending, never-seen-before action is about to take centre stage at the Etihad Arena this weekend, as these masters of their craft showcase stunning feats that will have you rubing your eyes, shaking your heads, or even picking your jaws up off the floor in disbelief. The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 8 to 10, from Dhs95. Tel: 600 511115. @etihadarena.ae Catch the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi T10 (@t10league) That was quick, and that was exactly the point. After close to two weeks of bat-wielding slam-bang action, this year’s season of the Abu Dhabi T10 draws to a close this Saturday evening at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Come by and watch some of the biggest names in world cricket battle it out for the title, before they resume their international seasons or global T20 league action. Abu Dhabi T10, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, November 28 to December 9, from Dhs10. @t10league

Sunday, December 10

Enjoy Mediterranean fare and unleash your creativity at The Lighthouse

One unique concept we’ve been excited about is The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar. This Mediterranean concept lines the Yas waterfront and has been described as a gathering point for members of the region’s creative community. Seems like a wonderful weekend idea.

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Monday to Friday 8am to 12am, Sat and Sun 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)2 236 7831, @thelighthouse_abudhabi

Get set for BLAST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethara Live (@etharalive)

We firmly believe the best way to wrap up one weekend is by making plans for the next. We’re only a week away from the BLAST Premier World Final, and this year’s edition will host the Season Finale Counter-Strike Competition at the Etihad Arena for the second time. With a million up for grabs, this should be interesting. Grab your tickets right here.

BLAST Premiere World Final, Etihad Arena, Dec 16 and 17, tickets at Dhs160, Tel: (600) 511115, etihadarena.ae

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive, supplied