Roll out the red carpet for Agatha…

We love the arrival of a new restaurant. And come 2023, a brand new venue, Agatha Dubai is opening in Habtoor City, adding to the forever-growing, ever-expanding culinary scene of Dubai. It’s a gastronomic concept that’s sure to add flair and fine food to your dining experience in the city.

You may think you don’t need another restaurant to add to the mammoth list of those already open in Dubai, but actually, you do – you just don’t know it. Agatha is all set to bring an immersive dining experience to the city that speaks to the sophisticated heart.

Slated to open in January 2024, Agatha will serve a seamless blend of Asian flavours and contemporary French influences, harmonising the two for an Asian-fusion menu. To go with this, a selection of cocktails will be available, flaunting expert mixology.

The ambience of the spot has been carefully created by expert architects, crafted to reflect all those vintage French-British aesthetics. While you wine and dine with delicious food and artisanal cocktails, DJs from near and far will keep you entertained all night with house beats.

We can’t wait to find out more!

More things to watch out for in 2024

The big two-oh-two-four will be upon us before you know it, and with the new year come exciting new happenings in the city.

On the restaurant front, besides Agatha, we have J1 Beach – a chic new day-to-night beachfront destination which will house Sirene Beach by Gaia by award-winning homegrown Greek restaurant Gaia, Bâoli which is renowned for its haute modern Japanese cuisine, African Queen and more. We will also see the arrival of Timbuktu Market which is inspired by London’s Borough Market and New York’s Chelsea Market, and in huge news, Chef Dabiz Muñoz who is known for his avant-garde and experimental approach to cuisine, is set to open his debut Dubai restaurant in February.

Besides restaurants, we can also expect larger-than-life festivals and fascinating attractions. You can read about everything we are excited about in 2024 here.

@agathadxb_

Images: Supplied