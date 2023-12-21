Upcoming concerts, musicals and festivals coming to Abu Dhabi

It’s showtime…

December

Liwa Festival

When: Until December 31

Where: Moreeb Dune, Liwa Village

Tucked away in a corner of Abu Dhabi’s desert, LIWA Village has emerged from shifting sands to stage a festival showcasing an alluring range of unique entertainment experiences and cleverly curated attractions. Liwa Festival will take place from December 16 to 31, and we’re expecting huge things. The 2022 session was a wild success with visitors enjoying access to concerts, family activities, shows, rides, arcade gaming, spectacular immersive dining opportunities, engaging demonstrations of Emirati heritage and crafts, eGaming tournaments, souk shopping from top-tier local fashion brands and more. One of the highlights was Fuel Fest Arabia (will it return?) where attendees were able to meet the stars of the Hollywood blockbusting franchise, Fast and Furious (including some on four wheels) — Ludacris, Cody Walker, and Tyrese Gibson with a closing concert from Ludacris himself.

Liwa Festival 2023, Liwa Village, Liwa Desert, Dec 16 to 31. @liwavillage

Akon and Ne-Yo

When: December 22, 2023

Where: Etihad Arena

Akon and Ne-Yo will share the stage in what is expected to be one of the best R’n’B performances the capital has ever seen, also planned as part of the World Tennis League’s line-up of top musical performances. Expect hits such as Smack That and Lonely from Akon, while Ne-Yo, known for chartbusters such as Closer and So Sick

Akon and Ne-Yo, Meteora World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, December 22 from 9pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (600) 511 115, @worldtennisleague

UB40

When: December 23, 2023

Where: Etihad Arena

Is there ever a bad time for reggae? We think not, and we’re glad to announce that UB40 will be joining all the top-tier musical entertainment about to come to you at the Etihad Arena this December. The Red, Red, Wine hitmakers will bring their finest ones to their capital, and after a weekend of slam-bang, high-octane tennis action, we can’t wait.

UB40, Meteora World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, December 23 from 9pm, from Dhs199. Tel: 600 511 115, @worldtennisleague

World Tennis League

When: December 21 to 24, 2023

Where: Etihad Arena

From December 21 to 24, Abu Dhabi is hosting the World Tennis League. While there will be plenty of action on the tennis courts, at night we have a number of world-class music to keep the action alive. On December 21, we have American rapper 50 Cent performing on stage from 9pm. On December 22, we have international megastars of music Akon and Ne-Yo performing from 9pm, and on the last day, we will have iconic band UB40 gracing the stage. They will be joined by The Original Wailers and Trojan Sound System for a night of mild head bopping and jammin' all night long. Purchase your tickets here.

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dec 21 to 24. worldtennisleague.com

Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN)

When: December 24, 2023 to January 1, 2024

Where: International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City

Confirmed during a Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT) calendar announcement at this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM), we now know the dates for The Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN) 2023 edition. At the moment we don’t know a huge amount about the specific best of this year’s Fest, but we can extrapolate based on what’s gone before. This time around it’s set to take place between December 24 to January 1, 2024. It’s usually staged around the Corniche, with accessibly priced ticketing (last year’s entry was just Dhs30), normally available via Ticketmaster. It’s an event that, in part, is a celebration of the legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation. And the festivities are expansive, with the grounds occupying a huge swathe of seafront leisure space.

Mother of the Nation Festival, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Dec 24 to Jan 1, 2024, ticket prices start from Dhs30. motn.ae

Tamer Hosny

Tamer Hosny will bring his best hits as part of the Mother of the Nation Festival. The New Year’s Eve concert at the Abu Dhabi Corniche will also include Saif Nabeel, and you can also look forward to a beautiful firework show lighting up the sky afterwards as we usher in 2024. Tickets are available here.

Tamer Hosny, Mother of the Nation Festival, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Dec 31, 9pm, from Dhs245. @motnfestival

2024

January

Mariah Carey

When: January 6, 2024

Where: Saadiyat Island

Grammy Award-winning Mariah Carey set to perform in the capital! She will be kicking off the first-ever Saadiyat Nights, a three-month music festival that will bring a slew of musical superstars to the island. The songbird supreme will belt out a string of her best-loved hits from the decades, including Hero, One Sweet Day, and Always Be My Baby. Her performance, as all Saadiyat Nights performances will, will take place at a purpose-built open-air venue on Saadiyat Island, backdropped by the island’s beautiful vistas and cultural institutions.

Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Jan 6 to March 6, from Dhs200. ticketmaster.ae Hamilton

When: January 17 to February 4, 2024

Where: International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City

Even if you’re not ‘a musical type of person’, you’ve probably heard of Hamilton. It’s a grand, board-treading spectacular that’s cut from a very different sort of theatrical cloth. Using a song sheet that builds narratives through the musical genres of hip-hop, pop, jazz, R&B, soul and *jazz hands* Broadway — Hamilton is a Lin-Manuel Miranda-conceived extravaganza, based on a Ron Chernow biography and in Miranda’s own words tells “the story of America then told by America now”. Hamilton is headed for Yas Island’s Etihad Arena for a tenure of office that will stretch from January 17 to February 4, 2024.

Hamilton, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Jan 17 to Feb 4, 2024, from Dhs180. etihadarena.ae

Al Hosn Festival

When: January 19 to 28, 2024

Where: Qasr Al Hosn

Suitably hosted at the birthplace of Abu Dhabi’s cultural scene, this 10-day festival of creativity and culture is an invitation to step back in time. You can spend time exploring Abu Dhabi’s historic traditions and its connections to contemporary and newly emerging cultures, expect live performances, family workshops, food & beverage stalls, art and cultural exhibits, immersive trails, re-enactments, and more. Ticket prices TBC.

Al Hosn Festival, Qasr Al Hosn, Al Hisn, W3, Jan 19 to 28, ticket prices TBC. abudhabiculture.ae

Andrea Bocelli

When: January 27, 2024

Where: Saadiyat Island

On January 27, world-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli returns to the capital for the first time since 2022. He will be performing as part of Saadiyat Nights on Saadiyat Island. Fans can expect to hear a selection of the celebrated classical artist’s most iconic songs, including Time To Say Goodbye and Vivo Por Lei.

Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Jan 6 to March 6, from Dhs200. ticketmaster.ae

February

All Africa Festival (AAF)

When: February 2 to 4, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

Global African stars including Congolese French singer and songwriter, Maitre Gims, show-stopping Nora Fatehi and dancehall ace Stonebwoy, with more names in tow, will headline the All Africa Festival (AAF) at Etihad Park from February 2 to 4, 2024. Expect global hitmakers, award-winning music and food, and a culturally immersive experience synonymous with the AAF to greet you at Etihad Park.

All Africa Festival, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 2 to 4 2024, tickets from Dhs87. Ticketmaster.ae, www.allafricafestival.com

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

When: February 3 to 11, 2024

Where: International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is set to take place in the capital in February 2024 where a number of the world’s greatest female tennis athletes are set to attend. So far, Ons Jabeur has been confirmed to play, and we can expect more players to be confirmed. This is now the second edition of this action-packed event building on the 2023 inaugural event. Off the courts, we can expect meet and greet with the players, family entertainment, food and beverage offerings and more.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, Feb 3 to 11, 2024, @mubadalaabudhabiopen

The Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey

When: February 24 to 25, 2024

Where: Abu Dhabi Hill, Yas Marina

Famed television personality, Family Feud star and major Abu Dhabi enthusiast Steve Harvey, is bringing with him the capital’s pioneering ‘Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey,’ which promises to keep you eat-ertained. A line-up of highly skilled fire chefs will descend on the capital to introduce you to the rich traditions and unforgettable flavours of open-flame cooking, in a gastronomy masterclass inspired by Steve’s passion for the art of cooking over fire. Also headlining the event will be a lively line-up of culinary competitions, enlightening panel discussions and country music performances, with culinary traditions coming to you from the world. Purchase your tickets here.

The Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey, Abu Dhabi Hill, Yas Marina, Yas Island. yasmarinacircuit.com

Trevor Noah

When: February 28

Where: Etihad Arena

Trevor Noah returns to Abu Dhabi in February with rib-tickling comedy and unmissable live entertainment. The highly-anticipated show is part of Trevor’s ‘Off the Record’ tour with the star performer’s unrivalled satire, wit and comedic genius which will undoubtedly be on full display. Read more here and book here.

Trevor Noah: Off the Record, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Feb 28, Tel: (600) 511 115, @etihadarena

March

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold

When: March 2 to 3, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, is landing in Yas Island for six shows over March 2 and 3, 2024. Tickets start at Dhs95 and are on sale now via the etihadarena.ae website. For this, live action, family-friendly stage show, the gang are on the Incan trail of a series of mysterious events in South America — a music festival is being haunted by the spectre of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold), and it’s putting a considerable dent in the event’s PnL. Zoiks, sounds like we’ve got ourselves a mystery, gang.

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, March 2 to 3, 2024, from Dhs95. etihadarena.ae

André Rieu

When: March 9, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

Love a spot of classical music? Violinist and conductor André Rieu will be performing at Etihad Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024 as part of his World Tour. Expect to be teleported with the award-winning performer’s enchanting melodies as he leads his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, chorus and many international soloists in a repertoire that spans classical masterpieces to waltzes, show tunes and songs from film, opera and musicals.

André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; March 9; from 6.30pm; prices start from Dhs215 to Dhs1,700; etihadarena.ae

April

Cirque du Soleil

When: April 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

If you’ve ever been, you’ll want to return. If you’ve never been, it’s time you went. This circus-inspired show is packed with supremely skilled performers telling beautiful tales that revolve around numerous interesting themes. You have to see what all the buzz is all about. Actual dates and ticket prices TBC.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, dates and ticket prices TBC. etihadarena.ae

May

Jo Koy

When: May 26, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

Jo Koy was scheduled to perform in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 28 but his performance was postponed a few days before he was supposed to perform. He will now hit the stage in Abu Dhabi next year on Sunday, May 26, 2024. If you don’t know who Jo Koy is – he has a unique brand of humour that he draws from his Filipino heritage and experiences growing up. And his performances always leave his audiences in stitches. He is quite popular, so snap up your tickets here.

Jo Koy, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 26, from Dhs180. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

June

Matilda the Musical

Missed Matilda the Musical when it graced the stage in Dubai in 2023? Well, you’re in luck because the award-winning musical is returning to the UAE, this time to Abu Dhabi in the summer of 2024. The musical is inspired by the beloved book Matilda written by the world-famous British author, Roald Dahl. The story follows a little girl called Matilda who is anything but ordinary. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, she dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

Matilda The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 20 to 23, etihadarena.ae

Images: Provided