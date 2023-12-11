Get ready for an unrivalled urban resort inside a striking skyscraper…

We have been looking forward to meeting the stunning One&Only One Za’abeel for as long as the building has been under construction. The hotel is set to welcome guests from January 1, and you can now officially book your stay at the One&Only One Za’abeel.

Located in the visionary One Za’abeel development, alongside a second hotel from parent company Kerzner called Siro, residences and retail. A two-tower development, the buildings are connected by the world’s longest cantilevered building.

Here is everything we know about One&Only One Za’abeel.

Chic city living in stunning rooms

Designed by the internationally acclaimed Denniston Architects, the 229 rooms and suites promise to be the epitome of contemporary comfort. With earthy tones and specifically curated artwork, the stylish digs will also have floor-to-ceiling feature windows to ensure guests have the best possible views of the stunning Dubai skyline.

The chic cityscape will welcome guests from January 2024 and bookings are now open here. Prices start from Dhs2,900 per night.

Plus a brand new private homes section

Along with the gorgeous resort, there will also be a total of 94 private home units. These units will be made up of one, two and three bedrooms and are a new addition to One&Only’s portfolio in Dubai. Owners will have access to the stellar amenities of the resort as well as round-the-clock services and more.

Plenty of spectacular spots to dine

The resort will welcome a total of 11 new restaurants and bars that promise to create a new hub for those who want to see and be seen in the culinary industry. Expect the likes of Anne-Sophie Pic, the most Michelin-lauded female chef in the world; Japanese cuisine curated by chef Tetsuya Wakuda; and experimental street food by the ‘world’s best chef,’ Dabiz Munoz at StreetXO. No One&Only is complete without Tapasake, a refined poolside experience that serves elevated Nikkei cuisine. We have the full breakdown of the restaurants going into the hotel here.

Get back in touch with yourself

With ultra-modern health and wellness facilities, this urban escape is set to be the place to go, to relax and recuperate. Coming in March 2024 will be the first Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie in the UAE, a high-spec extension of the Swiss-born wellness brand. Set over three floors, it will focus on three interconnected pillars: longevity, wellbeing and aesthetics, and will feature 29 treatment rooms for wellbeing and clinical therapies, a Movement Studio boasting state-of-the-art gym facilities, a Longevity Bar, as well as the first Longevity Index lounge in the region.

One&Only One Za’abeel, Za’abeel, opening January 2024. oneandonlyresorts.com