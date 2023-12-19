Hoarding has gone up for a Nobu Experience on the edge of Gate Village…

Dubai is already home to a duo of Nobu restaurants: a sleek rooftop dining experience at Atlantis, The Palm and the world’s first Nobu beach club at Atlantis The Royal.

But it looks like the legendary Japanese culinary master is adding a third string to his bow, as hoarding has gone up for a new Nobu restaurant in DIFC.

The hoarding can be found in the spot next door to Le Petit Beefbar and Caviar Kaspia on the edge of Gate Village, and advertises that the ‘Nobu Experience’ is coming soon.

It looks as though this is the next culinary takeover of La Table. The restaurant, which opened alongside Le Petit Beefbar at the start of the year, promised to change hands – and décor – every three months, presenting a new culinary offering each time.



Image: What’s On

The 50-seater restaurant first opened with the ‘world’s first Arab pit master,’ Hattem Mattar, at the helm. Then local superstar chef Sara Aqel took to the pots and pans, presenting ‘La Plage,’ a menu of Italian seaside-inspired eats fused with her Palestinian heritage.

Now, it looks like renowned international chef Nobu Matsuhisa and his team are taking over, bringing the Nobu Experience to DIFC for the first time. Although we’re not sure when it will open, we can expect to tuck into Nobu’s signature flavourful Japanese sharing plates when it does.

If it follows the same format as before, this will just be a three-month pop-up at La Table, so you won’t have long to check it out.

Stay tuned…