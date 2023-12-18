The One Piece star is set to arrive in the capital…

We’ve announced leading names from showbiz that are set to join the starry line-up at the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) 2024 here in Abu Dhabi, and Mexican star Iñaki Godoy has just been confirmed as the latest name set to feature in the event scheduled for February 9 to 11, 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Known best for starring as Monkey D. Luffy in the Netflix special One Piece, the young actor will be joining the likes of Star Wars star Temuera Morrison, Frank Welker, Peter Cullen and Troy Baker, in addition to renowned comic creators such as Mark Brooks, Stephen Segovia, Steve McNiven, Carlo Pagulayan and Mikel Janin.

Major attractions at the event will include a Japanese Village, which will be making its Abu Dhabi debut. Here by popular demand, you can enjoy the best of Japanese culture, tradition, art, animation and gaming, including from brands such as Grendizer, Captain Tsubasa and Doraemon, that have stayed in fans’ hearts and minds for years. More the Goku and Naruto type? You won’t be disappointed, either. For culture lovers, you’re about to be wowed by traditions such as Yukata tryouts, Japanese tea ceremonies, Origami and Japanese calligraphy, which are native to the Land of the Rising Sun.

MEFCC has enjoyed enthusiastic growth and interest from fans in the region over the past twelve years, becoming a beloved annual extravaganza celebrating film, TV, sci-fi, anime, manga, gaming, comics and collectibles. Attractions such as Meet the Stars, the Comic Creators’ Club, Gaming Arena, Artist Alley and of course, their Main Stage continue to draw happy hordes every year. Look out for music, food trucks performances and fun challenges on stage at the latter, during what we are sure will be a weekend to remember.

