To add to the joys of the festive season, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is now offering an exciting 15 per cent off tickets for Category 1 and 2 seating. The exciting discount is valid throughout the festive season from December 20 to January 1, and can be redeemed simply by using their handy discount code, FESTIVE15.

Abu Dhabi is preparing to welcome a galaxy of top female tennis stars from February 3 to 11, including two-time Wimbledon finalist and current world number 6, Ons Jabeur.

Tickets are now on sale for the hotly-anticipated event, with regular prices beginning from only Dhs25. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open promises top-tier tennis action, fun and excitement, as well as a host of activities that will surround the event.

Leading names are expected to be announced in the weeks to come, as last year’s inaugural edition of the event hosted in some of the most sought-after tennis stars in the world including 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez from Canada, Romania’s Sorana Cirstea who has been having a dream resurgence, Karolina Pliskova, the Czech serving ace and Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad-Maia, among others.

With global headliners and unbelievable prices paving the way, the tournament is expected to draw big crowds from Abu Dhabi and across the UAE, as well as from the GCC and the rest of the world.

You can attend the qualifying rounds for free on February 3 and 4, while courtside seats on the first four days of the event are priced at only Dhs95. Children aged under 12 get to catch the action for free, for the first six days of the tournament.

